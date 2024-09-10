Wirestock

Article Thesis

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, or BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY, OTCPK:BAMXF), one of the world's leading premium automobile manufacturers, has cut its guidance on Tuesday, which resulted in a big sell-off. BMW is not the only German automobile company that is struggling, as Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) has also been in the news recently due to weak profits that could force the company to close down factories. BMW still has a strong brand, however, and its growth in the EV space is encouraging. While BMW suffers from a negative market environment right now, it could still generate attractive total returns over the long run.

Past Coverage

I have written about BMW here on Seeking Alpha, but not recently. My most recent article on the company is from 2016. Since then, many things have changed -- the macro environment is different, EVs are way more common, new competitors arose, and so on. It's thus time for another look at this premium automobile manufacturer.

What Happened?

On Tuesday morning, BMW's shares are down 11%. This made shares crash to a new 52-week low of $25.50, versus a 52-week high of $41.70 -- which is more than 60% higher than the current share price. The share price crash on Tuesday was caused by BMW's announcement of a guidance cut -- the company is now forecasting lower profit margins as well as lower returns on capital for the current year. Let's delve into the details.

BMW: Lower Profits Ahead

As a premium automobile manufacturer, BMW generally is well-positioned to generate attractive margins. Its customers oftentimes are not overly price-sensitive; thus, premium pricing allows for solid profits.

But for the current year, BMW now expects lower margins compared to what the company had forecasted earlier. The reduced EBIT margin estimate for the current year is 6% to 7%, versus a previous guidance midpoint of 9%. This pencils out to a 250 base point reduction, which is quite meaningful. In other words, the EBIT margin guidance midpoint has been reduced by around one-quarter. BMW also lowered its return on capital forecast for the current year, now seeing a ROCE of around 12%, while management had previously guided for a quite attractive ROCE of 15% to 20% in 2024. Return on capital is influenced by profits, all else equal, thus the root cause for both of these items is that BMW expects to be less profitable this year, relative to what the company had forecasted earlier. This is due to several factors.

First, BMW suffers from issues with its Integrated Braking System. More than 1.5 million vehicles are impacted, equal to roughly three-quarters of production, and BMW will have to pay additional warranty costs to get rid of the problem. Furthermore, there will be delivery stops for impacted vehicles that are not already in customers' hands, which will result in lower sales. Lower sales impact margins negatively due to operating leverage -- when fewer vehicles are sold, operating expenses and fixed costs are higher on a per-vehicle basis. The additional one-time warranty costs are forecasted in the three-digit million Euro range, per BMW's news release.

Second, BMW also suffers from issues in the Chinese automobile market. Economic growth in China has not been overly strong in the recent past, at least relative to the growth rates China achieved in the past, and issues in China's real estate industry have made consumers somewhat uneasy. It is not too surprising that consumers thus are more reluctant to spend a lot of money on high-priced vehicles such as those manufactured by BMW. At the same time, Chinese automobile manufacturers are becoming an ever more powerful competitor for Western automobile companies, especially in the EV space. BYD Company (OTCPK:BYDDY), for example, has just lifted its sales forecast for this year to 4 million vehicles, thanks to its enormous success with plug-in hybrids, where it has been hitting record monthly sales for six months in a row. When it comes to China, BMW explains (emphasis by author):

In parallel to this effect, the ongoing muted demand in China is affecting sales volumes. Despite stimulus measures from the government, consumer sentiment remains weak.

The problems with BMW's Integrated Braking System are caused by a supplier. However, the headwinds in the Chinese market are more of a macro issue -- BMW is not really at fault here. However, it is negatively impacted, along with many other (non-Chinese) automobile companies that suffer from rather weak demand in the world's most important automobile market.

BMW's motorcycle segment is forecasted to do worse than previously thought as well, with BMW's management blaming this on a weak macro environment and low demand for new motorcycles in China and the US. The motorcycle business is not essential for BMW, but this is still an additional headwind for the company.

The analyst community was forecasting BMW to earn around $18.90 this year, which would pencil out to net profits of around $12 billion on a company-wide basis. This was based on assumptions of an EBIT margin in the 8% to 10% range. With somewhat lower sales being forecasted for the current year, while one-time issues impact profits negatively as well, I believe that BMW should be able to earn around $13.00 to $13.50 per share this year. This accounts for the 250 base point margin headwind and slightly lower deliveries and revenues, in line with what management is guiding for now. That would make for a substantial decrease versus what analysts were assuming previously, but on the other hand, BMW would still be quite profitable even if it “only” earns $13 per share this year. One share is equal to three ADRs, so earnings per share would be around $4.30 on a per-ADR basis, versus a current ADR price of $25 [the price of BMW's “original” shares is $76 on Tuesday morning].

Is BMW Attractive?

Even following this substantial guidance cut, I estimate that BMW trades at only around 6x net profits, which is not a high valuation at all. And since the problems with BMW's braking system should be solved soon, one-time expenses will mostly be a thing of 2024. BMW's management believes that the impact will be larger in Q3 than in Q4, suggesting that we may already have passed the nadir, as Q3 is over soon. Q1 of 2025 could be better than Q4 of 2024 as well, and BMW may not feel a substantial impact on a full-year basis next year any longer. I thus believe that profits should recover nicely in 2025, at least if the macro environment does not worsen dramatically. In case we get a recession in the US, things would be different, but that's a risk for all automobile companies and not a BMW-specific issue.

Analysts are currently predicting that BMW will earn between $14 per share and $21 per share annually from 2025 to 2028, or around $4.70 to $7 per ADR. When we take the average of that, $5.85 per ADR, and subtract 15% to be conservative for any potential lingering effects due to the braking system issues, BMW could be positioned to earn around $5 per ADR in the coming years. For a company that is currently trading at $25 per ADR, that makes for a very low earnings multiple of just 5, which translates into a 20% earnings yield.

BMW's trailing dividend yield is 8.5%, which is one of the highest yields investors can get in the automobile industry right now. Based on forecasted free cash flow of more than €4 billion for 2024 (per management's guidance), or more than $4.5 billion, the dividend would be fully covered. There is no guarantee that the dividend will be maintained, but BMW could do so if it suits it.

In the electric vehicle (“EV”) space, BMW is doing well, with EV sales being up 34% in the first half of the current year. Since many other EV companies, including EV king Tesla (TSLA), are seeing small volume growth only, it looks like consumers deem BMW's product lineup attractive.

Automobile companies are not recession-resilient, and the industry is highly competitive. Some investors may thus decide not to invest in any automobile companies at all. But for those that want automobile exposure, BMW could be a reasonable investment at current prices -- the company has short-term issues, but those should be solved soon, and the valuation, as well as the dividend yield, are attractive. A strong brand and an EV franchise with appealing growth are positives as well.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.