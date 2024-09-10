Abstract Aerial Art

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) kick-started its fiscal year 2025 yesterday, reporting 1QFY25 results and outlook, causing the stock to shoot higher in extended trading on a top and bottom-line beat in addition to an announcement of a partnership with Amazon's (AMZN) AWS. We're upgrading the stock to a buy after yesterday's results as we now think our thesis of "near-term challenges for Oracle's top-line growth due to softer enterprise, service provider, and government spending" has come and passed; the stock has performed relatively in line with the S&P 500 since our downgrade to hold back in October. We're now more optimistic on two accounts. The first is eyeing a potential (and very likely) Fed cut to interest rates later this month that should support macro recovery for 2025 and, in turn, ease the softer enterprise, service provider, and government spending issue. The second is ORCL's multi-cloud strategy, which sweeps under its umbrella: multi-cloud agreements with Microsoft, Google, and AWS, increased remaining performance obligation or RPO, and higher FY25 capex. We see tailwinds in place that should enable higher revenue growth in FY25 for ORCL and drive outperformance against the S&P 500.

For the quarter, ORCL reported revenue up 8% Y/Y to $13.31B, ahead of expectations of $13.23B, and adjusted EPS of $1.39 versus the expected $1.32. Net income increased to $2.93B, growing from $2.42B in the year ago quarter. Cloud Services is the largest business for the company, making up 79% of total revenue, as shown in the snapshot of the earnings release below. The company reported that cloud services and license support revenue increased by 11% Y/Y to $10.5B, with management citing "strategic cloud applications, autonomous database, and OCI" as the drivers. OCI refers to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, which showed impressive consumption revenue growth, up 56%, as "demand continued to outstrip supply." Management's commentary around appetite for its second-generation cloud offerings, OCI, coupled with the Google, Microsoft, and AWS partnerships, lead us to believe there is more upside surprise potential for ORCL's Cloud revenue in 2025. On Monday, the company announced the launch of Oracle Database@AWS, which will "provide customers with a unified experience between Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) and AWS, offering simplified database administration, billing, and unified customer support." This will also allow customers to connect their enterprise data in their Oracle database to applications running on AWS, providing more scale to ORCL's business.

ORCL 1QFY25

ORCL's remaining performance obligations are proof of healthy momentum, with RPO surging 53% for the quarter to $99B; this is impressive due to two things: Last quarter, the RPO was up 44% to $98B, so we're seeing sequential RPO growth. Secondly, the sequential increase comes in contrast to the usual seasonal decline. Here's what management had to say about the second point:

"While we typically see a seasonal decline of RPO in Q1, we signed several large deals this past quarter, resulting in a sequential increase in RPO compared to the decline that we typically see based on our experience over the previous five years."

We think the enormity of ORCL's backlog and pipeline showcases its momentum into 2025, supported by a healthier interest rate environment and lower stress on enterprise budgets. A lot of the RPO growth for the quarter circles back to the cloud, with Cloud RPO growing by more than 80%. The last time ORCL saw sequential upside on RPO was due to the Cerner acquisition, while this quarter, it was OCI (three-quarters worth of it). This leads us to believe there is more upside potential from OCI, in spite of concerns over OCI margins as management scales the business through its multi-cloud agreements.

ORCL is definitely preparing to spend for the said demand coming through; the company spent $2.3B on capex for the quarter and "expects the fiscal year 2025 CapEx will be double what it was in fiscal 2024." The higher capex forecasted for FY25 is important because it eases any question marks about how ORCL plans to achieve its set goals for Q2 and FY25. For next quarter, management is expecting total revenue growth of 8% to 10% and total cloud revenue growth of 24% to 26%. The reason the higher capex can enable better results is that it'll allow for the expansion of OCI capacity to match the 52% RPO cloud growth.

Valuation & Word on Wall Street

ORCL stock remains fairly valued, in our opinion. On a P/E basis, the stock trades at 26.3x C2024 versus the peer group average of 63.1x and its ratio of 19.3x in our December note. The stock trades at 8.2x C2024 EV/Sales compared to the group average of 8.0x and revised up from its previous ratio of 6.9x when we last wrote on the stock in December. We advised investors to "wait for evidence of a recovery in enterprise, service provider and/or government before stepping back into the stock in 2024," and we think the signs are here with the announced agreements with hyperscalers plus the anticipated Fed cuts.

The following chart outlines ORCL's valuation against the peer group average.

Tech Stock Pros

Wall Street has shifted to a more bullish sentiment on the stock since our December note. Of the 35 analysts covering the stock, 21 are buy-rated, and the remaining are hold-rated. This compares to 17 buy-ratings and 16 hold-ratings in December. The sell-side price targets are set for a median target of $172 and a mean of $163, while the stock trades at $158. This translates to a 3% to 9% potential upside. The following charts outline ORCL's sell-side ratings and price-targets.

Tech Stock Pros

What to do with the stock

We're more positive on ORCL heading further into FY25. ORCL's RPO sequential growth, higher capex forecasts, and announced partnership on Monday lead us to believe this quarter's results were not a one-time kind of hit but a shift to the next leg of growth for 2025. We expect ORCL to be better positioned to realize its AI infrastructure ambitions in 2025, particularly due to its position with larger players, such as Amazon. We see green shoots for ORCL in 1H25 and would recommend investors put ORCL on their radar for next year.