Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference (Transcript)

Sep. 10, 2024 1:12 PM ETComcast Corporation (CMCSA) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
149.1K Followers

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference September 10, 2024 10:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Michael Cavanagh - President

Conference Call Participants

Michael Ng - Goldman Sachs

Michael Ng

Great. Well, thank you everybody for joining. Welcome to the Comcast Keynote Fireside Chat at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia and Technology Conference. I have the privilege of introducing Mike Cavanagh, who is the President of Comcast. Prior to becoming President of Comcast in 2022, Mike first joined the firm in 2015 as its CFO. And prior to that, Mike spent over 20 years in various executive positions in financial services firms.

My name is Mike Ng, and I cover Comcast and Media here at Goldman Sachs. We have about 35 minutes for today's presentation. So first, I want to give a big thanks to Mike for being here with us today.

Michael Cavanagh

Thank you for having us again.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Michael Ng

To start out, I was wondering if you could talk about a big picture question. Comcast has obviously undergone several strategic initiatives this year from expanding your network footprint and further strengthening your network, scaling Peacock, the Olympics, the build out of Epic Universe, which is slated to open in 2025. Looking holistically at the business, could you talk a little bit about how these recent investments and initiatives factor into Comcast's broader longer term strategic vision?

Mike Cavanagh

Sure, Mike. I'll hit top of the waves and then we can drill down deeper. But to give a good answer, because it's the right question, I think way more I mean, Jason spoke and Donna spoke last week at various other financial services firms conferences. But so many people have probably got what they had to say, so I'll try not to be too repetitive. But we set up our discussion in the

Recommended For You

About CMCSA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CMCSA

Trending Analysis

Trending News