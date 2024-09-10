Beware The Gold Hockey Stick That's Forming

Filograph

I’m not a crazy gold bug. I only hold a 'diversified portfolio' amount of exposure these days, having got the post-covid inflation surge right, and the idea that gold would boom at the same time, completely wrong. However, since then, gold has done pretty good. However, it has not gone up the sort of explosive way gold fans have constantly banged on about since I was a teen, which really is a long time!

What I am about to write here needs heavily qualifying.

Over my time as an investor, I have made my best money from charts like these.

And this:

You can find this chart from all over the place, and if you can find it forming early and clamber on the rocket before take-off and remember to get off before it descends like a rock, you will do incredibly well. You can see these moves in all the glory stocks of the current moment, but it is no good being a Captain Hindsight, you must try and be a Major Foresight.

Back in the day when I would burn my stomach lining off with high velocity trades, one of the market sayings I would cling to was ‘trade what you see not what you think,’ which is the corollary of ‘if it looks like a duck, walks like a duck, quacks like a duck, it’s a duck.’

So, when I can draw this line on the gold chart, I pause for reflection.

ADVFN

Make no mistake, this is NOT fate.

My joke about charts is that they are brilliant at predicting the past, but within the humor lies a powerful feature of price charts. They can tell you what has been going on that you and most others didn’t know, in the same way a stock chart used to, and can sometimes still suddenly shoot up days, hours or seconds before a takeover is announced. Charts are a history and in certain instances encapsulate a narrative in numbers.

This gold chart, and its implied trajectory, tells me that the world is becoming an increasingly dangerous place. That’s no surprise to anyone reading this article, but the classic boom bubble chart form in the gold chart suggests this increasing peril is an accelerating dynamic. I’m sure many will feel that too. A key buyer of gold is the government, and to them gold is for war. That is not a happy situation. However, if parties suddenly go all ‘buddy buddy’ again, then the hockey stick price rocket will not happen. However, the flow in the market is saying, as the days pass, the participants are getting more stressed and that tensions are leading to precautions and one of those precautions is to lay in gold.

So, while I continue to ‘cost dollar average’ gold, this projected gold chart is to me a barometer of potential global trouble to come and that is as valuable an indicator as the profit it will bring on any gold position I may carry. It will take a lot to keep gold on this trajectory, so it’s a great early warning flag for broader geopolitical developments that could create a very large market impact indeed. If this trajectory keeps on track, it will become a loud siren that things are going to get really spicy.

If this classic boom/bubble move continues, there is no easy way to pick a top; it’s a trajectory not a destination, and it’s all about the vertical moves and finite period of huge upward rallies and a trader/investor trying to time a good exit. These moves always overshoot, at least initially.

It is only this year’s strong bullish moves that make this chart possible to project, and for me, this is the chart to watch. Even as a holder of gold, I hope it does not play out. In the end, I can do without the trouble ahead that this chart suggests is building up behind the scenes.

I prefer to have my gold as a part of a diversified portfolio with it slowly grinding away, then make a sack of money from disaster.