Marcus Lindstrom/E+ via Getty Images

A Quick Take On Aochuang Holdings

Aochuang Holdings Inc. (ANE) has filed to raise $6.25 million in an IPO of its ordinary shares, according to an SEC F-1 registration statement.

Aochuang sells and services passenger electric vehicles in Hainan Province, China, via its small network of dealerships.

Given the company's declining revenue, swing to operating loss, numerous regulatory and financial risks and excessive valuation assumptions, my opinion on the ANE IPO is to sell (avoid it).

What Does Aochuang Do?

Haikou City, China-based Aochuang Holdings, Inc. was founded to provide sales and related maintenance services for various electric vehicles via its 4S approach for Sales, Spare parts, Service and Survey functions.

Management is headed by Chairman and CEO Mr. Quan Liu, who has been with the firm since December 2013 and another related firm since 2003 and has extensive experience in the automobile sales and service industry.

The company's primary offerings include the following:

Geely.

Ora.

Chery.

GAC.

The firm operates four dealership facilities, with three of the four locations currently showing authorization expiry dates in December 2024 unless extended.

Management plans to increase the number of 4S dealerships in its network and says it has "received manufacturer's authorizations to open another two 4S dealership stores for Volkswagen Anhui (DSSO) and Honda." The company states that it expects these two new locations to open for business "by the end of 2024."

As of March 31, 2024, Aochuang has booked a fair market value investment of $4 million from investors, including DaMei Holdings and HuiHaoXin Investment Holdings.

The firm markets its services via various online and offline channels and also seeks individual customers through its high-traffic location.

Aochuang operates in Hainan Province, and the government there has been the first in China to propose a timetable for banning fuel vehicle sales, so the company has regulatory support in its favor.

Hainan has a population of around 10 million persons who reside there permanently.

Selling expenses as a function of total revenue have fallen as revenues have declined, as the figures below indicate:

Selling Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Six Mos. Ended March 31, 2024 5.3% FYE Sept. 30, 2023 6.1% FYE Sept. 30, 2022 6.5% Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC).

The Selling efficiency multiple, i.e., how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Selling expense, improved somewhat to a still-negative (0.8x) in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:

Selling Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Six Mos. Ended March 31, 2024 -0.8 FYE Sept. 30, 2023 -2.1 Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC).

Market Overview For Aochuang

According to a 2024 market research report by Mordor Intelligence, the Chinese market for electric vehicles is an estimated $306 billion in 2024 and is forecasted to exceed $674 billion by 2029.

This represents a forecast CAGR of 17.2% from 2024 to 2029.

The main drivers for this expected growth are increasing government support for continued transition to zero-emission cars, broadening infrastructure build out and a desire to reduce dependence on oil imports.

The company faces fierce price and service competition in Hainan Province from a fragmented industry and has been forced to reduce sales and service prices to remain competitive, resulting in reduced revenue and profit.

Furthermore, numerous major cities and provinces are restricting the registration of combustion engine vehicles to increase demand for EVs.

The passenger car segment is expected to see higher demand than commercial vehicle sales through 2029.

My SWOT thumbnail for Aochuang is described here:

Strengths The company has several manufacturer relationships, focused on a specific province and region, experience operating 4S full-service dealerships.

Weaknesses The shell company is a listing firm subject to unpredictable regulatory changes, the IPO is aimed at retail investors who are fickle and quick to sell shares.

Opportunities The firm operates in a growing industry, receiving ongoing support from all levels of government.

Threats Faces intense competition in a fragmented industry requiring price cuts during difficult economic conditions, changing technologies and consumer tastes.



Recent Financial Results For Aochuang

The company's recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Declining top-line revenue.

Decreasing gross profit and gross margin.

A swing to an operating loss.

Growing cash used in operations.

I've included a table of significant financial results pulled from the firm's registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended March 31, 2024 $33,189,737 -3.9% FYE Sept. 30, 2023 $68,133,620 -11.5% FYE Sept. 30, 2022 $76,948,908 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended March 31, 2024 $1,656,403 -34.5% FYE Sept. 30, 2023 $4,909,458 -28.3% FYE Sept. 30, 2022 $6,846,769 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended March 31, 2024 4.99% -2.3% FYE Sept. 30, 2023 7.21% -19.0% FYE Sept. 30, 2022 8.90% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Six Mos. Ended March 31, 2024 $ (430,627) -1.3% FYE Sept. 30, 2023 $72,043 0.1% FYE Sept. 30, 2022 $1,188,201 1.5% Comprehensive Income (Loss) Period Comprehensive Income (Loss) Net Margin Six Mos. Ended March 31, 2024 $(391,712) -1.2% FYE Sept. 30, 2023 $(141,871) -0.2% FYE Sept. 30, 2022 $438,532 0.6% Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Six Mos. Ended March 31, 2024 $(661,872) FYE Sept. 30, 2023 $(974,331) FYE Sept. 30, 2022 $(915,703) (Glossary Of Terms) Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC).

As of March 31, 2024, Aochuang had $9.9 million in cash and $21.8 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended March 31, 2024, was negative ($4.2 million).

IPO And Valuation Details

Aochuang intends to raise $6.25 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its ordinary shares, offering only 1.25 million shares at a proposed midpoint price of $5.00 each.

There have been no existing or potentially new shareholders who have indicated an interest in purchasing shares of the IPO.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company's enterprise value at IPO would approximate $180 million, excluding the effects of underwriter over-allotment options.

The float to outstanding shares ratio (excluding underwriter over-allotments) will be approximately 3.55%.

Net tangible book value per share dilution for investors in the IPO is expected to be $4.76 while existing shareholder accretion will be $0.14 per share. This is a typical dilution/accretion scenario.

Leadership says it plans to use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

Building charging stations - 45% Expansion of vehicle brands for additional dealership stores - 20% General corporate purposes and working capital - 35% (Source - SEC).

Leadership's online presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management said the company is not involved in any legal matters that could have a material adverse effect on its business or financial condition.

The only listed book runner of the IPO is EF Hutton.

A table of major capitalization and valuation figures for the company is shown below:

Measure [TTM] Amount Market Capitalization at IPO $176,250,000 Enterprise Value $179,956,899 Price / Sales 2.64 EV / Revenue 2.69 EV / EBITDA -343.34 Earnings Per Share -$0.02 Operating Margin -0.78% Net Margin -1.05% Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio 3.55% Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share $5.00 Net Free Cash Flow -$4,189,987 Free Cash Flow Yield Per Share -2.38% Debt / EBITDA Multiple -35.71 Revenue Growth Rate -3.90% (Glossary Of Terms) Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC).

Aochuang's Revenue Is Dropping And Now Operates In The Red

ANE is seeking U.S. retail IPO investor money for its working capital and expansion plans in China.

The firm's financials have produced dropping topline revenue, reduced gross profit and gross margin, a swing to an operating loss and increasing cash used in operations.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended March 31, 2024, was negative ($4.2 million).

Selling expenses as a percentage of total revenue have dropped as revenue has fallen; its Selling efficiency multiple rose to negative (0.8x) in the most recent six-month reporting period.

The firm currently plans to pay or declare zero dividends in the foreseeable future and will retain most, if not all, of available earnings, if any, for its growth and expansion plans.

ANE is a Cayman Islands shell firm with subsidiaries in China, so it is subject to a wide variety of restrictions on its transfer or use of cash.

The firm's recent capital spending history indicates it has continued to spend on capital expenditures despite already generating negative operating cash flow.

The market opportunity for sales and service of passenger EVs in China is large and expected to grow under supportive government policies. However, the company faces significant and fragmented competition in its markets, which has been producing negative growth and loss effects.

Risks to the company's outlook as a public company also include its "foreign private issuer" and "emerging growth company" status, which enables management to disclose less information to shareholders.

ANE is also subject to political and regulatory uncertainties through its Chinese operations.

Many such company stocks have performed very poorly for U.S. investors.

Management is seeking an Enterprise Value/Revenue multiple of approximately 2.7x.

Compared to an NYU Stern School valuation basket of publicly held Retail (Automotive) firms with an EV/Sales multiple of 1.05 in January 2024, management's valuation expectations are 157% higher.

Given the company's declining revenue, swing to an operating loss, numerous regulatory and financial risks and excessive valuation assumptions, my opinion on the ANE IPO is to sell (avoid it).

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.