Matrix Service Company (MTRX) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Sep. 10, 2024 1:13 PM ETMatrix Service Company (MTRX) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
149.1K Followers

Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call September 10, 2024 10:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Kellie Smythe - Senior Director of IR
John Hewitt - President and CEO
Kevin Cavanah - VP, CFO

Conference Call Participants

John Franzreb - Sidoti & Company
Brent Thielman - D.A. Davidson

Operator

Good morning. And welcome to the Matrix Service Company Conference Call to discuss results from the Fourth Quarter of Fiscal 2024. Currently all participants are in a listen only mode. Later we’ll conduct a question-and-answer session and instructions will be given at that time [Operator Instructions]. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to today's host, Ms. Kellie Smythe, Senior Director of Investor Relations for Matrix Service Company.

Kellie Smythe

Thank you, Justin. Good morning. And welcome to Matrix Service Company's fourth quarter fiscal 2024 earnings call. Participants on today's call include John Hewitt, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Kevin Cavanah, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. The presentation materials referred to during the webcast today can be found under Events and Presentations on the Investor Relations section of matrixservicecompany.com. As a reminder, on today's call, we may make various remarks about future expectations, plans and prospects for Matrix Service Company that constitute forward-looking statements for the purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements because of various factors, including those discussed in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and in subsequent filings made by the company with the SEC. To the extent we utilize non-GAAP measures, reconciliations will be provided in various press releases, periodic SEC filings and on our Web site. Related to investor conferences and corporate access opportunities, Matrix will be participating at the upcoming D.A. Davidson 23rd Annual Diversified Industrials and Service Conference in Nashville, Tennessee, September 18th through the

Recommended For You

About MTRX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MTRX

Trending Analysis

Trending News