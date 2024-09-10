Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) Barclays 22nd Annual Global Financial Services Conference (Transcript)

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Barclays 22nd Annual Global Financial Services Conference September 10, 2024 10:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Bill Rogers - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Mike Maguire - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jason Goldberg - Barclays Capital

Jason Goldberg

Great. Moving right along with this morning's session very pleased to have Truist Financial up next. From the Company, Bill Rogers, Chairman and CEO. And I think Mike Maguire, CFO, is floating around here somewhere. There he is, haven't seen him.

But with that, let me -- Bill is going to give a quick opening remarks. They did put out a slide deck last night that's short, but has some new information in there and then we'll take some Q&A.

Bill Rogers

Great. Jason, thanks. Great to be at the conference again this year before we started. Let's take a note of the forward-looking statements on Slide 2. I'd like to begin by acknowledging all of our shareholders and thanking you for your investment in Truist.

Jason, as you know, I was here last year discussing some organizational realignment and a simplification plan, and it has been an impactful 12 months for Truist. We've had strong execution, improving performance and we are extremely well-positioned for growth.

All right. So first, we always start with purpose. Our purpose is to inspire and build better lives and communities. It is the common thread among everything that we do and it guides the decisions we make at Truist. We've made meaningful impact on the lives of our clients, our teammates, our communities, and it reinforces our conviction that this grounding and purpose and this foundation was absolutely the right thing to do.

We can realize our goal of generating strong growth and profitability by living our purpose and fully leveraging

