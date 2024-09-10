hapabapa

Despite another strong quarter, Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) has traded near its lows since the IPO back in April. The company secures data and quickly helps enterprise customers recover data following cyberattacks, or even the recent IT outage. My investment thesis remains ultra-Bullish on the cybersecurity stock, with strong growth oddly ignored.

Source: Finviz

Another Big Quarter

Rubrik has now only reported two quarters since going public, and the company has smashed estimates both times. The cybersecurity company beat consensus estimates for FQ2 '25 as follows:

Source: Seeking Alpha

The company, focused on cyber resilience, reported subscription ARR grew a phenomenal 40% to reach $919 million, with the Cloud ARR portion growing at a massive 80% clip to reach $678 million. Total revenue reached $205 million in the quarter, up 35% from last FQ2 and substantially above the $187 million reported in the prior quarter.

Source: Rubrik FQ2 '25 presentation

Rubrik continues to benefit from a cybersecurity business tied to business continuity needs. Per CEO Bipul Sinha in the FQ2 earnings release:

The long list of recent successful cyberattacks and IT outages is driving organizations to increasingly recognize the need for a robust cyber resilience plan to ensure business continuity in the face of cyber disruptions.

The recent CrowdStrike (CRWD) outage provides a prime example of a company needing a resilient data security and recovery system. Customers can spend millions and billions on cyber-attack prevention and still not fully prevent a cyberattack leading to an outage. In the case of the CrowdStrike outage, cybersecurity software-impacted business operations, highlighting the need for a resilient backup system beyond just cyberattack risks.

On the FQ2 '25 earnings call, CEO Bipul Sinha hinted at financial benefits from the outage in the future as follows:

In fact, this CrowdStrike event was a little unfortunate human error. CrowdStrike is a great partner and we jointly helped hundreds of customers recover. But this particular incident people saw this as a preview of what could happen if you have a real cyber incident or real cyberattack that can take down global economy that can have massive global impact on the IT systems and everything else that goes with it. So, this particular issue has triggered a lot of discussion, lot of Board of Directors are asking question about resilience. And that is one of the many factors that in both coming months quarters will help bring more focus to this particular market segment.

Remember, Rubrik just reported the results for the quarter ending in July. The CrowdStrike outage occurred on July 19, so any financial benefit will take one or two quarters to show up in ARR and longer to hit revenues.

One Main Issue Remains

Rubrik again reported a large loss for FQ2. The company beat consensus estimates for a $0.49 EPS loss by a wide $0.09, but Rubrik still lost $0.40 per share in the July quarter.

Naturally, the cybersecurity specialist reported an even larger GAAP operating loss, due in large part to the equity awards in conjunction with the going public transaction. The company reported a total stock-based compensation charge of $105 million in the quarter, and when stripping these costs out, Rubrik still lost a large $71 million in the quarter.

Rubrik again guided to strong results in the upcoming periods. The FQ3 revenues are targeted at nearly $218 million, up $13 million from the prior quarter.

Source: Rubrik FQ2 '25 presentation

The major market concern is the guidance of another quarter with a $0.40 loss. Even the subscription ARR still has a negative contribution margin, but the metric improved 1,300 basis points year-over-year in FQ2 to highlight the improving leverage in the system.

Ultimately though, Rubrik only forecasts a free cash flow burn rate of just under $65 million for the fiscal year. The company has a cash balance of $601 million following the IPO, providing an ample amount of funds to cover ongoing losses to fund growth and build a massive subscription business for cyber resilience. Not to mention, Rubrik will be positive free cash flow in the 2H of the year.

The market cap is only $5.6 billion with 185 million shares outstanding, while the guidance is for ARR to top $1 billion this year. Revenues are forecast to reach $1.05 billion next fiscal year, placing the stock at only ~5x forward EV/S targets.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Rubrik operates in an exciting new growth area of data protection, boosted by exploding data from generative AI demand. The market doesn't offer many stocks with ARR growing at a 40% clip, only trading at 5x EV/S targets.

Investors should use the dip down to $30 as a buying opportunity.