Kajdi Szabolcs/E+ via Getty Images

Earnings of Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) have grown strongly in almost every year since the IPO. However, it’s likely that the uptrend will take a breather next year due to slight pressure on the net interest margin amid a falling interest rate environment. Below-average loan growth will likely keep earnings from falling too low. Overall, I’m expecting the earnings to grow by 50% to $4.59 per share in 2024, before falling by 2% to $4.50 per share in 2025. The year-end target price suggests a small upside from the current market price. Additionally, Bank7 is offering a low dividend yield. As a result, I’m adopting a hold rating on Bank7 Corp.

Interest Rate Cuts to Help Stem the Loan Portfolio’s Decline

Bank7 Corp’s loan growth used to be seen as quite strong in the earlier past, i.e. the first half-decade following its IPO in September 2018. The growth was mostly organic, with just one acquisition in late 2021. Unfortunately, since last year, the company has been struggling to grow its business. The loan balance fell by 0.6% during the first half of this year. Further, last year the loan growth was just 6.8%, which was much below the double-digit growth rate seen in previous years.

Most of the first half’s decline came from the Commercial Real Estate (“CRE”) and the Commercial and Industrial (“C&I”) segments. The decline appears to be attributable to internal factors because Bank7’s markets are currently quite healthy. The company mostly operates in Oklahoma, with a limited presence in Texas (Dallas/Fort Worth area) and Kansas. Economic metrics show that the economies of Bank7’s markets are currently doing quite well compared to the national average and their respective histories. The chart below shows unemployment rates.

Data by YCharts

The chart below shows how Oklahoma's economy continues to grow.

Data by YCharts

Bank7 also has a sizable residential real estate portfolio. Loans to the 1-4 family real estate segment made up 9% of total loans at the end of June. This segment has a much better outlook than CRE and C&I loans because it has a stronger correlation with interest rates. Unlike commercial clients who can pass on the cost of borrowing to their customers, borrowers for residential properties usually bear the borrowing cost themselves. Therefore, the upcoming interest rate cuts can significantly boost loans in Bank7’s residential loan segment.

Overall, I’m expecting the loan portfolio to grow by 1.5% every quarter through the end of 2025. Further, I'm expecting deposits to grow in line with loans. The following table shows my balance sheet estimates.

Financial Position FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22 FY23 FY24E FY25E Net Loans 699 827 1,018 1,256 1,341 1,375 1,459 Growth of Net Loans 18.1% 18.2% 23.1% 23.3% 6.8% 2.5% 6.1% Other Earning Assets 32 18 89 179 188 80 83 Deposits 757 906 1,217 1,431 1,591 1,526 1,620 Borrowings and Sub-Debt - - - - - - - Common equity 100 107 127 144 170 226 260 Book Value Per Share ($) 9.9 11.4 14.0 15.7 18.4 24.2 27.7 Tangible BVPS ($) 9.7 11.3 12.9 14.6 17.4 23.2 26.7 Click to enlarge

Source: SEC Filings, Author's Estimates (In USD million unless otherwise specified)

Margin Likely to Dip Slightly

Bank7 Corp’s net interest margin improved by only a single basis point in the second quarter of 2024, after surging by 29 basis points in the first quarter.

Bank7 Corp currently has an asset-sensitive balance sheet. What that means is that the asset yields will be more sensitive to rate cuts than the funding costs. The results of management’s rate sensitivity analysis given in the 10-Q filing show that a 100-basis point rate cut could reduce the net interest income by 3.05% over twelve months.

2Q 2024 10-Q Filing

However, in the past, the company has quickly changed its asset and liability sensitivities (by replacing assets and liabilities) such that the net interest margin has changed very little as interest rates have changed.

SEC Filings, Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia

As a result, I don’t think the upcoming interest rate cuts will have much of an impact on Bank7’s net interest margin. I’m anticipating the margin to remain mostly stable during the second half of 2024 and drop by four basis points in 2025.

Earnings Likely to Take a Breather After This Year’s Surge

I’m expecting the margin expansion in the first half of 2024 to lead to earnings growth this year. Further, the anticipated margin pressure next year will likely undermine the effect of loan growth and lead to a slight earnings contraction. In addition, I’m making the following assumptions to derive my earnings forecasts.

The provision expense has been out of the ordinary over the last year and a half. I’m expecting it to revert to the mean soon. The reason why the non-interest income is so high nowadays is because of income related to the operation of oil and gas assets acquired during the fourth quarter of 2023. I’m expecting non-interest income to remain stable at this elevated level during the forecast horizon. Bank7 has exceptionally good operating efficiency. The efficiency ratio (calculated as non-interest expenses divided by total revenue) was only 37.5% in the second quarter of 2024 and averaged 37.2% from 2020 to 2023. Considering the history, I’m expecting the efficiency ratio to remain stable at around 37% in the foreseeable future.

Considering these assumptions, I’m expecting the company to report earnings of $4.59 per share for 2024, up 50% year-over-year, and $4.50 per share for 2025, down 2% year-over-year. The following table shows my income statement estimates.

Income Statement FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22 FY23 FY24E FY25E Net interest income 42 47 53 69 83 85 86 Provision for loan losses - 5 4 4 21 2 4 Non-interest income 1 2 2 3 9 9 9 Non-interest expense 28 18 20 29 33 35 35 Net income - Common Sh. 8 19 23 30 28 43 42 EPS - Diluted ($) 0.81 2.05 2.55 3.22 3.05 4.59 4.50 Click to enlarge

Source: SEC Filings, Earnings Releases, Author's Estimates (In USD million unless otherwise specified)

Risks Are Muted

Bank7 Corp’s asset quality is quite good. The non-performing loans made up just 0.5% of total loans at the end of June. Further, the loan portfolio has very little exposure to risky loan segments. Office loans make up just 0.1% of total loans, while loans for retail properties make up just 0.5% of total loans, according to details given in the earnings presentation.

Further, Bank7 has plenty of available liquidity that can cover uninsured deposits by almost two times. According to details given in the presentation, uninsured deposits totaled $238 million, while the available liquidity totaled $463 million at the end of June.

Adopting a Hold Rating

Bank7 Corp is offering a dividend yield of 2.5% at the current quarterly dividend rate of $0.24 per share and the closing price for September 9. The earnings and dividend estimates suggest payout ratios of 19.6% for 2024 and 21.3% for 2025, both of which are in line with the last four-year average of 19.5%. Therefore, I’m not expecting an increase in the dividend level during the forecast horizon.

I’m using the historical price-to-tangible book (“P/TB”) and price-to-earnings (“P/E”) multiples to value Bank7 Corp. The stock has traded at an average P/TB ratio of 9.762x and an average P/E ratio of around 1.554x in the past, as shown below.

Data by YCharts

Multiplying the average P/TB multiple with the forecast tangible book value per share of $23.20 gives a target price of $36.00 for the end of 2024. This price target implies a 6.2% downside from the September 9 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/TB ratio.

P/TB Multiple 1.35x 1.45x 1.55x 1.65x 1.75x TBVPS - Dec 2024 ($) 23.2 23.2 23.2 23.2 23.2 Target Price ($) 31.4 33.7 36.0 38.3 40.7 Market Price ($) 38.4 38.4 38.4 38.4 38.4 Upside/(Downside) (18.3)% (12.2)% (6.2)% (0.1)% 5.9% Click to enlarge

Source: Author's Estimates

Multiplying the average P/E multiple with the forecast earnings per share of $4.59 gives a target price of $44.80 for the end of 2024. This price target implies a 16.7% upside from the September 9 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/E ratio.

P/E Multiple 7.8x 8.8x 9.8x 10.8x 11.8x EPS 2024 ($) 4.59 4.59 4.59 4.59 4.59 Target Price ($) 35.6 40.2 44.8 49.4 54.0 Market Price ($) 38.4 38.4 38.4 38.4 38.4 Upside/(Downside) (7.2)% 4.8% 16.7% 28.7% 40.6% Click to enlarge

Source: Author's Estimates

Equally weighting the target prices from the two valuation methods gives a combined target price of $40.40, which implies a 5.3% upside from the current market price. Adding the forward dividend yield gives a total expected return of 7.6%. As this expected return isn't high enough, I’m adopting a hold rating on Bank7 Corp.