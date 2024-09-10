Buy 4 September Dividend Aristocrats And Watch 6

cynoclub

Foreword

As a supplement to this article, please note that Kiplinger has published an on-line slide-show detailing the latest 2024 S&P Dividend Aristocrats. The article, entitled The S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, is by Dan Burrows, a contributing editor.

To summarize Burrow’s intro: S&P Dow Jones rebalances the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats in January. The 2024 total Aristocrats stands at 67. Changes to the Dividend Aristocrats included, removing Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) but industrials supplier Fastenal (FAST) was added. Other changes involved the removal of V.F. Corporation (VFC), and the addition of Kenvue (KVUE), spun off from Johnson & Johnson (JNJ). Finally, 3M's (MMM) Aristocrat status ended. The company spun off its Solventum (SOLV) healthcare business, forcing a cut in dividends, which 3M had paid increasingly for 64 years. So, 3M will be gone from this list come January.

Most of this collection of 67 S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats are too pricey to justify their skinny dividends. The consequence of stock market popularity (measured by stock price) is skinny dividends.

The dogcatcher contrarian approach finds the top dogs by looking for high dividends. This month, four of the top ten highest-yield Aristocrats live up to the dogcatcher ideal. That is, they pay annual dividends (from $1K invested) exceeding their single share prices. They are: Franklin Resources Inc (BEN), Amcor PLC (AMCR), Kenvue Inc, and Hormel (HRL).

Chasing the ideal pack are six more in the top ten, Realty Income (O), T. Rowe Price Group (TROW), Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT), Stanley Black & Decker (SWK), Chevron (CVX), J. M. Smucker (SJM), which could eventually join the ideal four.

As we are now near four and one-half years, past the 2020 Ides of March dip, the time to snap-up those four lingering top yield Aristocrat dogs is at hand. Of course, as another big bearish drop in price looms, your strategy could be to add to your position in any of those you then hold.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Predict 9% To 31.3% Top Gains To September 2025

Five of the ten top Aristocrats by yield were also verified as being among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart below.) Thus, this yield-based September forecast for Aristocrats (as graded by Brokers) was 50% accurate.

Estimated dividend-returns from $1000 invested in each of these highest-yielding stocks and their aggregate one-year analyst-median-target-prices, as reported by YCharts, produced the 2024-25 data-points for the projections below. (Note: target-prices from less-than two analysts were not used.) Ten probable profit-generating trades thus projected to September 6, 2025, were:

Source: YCharts.com

Chevron Corp was projected to net $313.04, based on the median of target price estimates from 22 analysts, plus the estimated annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 9% over the market as a whole.

Franklin Resources Inc was projected to net $251.89 based on the median of target prices from 13 analysts, less any broker fees. The beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 30% greater than the market as a whole.

Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) was projected to net $200.05, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from 25 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 10% under the market as a whole

Target Corp (TGT) was projected to net $186.99 based on the median of target price estimates from 31 analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 25% over the market as a whole.

Genuine Parts Co (GPC) was projected to net $162.75 based on target price estimates from 11 analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 9% under the market as a whole.

T. Rowe Price Group Inc netted $150.00 based on a median target price estimate from 12 analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 42% over the market as a whole.

Air Products & Chemicals (APD) was projected to net $134.65, based on the median of target price estimates from 23 analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 19% under the market as a whole.

Stanley Black & Decker was projected to net $93.93, based on a median of target estimates from 13 analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 24% over the market as a whole.

Sysco Corp (SYY) net $92.57, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from 15 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 20% more than the market as a whole.

Federal Realty Investment (FRT) netted $90.04 based on a median target price estimate from 17 analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 24% over the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated to be 16.76% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. The average Beta ranking showed these estimates subject to risk/volatility 15% greater than the market as a whole.

Source: Open source dog art from dividenddogcatcher.com

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the “dog” moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as “dogs.” More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, “underdogs,” even if they are “Aristocrats.”

Top 50 Dividend Aristocrats By Broker Targets

Sources: us.spindices/YCharts.com

This scale of broker-estimated upside (or downside) for stock prices provides a measure of market popularity. Note: no broker coverage or single broker coverage produced a zero score on the above scale. These broker estimates can be considered the emotional component (rather than the strictly monetary and objective dividend/price yield-driven report below). As noted above, these scores may also be regarded as contrarian.

Top 50 Dividend Aristocrats By Yield

Sources: us.spindices YCharts.com

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): Ten Top Stocks By Yield Are The September Dogs of The S&P500 Aristocrats

Top ten Aristocrat Dogs selected 9/6/24 by yield represented six of eleven Morningstar sectors. First place went to the first two financial services sector Aristocrats, Franklin Resources Inc [1], and the other placed third, T. Rowe Price Group Inc [3].

Then, in second, was the first of two real estate representatives, Realty Income Corp [2]. The other placed sixth, Federal Realty Investment Trust [6].

In fourth place was the energy member, Chevron Corp [4]. Then, in fifth place was the lone materials sector member, Amcor PLC [5].

Seventh to ninth places went to three consumer staples representatives, JM Smucker Co [7], Kenvue Inc[8], and Hormel Foods [9].

Finally, a lone industrial representative in the top ten, placed tenth, Stanley Black & Decker [10], to complete the September S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats top-ten, by yield.

Source: YCharts.com

Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) Ten Aristocrats Showed 6.19% To 27.60% Upsides To August 2025; (31). Eight -0.20% to -9.14% Downside Dogs Tailed the Pack

To quantify top-yield rankings, analyst median-price target estimates provided a “market sentiment” measure of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst median price-target-estimates became another tool to dig-out bargains, (or unrealistic expectations).

Analysts Estimated A 29.73% Disadvantage For 5 Highest-Yield, Lowest-Priced, of Top Ten Dividend Aristocrats To September 2025

Ten top Aristocrats were culled by (dividend/price) yield results for this monthly update.

Source: YCharts.com

As noted above, the top ten Aristocrats by yield, selected 9/6/24, represented six of eleven sectors in the Morningstar scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Estimated 5 Lowest-Priced Of Ten Highest-Yield Dividend Aristocrats (32) Delivering 7.72% Vs. (33) 10.99% Net Gains by All Ten, Come September 2025

Source: YCharts.com

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten Dividend Aristocrats kennel by yield were predicted (by analyst 1-year targets) to deliver 29.73% LESS gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The tenth lowest-priced Aristocrat top-yield stock, Chevron, was projected by analysts to deliver the best net gain of 31.30%.

Source: YCharts.com

The five lowest-priced top-yield Aristocrats as of September 6 were: Amcor; Franklin Resources; Kenvue; Hormel; Realty Income, with prices ranging from $11.08 to $62.40

The five higher-priced top-yield Aristocrats as of September 6 were: Stanley Black & Decker; T. Rowe Price; Federal Realty Investment; JM Smucker; Chevron, whose prices ranged from $97.18 to $138.56.

This distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' “basic method” for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of “market sentiment” gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, however, since analysts are historically only 15% to 85% accurate on the direction of change, and just 0% to 15% accurate on the degree of change.

Afterword

If somehow you missed the suggestion of the four stocks ripe for picking at the start of the article, here is a repeat of the list at the end:

The following 4 (as of 9/6/24) realized the ideal of offering annual dividends from a $1K investment, exceeding their single share prices: Franklin Resources; Amcor; Kenvue; Hormel.

Chasing the ideal pack are six more in the top ten, Realty Income, T. Rowe Price Group, Stanley Black & Decker, Chevron, Federal Realty Investment Trust, and JM Smucker, which could eventually join the ideal four.

Price Drops or Dividend Increases Could Get All Ten Top Aristocrat Dogs Back to “Fair Price” Rates For Investors

Source: YCharts.com

Since four of the top ten Aristocrats shares are now priced less than the annual dividends paid out from a $1K investment, the following charts compare those four plus six at current prices. The dollar and percentage differences between recent and fair prices are documented in the top chart. Recent pricing is shown in the middle chart. Fair pricing, when all ten top dogs conform to the ideal, is displayed in the bottom chart.

S&P500 Aristocrats Alphabetically by Ticker Symbol

Source: S&P Dow Jones Indices & Kiplinger.com.

Note that the number of years of dividend increases for these 67 Aristocrats are documented in the far-right column on the chart above.

The net gain/loss estimates in the article above did not factor-in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of “dividends” from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your Dividend Aristocrats dog stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.