Brett_Hondow

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA), which sells cosmetics, skincare, and salon services in North America, has fallen by about 37% from its all-time high. This is despite Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway recently revealing that it bought about 690,000 shares of the stock, although, admittedly, the position makes up less than 1% of Berkshire's $300B+ portfolio at Ulta's current price. Nonetheless, this drawdown is nothing new for ULTA stock. With a five-year monthly Beta of 1.31 (as per Yahoo Finance), it's a volatile stock, but historically, buying the large dips has proved profitable, and I don't think this time around will be any different.

While Ulta Beauty is now facing problems such as an expected decline in earnings (it recently lowered its guidance) and stagnant revenue for the current fiscal year, these are likely to be short-term in nature. That's because the beauty products market in the U.S. and globally continues to grow, and as Ulta opens more stores, its revenue and earnings should continue to grow over time.

I believe that Ulta Beauty's current valuation prices in very modest growth for the company, making it undervalued. Additionally, Ulta has key competitive advantages and four characteristics that make it a classic Berkshire Hathaway type of stock, which can be quantifiable in its financial results. Given these factors, I rate Ulta Beauty as a Strong Buy.

What Makes Ulta Beauty A Berkshire Hathaway Stock?

Besides the fact that Berkshire is invested in the stock, there are a few key factors that make it a classic Berkshire Hathaway stock. Let's discuss them.

#1. High Return On Equity

The first and potentially most important factor is its consistently high return on equity. Buffett has often stated that he likes to look at ROE, and the book The Warren Buffett Way states that a good company will achieve good returns on equity continuously while using relatively little debt, no debt, or at least a manageable debt level.

This is where Ulta Beauty shines. Take a look at its historical ROE. For the trailing 12 months, this figure comes out to 55%, and the five-year average is 46.9%. Generally, an ROE over 20% is considered to be very high.

Ulta Beauty Historical ROE (FinBox)

Another thing to consider is that the company has achieved this high level of ROE without the use of debt. Currently, ULTA has $414 million of cash and cash equivalents and $0 of debt. This is notable because having a high level of debt can boost ROE by reducing the amount of equity, but Ulta doesn't have to resort to that. Plus, the fact that the firm's ROE has been trending higher over the years is a testament to its competitive advantage.

#2: Gross Profit Margin Over 40%

Buffett has stated before that he likes when companies have a gross profit margin of 40% or higher, as this signals that the company can maintain high profitability without solely competing on price. It also signals a durable competitive advantage. Ulta's gross profit margin for the past 12 months comes in at 42.5%, and while it has trended down in the past couple of years (partly because of post-COVID normalization), the trend has been higher over the years.

Ulta Beauty Historical Gross Profit Margin (FinBox)

#3: An Economic Moat

Ulta Beauty's moat can already be quantified via the two metrics shown above, but let's talk about how its business can achieve its success. Essentially, Ulta Beauty's moat comes from its brand power (you don't get $11.3 billion in TTM sales and high profitability without brand power), loyalty program, and the all-in-one beauty experience it provides for shoppers.

Ulta's loyalty program boasts over 44 million customers, and all of this customer data is surely useful for the company when it comes to marketing/product positioning and navigating the competitive waters. It also increases customer spending, of course.

Case in point, in the latest earnings call, Ulta's CEO, Dave Kimbell, stated the following:

With more than 44 million active members, our loyalty program is a strategic asset that provides us with unique insights across categories, price points, and channels and enables us to drive traffic and spend per member. To drive deeper connection and greater awareness, we are amplifying the value of our rewards program through member-only events, social engagement, and marketing activations. In May, we launched Member Love, a member-only event of enticing category-focused points offers, which delivered healthy member engagement and higher spend per member. And in July, we launched our first member-tiered offer to drive traffic, new member acquisition, and member reactivations.

Next, Ulta Beauty doesn't just sell things like makeup. It sells all things beauty, including cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, nail products, bath and body products, and beauty tools. And it sells both low and high-priced products.

On top of this, it offers full-service salons in all of its stores, which offer hair, skin, and eyebrow services, and Beauty Bars in the center of its stores, which offer makeup and eyebrow services. Not to mention, Ulta's employees are knowledgeable beauty advisors that can help customers, which adds to the experience. It truly is a one-stop shop for beauty enthusiasts, and it's hard for other retailers to compete with that.

#4: A Low Valuation

Here's the part that has my attention -- Ulta's low valuation. Let's take a closer look. First, I'll start with its forward non-GAAP P/E ratio of 15.76x, which is 44.1% lower than its five-year average (see below).

ULTA P/E Valuation (Seeking Alpha)

Next, you can see that after Fiscal 2025, earnings are expected to grow (as is revenue). By Fiscal 2027, its forward P/E drops to 13.3x. Of course, these are just estimates, but they seem reasonable. And if ULTA stock trades at a 20x P/E ratio by then, which is near its five-year average, then the stock will be priced at $552.20/share based on EPS estimates of $27.61 -- notably higher than the current price.

Ulta Beauty EPS Estimates (Seeking Alpha)

If you're like me, though, and prefer to look at free cash flow, then you'll see that ULTA stock is likely undervalued in this sense as well.

Using a reverse DCF calculator that I've created, I calculated that the market is pricing in 2.168% free cash flow per share growth for Ulta Beauty over the next 10 years and then 2.5% per year in perpetuity after that. You can see my inputs in the image below. The required rate of return (cost of equity) and FCF per share were taken from FinBox. The cost of equity was calculated using the CAPM model.

I chose 2.5% as the terminal growth rate because it's a reasonable growth rate to expect in perpetuity, as it's in line with long-term inflation and GDP growth. I see no reason why the beauty industry (more on that below) wouldn't be able to grow in line with the economy in the distant future.

ULTA Stock Reverse DCF Valuation (Author)

Considering that Ulta's free cash flow has grown at a CAGR of 10.3% over the past five years, this seems like a pessimistic view of the market, especially since the firm's share buybacks will boost its per-share metrics. For reference, Ulta's TTM buyback yield comes in at 5.7%, and its five-year average is 4.1%. Overall, I believe that Ulta Beauty can surpass that implied growth rate, making the stock undervalued.

Ulta Beauty Buyback Yield (FinBox)

The Beauty Market Is Growing

Another positive for Ulta Beauty is that the beauty & personal care market continues to grow in both the U.S. and globally. For instance, Statista expects a 2.4% CAGR for the industry (in the U.S.) from 2024 to 2028. P&S Intelligence expects a 5.1% CAGR in the U.S. from 2024 to 2030 to reach a valuation of nearly $130 billion, and Grand View Research expects a 7.7% CAGR in the global market from 2024 to 2030.

Is Competition A Problem?

Ulta recently lowered its guidance (both revenue and earnings, with EPS now expected at $22.60 to $23.50 for the full year compared to the previous estimate of $25.20 to $26.00), partly because of competitive pressure. Nonetheless, I'm not too worried about competition currently, but here's what the CEO said in the conference call:

Competitive intensity in the beauty category remains high. As we have shared previously, the strength of the beauty category, combined with an attractive margin profile, has drawn substantial and diverse competition to the category. Today, there are significantly more places to buy beauty, especially prestige beauty, with more than 1,000 new points of distribution opened in the last three years. As a result, our market share continues to be challenged, particularly within prestige beauty.

Now, this may scare some investors. However, Ulta has a plan to fight back. Without getting into the full details, the company's plans are as follows:

To reinforce our competitive position and drive stronger performance, we are aggressively taking action across five areas: strengthening our assortment, expanding our social relevance, enhancing our digital experience, leveraging our powerful loyalty program, and evolving our promotional levers.

Normally, I would dismiss those kinds of comments because most CEOs have a plan but can't necessarily execute the plan effectively. However, given Ulta's long-term success, I'm willing to trust that management can fight back. Plus, the company has product launches on the way, which can help it see growth again. Again, here's a quote from the CEO:

Looking ahead, we have an exciting pipeline of brand launches planned for the balance of the year, including the recently announced ILIA Beauty, a clean skin-centric prestige makeup brand; and DIBS Beauty, a multipurpose easy-to-use makeup brand. In addition to enhancing our assortment with compelling newness, we are focused on building greater awareness and engagement with key exclusive brands, including PEACH & LILY, Polite Society, WYN BEAUTY, and LolaVie, while also collaborating closely with strategic legacy brands to drive stronger growth and profitability.

Mainly, though, the valuation has come down so much that the competitive forces seem to be priced in.

Don't Let The Volatility Scare You

As stated above, Ulta Beauty is no stranger to volatility. In the chart below, I've highlighted some big drawdown periods for the stock. The biggest one comes in at over 85%, and some other ones come in at around 30%+, 40%+, and even ~67% in 2020. But these dips have provided buying opportunities in the long term, as Ulta can often rise just as quickly as it falls.

Ulta Beauty Stock Chart (TradingView)

The Takeaway

Ulta stock has tumbled in recent months, and that's partly what makes it a classic Berkshire Hathaway stock because it's now a high-quality company with high ROE and gross margins, an economic moat, and a low valuation.

Overall, the beauty & personal care industry continues to grow, and Ulta is expected to grow along with it, excluding the current fiscal year.

Plus, the current valuation suggests just 2.168% FCF per share growth over the next 10 years (with 2.5% perpetual growth after that), and that just doesn't make sense to me, given the company's strength. The valuation also more than accounts for potential competitive pressure the company may face in the future.

Finally, Ulta Beauty is no stranger to volatility, and the current drawdown looks more like a buying opportunity than a selling opportunity.