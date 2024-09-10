ArtistGNDphotography

Thesis

On 10 August 2023, I initiated coverage of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (BV) and noted how it looked like they were making smart contract decisions and had been careful enough about pricing that they were able to improve profit and, particularly, cash flow. But I pointed out a few issues too. I mentioned concerns such as the need for long-term growth, the success of a key cost-saving initiative called "Project Accelerate," and the search for a new CEO to guide the company. Given the uncertainty surrounding all of those issues, my recommendation to investors was to hold their shares.

Now, revisiting BrightView, those who followed my advice and hung on to their shares have been richly rewarded. The stock is up 86%, compared to a 21.72% rise in the S&P 500 (SP500) during the same time. Today, after taking a closer look at the company's current situation, I argue that BrightView has made some smart changes that have helped it grow and become more profitable. And while there are still a few short-term challenges, the company's new way of doing business and its plans to buy other companies show it is set up for more growth in the future. This makes it a good choice for long-term investment.

About BrightView Holdings, Inc.

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (headquartered in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania) is one of the leading commercial landscaping companies in the United States. The company was formed in 2014 through the merger of The Brickman Group and ValleyCrest. The brand is relatively new, but the business has been around since 1939. Today, BrightView has two main areas of focus: maintenance services, such as mowing and snow removal, and development services, such as landscape design and installation.

Maintenance is BrightView's bread and butter - they handle routine tasks like cutting grass, shoveling snow, caring for trees, and managing water. Development services focus on designing and managing new landscapes - installing trees, irrigation systems, and water features. With more than 200 locations and 21,000 employees, they handle clients ranging from corporate campuses to public parks, from healthcare facilities to schools, and from residential communities to retail locations.

Note: BV is a young company on the stock market (initial public offering in 2018), so compared with older companies, the financials do not offer as much data for longer trends. So, when looking at its performance and metrics, we need to keep in mind that we're working with a shorter history, which can make it slightly harder to predict long-term stability or growth.

BrightView Holdings' Performance

FAST Graphs

For shareholders of BV since the beginning (past 6 years), the stock has seriously lagged the broader market and barely moved. Overall, investors saw flat returns, with no dividends to cushion the blow; meanwhile, something like the S&P 500 (SP500) would've given investors solid annual returns of 11.42%, boosted even more with dividends.

Seeking Alpha

However, the BV performance story entirely changes for investors who opted to buy the company at the beginning of this year, who would have around a 75% return - close, but not quite the leader of its peer pack, with CECO taking first place with a 1Y 80% return.

BrightView Holdings' Fundamentals

BrightView Holdings reported record EBITDA for Q3 and year-to-date, with a margin gain in all segments, and reiterated its 2024 revenue, EBITDA, and margin goals, providing much-needed investor confidence. BrightView also raised its free cash flow outlook (the second time this year).

Employee and Customer Retention

BrightView Investor Presentation

A big win was cutting employee turnover, with frontline turnover dropping 1,900 basis points (see slide above) in seven months. This boost helps with labor stability and long-term productivity. BrightView also improved customer retention by 150 basis points (see slide below) year-to-date through Q3 2024, showing it is keeping key relationships strong.

While BrightView doesn't explicitly say that employee retention leads to client retention, research indicates that the two factors are often intertwined. When businesses retain employees longer, those workers become better at their jobs and more connected with customers. The longer they're there, the more they know about the business, and the better customer service they provide. The happier customers are, the more likely they are to stick around for longer.

BrightView Investor Presentation

Landscaping is a good example here - in the case of BrightView, customers tend to prefer to see the same employees over time. If people leave and new ones take over, it can disrupt things. New hires might not be able to identify customers' special needs and meet their expectations for service. So, the relationship can take a hit, and customers could even leave. So when employees stay longer, it typically means clients stick around, too.

On the matter of retention, CEO Dale Asplund had this to say (emphasis added):

Continued progress on employee turnover and customer retention will fundamentally change the way BrightView operates, and have the greatest impact on delivering long-term profitable growth.

As for BrightView, the goal is to top the 85% customer retention rate from when they went public. For more in-depth context, every seemingly insignificant 1% increase in retention actually amounts to around $15 million in Maintenance land revenue.

Development Segment Growth

Furthermore, BrightView's Development business showed solid growth, up 5.7% for the quarter, with the potential to turn projects into recurring maintenance deals. Revenue is expected to hit the higher end of forecasts. Job-level margins and overhead have improved, helping expand margins. The Development segment's adjusted EBITDA jumped 29%, with a 270 basis point margin gain. Overall, BrightView's adjusted EBITDA for Q3 hit $108 million, up 6% year-over-year, with a 130 basis point margin improvement, evidence of their operational strength.

Simply put, BrightView's Development business is doing really well, and they're expecting it to grow even more this year, hitting the high end of their forecast. The big opportunity here is to turn their development projects into recurring maintenance contracts, and this is where BrightView can leverage its size to push even more growth each year. An easier way to visualize this is that when they finish a development project, they can offer ongoing maintenance services to those same clients.

Compensation Driving Collaboration

CFO Brett Urban helped to explain how their new business structure is helping make this happen: before, less than 10% of their development projects would turn into maintenance contracts. For example, if they did $800 million worth of development projects, only around $55 million of that would turn into maintenance work. But now, with their new strategy, they're starting to convert more of those projects into maintenance deals. These include a recent $4 million development project that turned into a $400,000 maintenance contract (see slide below). This shows the potential they have to grow their maintenance business and bring in a lot more recurring revenue and management's tone is confident that with these changes, they'll see even more growth in the coming years, especially by 2025.

BrightView Investor Presentation

Management refers to the new structure as a "holistic" approach, but the key change, from my perspective, is really how they handle compensation. By adjusting how employees are paid, they've created a system that encourages teamwork between different departments. When employees work together more, they're more motivated to push for profitable areas like recurring maintenance contracts, which helps the company grow. This compensation plan is what's driving better collaboration and more consistent revenue streams.

Moreover, in Q3 2024, BrightView reduced costs by $16 million YoY, increasing its bottom line. They also reinvested $10 million in labor and customer service and still delivered record results. This investment should increase customer retention and margins over time. Free cash flow (see slide below) was up to $120 million year-to-date, compared with $38 million the prior year, improving its financial standing. BrightView reduced debt by $549 million, cutting debt by 40% and decreasing its net leverage ratio from 4.8x to 2.4x. This increased its liquidity to $535 million.

BrightView Investor Presentation

M&A Plans for 2025

BrightView took a break from acquisitions (M&A) this year because they were focused on the restructuring of the company I just mentioned. Now, they're almost ready to start buying other businesses again, likely in 2025. They want to focus on acquiring companies in new markets they don't currently operate in, and also in areas like tree services, which they could expand into. Importantly, management noted that they will only buy companies that can help them serve their customers better.

Their new approach to acquisitions is different from the past. That is, instead of a top-down decision, local branch teams will suggest companies they think would be a good fit. Furthermore, with their improved financial situation, including $115 million in cash, they now have the resources to fund these deals. Plus, their partner, One Rock Capital, will help with the process, making sure they find and track good opportunities to grow the business through acquisitions.

Investors might recall that One Rock Capital recently made a $500 million strategic investment in BrightView, which played a crucial role in improving the company's financial health. Most of this investment went toward paying down BrightView's debt and reducing their leverage to that 2.4x mark. This, in turn, strengthened their balance sheet and allowed them more flexibility to pursue growth opportunities, like acquisitions. If you want to do a deeper dive into this partnership, I recommend reading SA Analyst Badsha Chowdhury's coverage: BrightView Holdings: Recent Investment Inflow Can Change The Dynamics (Rating Upgrade). In a nutshell, this partnership has positioned BrightView better than ever to capitalize on future M&A opportunities and drive further growth.

Updated Financial Guidance

Lastly, they've boosted their free cash flow guidance again this year, too, to $65 million to $80 million, the second such increase this year. They also see a margin expansion by the end of 2025, with guidance suggesting 100 basis points of improvement over last year. With that said, BrightView's continuing efficiency initiatives should continue to drive strong results across the board.

BrightView Holdings' Valuation

One big problem is that BV's current blended P/E ratio of 19.18x is above normal (13.21x); the premium reflects the market's expectation for high and continued growth, despite their earnings growth rate having fallen by 1.14%.

FAST Graphs

With a fair value ratio of 15.00x, the stock could be a bit overvalued in the near term. Still, I'm optimistic that BrightView's management will be able to drive long-run growth and, if they continue to execute, the stock will grow into its current valuation.

Bottom line: On the valuation and earnings side of the balance sheet, BrightView has some red flags. But the positive moves we just discussed, along with the potential for future growth, make this a stock that long-term investors should consider.

BrightView Holdings' Risks & Headwinds

BrightView's third-quarter results took a hit from a few key factors. Revenue came in at $739 million, down 3.6% from last year. This drop was mainly due to their exit from U.S. Lawns and aggregator operations (about $25 million headwind in Q4). These moves cut about $70 million from total revenue and hurt the Land segment's performance. By stepping away from these non-core areas, BrightView saw a clear dip in earnings.

BrightView Investor Presentation

I want you to keep in mind, though, that BrightView divested its U.S. Lawns business to EverSmith Brands this year to allow its branches to concentrate on streamlining operations-to work more efficiently, primarily by reducing the time spent on travel to remote customers.

Selling off U.S. Lawns was a viable choice: it made no sense for BrightView to invest in tools for companies that were moving outside its core business. Instead, they're concentrating on branches that will benefit most from the new system and structure. These changes are part of that broader effort I mentioned to transform branch operations, including the rollout of a new HR system to better manage employees.

BrightView cut its year-to-date capital expenditures to $32 million, but this was mainly due to timing. About $21 million in vehicle deliveries happened in Q3, but the payments will hit in Q4. They expect to spend around $50 million in Q4 on fleet upgrades and equipment, which will put a strain on cash flow despite positive year-to-date cash performance. Snow services also underperformed, adding pressure to the company's 2024 financial outlook.

BrightView increased its investment in frontline labor by $10 million in the third quarter compared to last year. While this should deliver long-term benefits, it's putting short-term pressure on margins. The company is also in the early stages of a multi-year fleet renewal program for trucks and mowers, which will take three years or more to fully capture cost savings and efficiency gains. And finally, even though employee turnover and customer retention have improved, BrightView admits that these trends might not continue smoothly, creating some uncertainty.

BrightView Holdings' Rating

I'm changing my rating of BrightView to a "Buy" because there's a long-term story taking shape here. While there are a few short-term bumps, they've improved how they operate, cut costs, grown in key areas like new landscaping projects, made more money, paying off debt, and planning to buy other companies to grow even more. All of this makes BrightView a good investment for people who want to hold on to it for the long term.