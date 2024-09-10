Melissa Kopka

Shares of TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) have been a poor performer over the past year, despite significant share repurchases, as investors continue to be concerned about cord-cutting and the future of broadcast television. I last covered TEGNA in May, rating shares a "strong buy" given its free cash flow capacity, but since then, the stock is down 5% even as the market has risen by 5%. This underperformance has come even as the company should see a major financial benefit from outsized political spending due to a competitive Presidential campaign. While there are no clear near-term catalysts, I view shares as attractive.

Seeking Alpha

Tegna's recent results have been in line

In the company's second quarter reported on August 7, it earned $0.50, beating consensus by $0.02, even as revenue declined by 3% from last year to $710 million. We are beginning to see the benefits of its cost discipline efforts as adjusted operating expenses were flat. Management is aiming to reduce expenses by $90-$100 million by the end of next year, and this result puts them well on track to achieve that target.

Cost discipline is essential because TEGNA is not a growth company, as cord-cutting pressure is real and persistent. TEGNA is the largest independent owner of Big 4 networks, reaching nearly 40% of households. While it has stronger positioning in growth states like Texas, Florida, and Georgia, just given its sheer size, its results will largely track consumer cord-cutting trends.

TEGNA

Cord-cutting is the key risk

In the most recent quarter, subscription revenue fell by 7% to $367 million, and the number of subscribers was down to mid-single digit. This is consistent with management guidance, and my own expectations. We are likely to see ongoing subscriber bleed as households using streaming services only. That said, I do believe TEGNA is better positioned than cable networks, given its broader programming and sports content.

Indeed, live sports are an essential part of keeping people connected. Last month, we received good news as Venu, the joint venture to stream sports by Disney (DIS), Fox (FOXA), and Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD), has faced legal roadblocks due to antitrust concerns. Given how essential live sports are to protecting the "bundle," this delay is an incremental positive for TEGNA, if only a temporary one.

Ultimately, the exact outcome of any legal case is hard to know, and I do expect streaming options to steadily provide more competition in live sports than they have historically. This does push out the imminency of the threat, which is material for the stock, in my view, as it already is pricing in a fairly dire outcome. Plus, TEGNA is not exactly sitting on its hands. TEGNA has reached a deal to broadcast Dallas Mavericks games across its Texas networks, adding to efforts I discussed previously to air NHL and WNBA games, like for the Seattle Kraken. Given the pressures regional sports networks have faced, there is room for broadcasters like TEGNA to take share here.

Advertising has been a cyclical headwind

On top of the structural pressures from cord-cutting, the cyclical environment has weighed on advertising activity. Advertising (ex-politics) fell by 5% to $301 million, due to weakness in national accounts. Auto and home improvement have been weak, driving national down double-digits, with local advertising holding steadier.

We have seen signs of the economy slowing over the past few months, and advertising is a relatively painless way for companies to pull back spending when demand softens. Notably, auto and home improvement are also interest rate-sensitive sectors, and consumers may be waiting for a Fed rate-cutting cycle before making purchases. With one set to begin imminently, I am cautiously optimistic we are near the end of this cyclical pressure. Mike Steib took over as CEO in August with past experience at XO (XOXO), Google, and NBCUniversal, and I expect him to accelerate TEGNA's digital offerings and use of AI to enhance advertising capabilities.

The campaign season should be a major tailwind.

Now, in Q3, revenue is expected to rise by 9-12% aided by politics and the Olympics. As I have noted before, TEGNA's cash flow is highly variable by year because of the spending around the US election cycle. This is set to become a major tailwind. Ratings for the Olympics were also much stronger than the Tokyo Games. TEGNA is the largest NBC affiliate group, and that strong ratings level should support some advertising gains.

In Q2, TEGNA had $32 million of political spending from $6 million in 2023. Without this boost, revenue fell closer to 6.5%. Importantly, this is a comparative drop in the bucket as to what TEGNA should earn in Q3/Q4. In 2020, it made $395 million (excluding the Georgia run-off) in political revenue. So far in H1, it is running 8% below 2020 levels, but I expect to see a significant catch-up.

Vice-President Kamala Harris raised $360 million for her Presidential campaign last month, and she has $400 million of cash on hand. Former President Donald Trump's campaign has $300 million of cash on hand. These large war chests will enable significant spending on political advertising between now and Election Day, not to mention significant sums spent by Super PACs and congressional candidates. With this level of fundraising, forecasts that political spending could rise by 30% this cycle vs 2020 are plausible in my view.

TEGNA

Now, the Senate map is not as favorable for TEGNA as 2020 when there were two GA Senate races, but with a presence in TX, FL, OH, AZ, PA, NC, and GA, it will see significant spending in Q3 and Q4 as we near the November election. This will provide a several hundred million windfall. Just given the fundraising strength, I expect TGNA to have comparable if not better results than 2020.

TEGNA can continue strong buybacks

As such, we should see a material acceleration in results. Adjusted EBITDA fell by 10% to $176 million in Q2 but should flip positive in H2. TGNA also generated $131 million of adjusted free cash flow, and $230 million so far this year. With the political boost, it is well on the way to at least $650 million of 2024 free cash flow. As such, its 2024 guidance as well as its target of $900 million to $1.1 billion of 2024-2025 free cash flow is consistent with last quarter.

TEGNA

TEGNA targets 40-60% of free cash flow in 2024-2025 for buybacks and dividends, or about $350 million of 2024 capital returns. Thanks to its buyback, it has just 167 million shares outstanding, down 23% since May 2023. TEGNA did $72 million of Q2 buybacks. I expect the company to have 152-158 million shares outstanding by year-end. One benefit of its underperforming share price is that the buyback is even more powerful at reducing the share count. TEGNA also has a 3.6% dividend yield.

Importantly, TEGNA is returning capital with the cash it generates, as it has not turned to leveraging its balance sheet. It has no maturities until 2026 and $446 million of cash. It has just 2.9x debt/EBITDA leverage, essentially in line with its 3.0x target.

TEGNA

TGNA stock is cheap despite business headwinds

When valuing TEGNA, I think it's useful to consider full-cycle cash flow because the political calendar can swing results so much. Back in May, I believed the company had $450 million of average free cash flow over a four-year cycle. That was $2.81/share. With H1 cash flow running at ~$460 million annualized or about $380 million ex-politics, I view this as consistent with my $450 million run-rate, given about $600-$700 million of political revenue over each 4-year period combined with some ongoing subscriber loss.

With a $2.3 billion market cap, TGNA is trading at just about 5x free cash flow. This is why delaying the launch of Venu even a year or two can be so significant. Current cash flow is such a large part of the valuation, that just slightly pushing off potential declines enables more repurchases and returns of capital.

Even if the business declines by 5-8%, with the magnitude of repurchases (which should reduce the share count by over 10% per year), cash flow per share can continue to rise. Ultimately, per share-results should matter most to investors. With a ~20% free cash flow yield, markets are discounting a ~10% annual decline rate, assuming a 10% required rate of return. I view 5-8% as more reasonable, given subscriber losses, meaning shares should have closer to a 15% free cash flow yield.

That argues for a $19-$20 fair value. I still view TEGNA as having significant upside potential. However, there is not a clear catalyst for shares to re-rate higher. Instead, investors need to allow for buybacks to continue, results to remain similar to what we have seen, and allow the declining share count to gradually filter through into a higher share price. The political backdrop should be a tailwind, but that should not be news to investors.

The biggest risk is a further deterioration in subscriber trends that fuels more cord-cutting worries, but at a 20% free cash flow with a solid balance sheet, that appears mostly in the price to me. With over 40% total return potential based on run-rate cash flow, I think patience is merited and continue to view TEGNA as an attractive deep-value stock.