Limoneira: A Unique Business Still Going Strong

Sep. 10, 2024
Summary

  • Limoneira Company is a long-term house position up nearly 20% since December 2023, with a runway for growth.
  • LMNR’s fiscal Q3 showed strong EPS results, despite a slight revenue miss, and continues to grow into its valuation.
  • The 50/50 real estate JV is lucrative, with significant cash influx and future residential unit increases approved by Santa Paula City Council.
  • Avocado revenue surged, but future guidance lowered for lemons and avocados, impacting short-term outlook; long-term potential remains strong.
Food on counter in front of man cooking

Today we do a quarterly check back in on the Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR). We continue to think this is a hold here at these levels, following closing out a trade

