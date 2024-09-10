IBIT: Bitcoin Bear Market As Investor Cash Runs Low

KanawatTH

One of the major themes in my research this year has been the negative trends facing the cryptocurrency market. In May, I became bearish on the crypto broker Coinbase (COIN) after bulging around early 2023; it has lost ~26% of its value. I reiterated this view regarding the Bitcoin "miner" Riot Platforms (RIOT) in July, with that stock losing ~30% of its value since. I also published a negative outlook focused primarily on the Bitcoin futures ETF (BITO) in "BITO: Bitcoin Bear Market Begins As Excess Liquidity Dries Up." BITO has declined by ~20% since, or ~9% after its dividend.

The past month saw more severe declines in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, potentially validating my call that it is now in a bear market. After Bitcoin failed to rally post-halving, there is more severe volatility and a seeming decline in sentiment. With that in mind, I believe it is an opportune time to provide an updated outlook, specifically regarding the Bitcoin ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT).

I believe the iShares Bitcoin ETF IBIT is likely superior to the ProShares BITO. IBIT invests directly in the cryptocurrency Bitcoin, whereas BITO does so indirectly through futures. That exposes BITO to changes in the Bitcoin futures curve and creates forced realization or profits paid in dividends, which is generally not tax efficient. BITO also has a higher expense ratio of 95 bps, whereas IBIT's is 25 bps, but is temporarily cut to 12 bps as it seeks to expand its AUM.

The difference in expenses makes IBIT a superior fund. Its total return performance, which includes dividends, is superior. Since BITO pays out capital distributions on gains as a "dividend," IBIT's price returns are vastly superior. See below:

Data by YCharts

Overall, IBIT removes the unnecessary complexity that BITO faces from the futures market. The Bitcoin futures market is less liquid than the larger cryptocurrency market, potentially giving BITO some liquidity risk. That said, BITO has options, whereas IBIT does not, which is why some may prefer BITO. IBIT's AUM is much larger at $19B than BITO at around $1.6B.

At any rate, IBIT is a straightforward way to gain exposure to Bitcoin and will usually trade at a minimal discount or premium to its NAV. Still, I am bearish on Bitcoin, and expect IBIT may face more significant declines over the coming weeks and months that may never be recovered.

Bitcoin Lacks Functional Economic Purpose

Many will disagree, but it is the cornerstone of my outlook on Bitcoin. Those who've read my work likely know I am skeptical of fiat currency and the Federal Reserve's centralized power over it. Bitcoin bulls widely share that sentiment, viewing it as a potential alternative currency. If I believed Bitcoin could be a store of wealth or a realistic transaction medium, I would buy it. However, countries like El Salvador that attempted to use it as a currency did not see success.

The reason is simple: Bitcoin is highly inefficient. Performing one Bitcoin transaction costs anywhere from ~$0.40 (today) to $10 or even over $100. The volatility in that metric is also cause for concern. One Bitcoin transaction currently takes around 90 minutes, but that figure has risen to many hours during high-strain periods. One transaction also requires staggering amounts of power, around 700 KWH, or around the amount of energy a typical home may use in September. To compare, 100K Visa transactions only require 148KWH, making Bitcoin magnitudes less energy efficient. Bitcoin is also not private, with publicly available transactions, making it far less private than cash.

Bitcoin is also increasingly facing government regulations, as most brokers now report to the government for taxes. That is important as Kamala Harris's plan to raise capital gains taxes could encourage Bitcoin sales this year from those looking to avoid potentially higher capital gains in 2025. That may also be an issue if the plan to tax unrealized gains moves ahead. Though that should primarily impact wealthy owners, I expect many of the larger holders of Bitcoin to fall into that category.

Now, many other cryptocurrencies could be viable alternative currencies. Bitcoin is built on very outdated code, as many younger cryptocurrencies do not share in their transaction issues. In the past, I've discussed my bearish outlook on Bitcoin due to its many transaction issues; some have argued that the lightning network solves the problem by creating an IOU market for Bitcoin. While true, the same can be done for virtually anything else. In my view, a similar system with gold or silver would make more sense by solving both the transaction issue and the store of value problem, which Bitcoin also lacks.

Bitcoin is not a store of value for numerous reasons. One, it is highly volatile. Two, it lacks a solid correlation to traditional inflation and fiat currency hedges while having a higher correlation to the S&P 500 ETF (SPY). See below:

IBIT (Bitcoin) monthly return correlation to various asset ETFs (Portfolio Visualizer )

Looking at monthly returns, we can see IBIT has no notable correlation with UUP (U.S. dollar vs. peers), TLT (long-term Treasuries), TIP (inflation-indexed Treasuries), GLD (gold), or SLV (silver) but has a notable correlation with the stock market.

To be clear, Bitcoin's low correlation with most assets gives it some value as a speculative trading instrument, but that value depends entirely upon people's willingness to gamble. Bitcoin has a very slight correlation to SLV, but a 0.13X correlation is an R-squared of 1.7%, meaning the relationship is meaningless. The only potentially meaningful relationship is its correlation to stocks, which it fails to hedge against. Thus, the data shows Bitcoin is not a hedge against inflation, currency risk, or interest rates and should fall if stocks crash.

Bitcoin is a Store of Excess Retail Liquidity

Notably, Bitcoin positively correlates to changes to the US monetary base. People may see that as Bitcoin having hedge potential. However, I believe it is because sharp rises to the monetary base fuel excess financial market liquidity. When market liquidity is too high, such as during immense Fed QE periods, stocks become expensive, and many people look to park money in niche assets like Bitcoin. See below:

Data by YCharts

Since its creation, Bitcoin has risen during QE periods when the monetary base grows and often declines once QE ends. Bitcoin is correlated to changes in the monetary base, meaning it usually fails to retain its value once it is not rising. Silver differs, strongly correlated to the monetary base, retaining its value when the base is unchanged, but rising during QE.

From late 2020 through 2021, many people saw a significant increase in savings as the Federal Reserve and the US government pushed immense amounts out through QE and stimulus packages. During that period, we saw the rise of Bitcoin and NFTs, meme stocks, and more. Of course, the NFT bubble crashed once the gambler's paradise ended.

Bitcoin has remained, but I believe it may be on the verge of a more significant crash due to its potential exposure to individual investor cash allocations. When the Federal Reserve pursues QE and financial market liquidity rises, that tends to benefit individual investor's cash positions. When individual investors have a lot of cash, they often buy assets with less discrimination. Thus, we see a strong inverse correlation between individual investor cash allocations and Bitcoin. See below:

Data by YCharts

The pattern is simple: buy Bitcoin when individual investors have cash allocations in the 20-25% range and sell Bitcoin when cash allocations are around 15% or lower. In general, Bitcoin's peaks and troughs inversely align with those of cash allocations.

As I discussed regarding BITO two months ago, I think this pattern will continue. Cash allocations are relatively low today, meaning there is insufficient sideline cash that investors have to put into Bitcoin. In other words, investors will likely be more careful about where to put money than last year when cash allocations were high.

For this reason, I am bearish on IBIT and expect it will see sharp declines. Still, the core risk of that thesis was exposed in 2021. Cash allocation levels were low and Bitcoin fell, but then it rebounded around the end of the year as cash allocations dropped even more. At this point, I still think Bitcoin is at a price where it is a short-selling opportunity, but it is not as ideal as it was when cash allocations were lower last month. Bitcoin may rebound on dip-buying activity. Even if it rebounds, I do not see Bitcoin rising materially over $70K without an improbable rapid return to QE.

The Bottom Line

I am very bearish on IBIT. Bitcoin has no fundamental value, in my opinion. It wastes energy resources and fails to accomplish its primary aims as an alternative currency or an independent store of wealth. I am currently short Coinbase (COIN) and may look to IBIT. I'll likely short IBIT only if it rebounds, as COIN has enough exposure to Bitcoin. Since IBIT is a liquid means of short-selling Bitcoin, it can have a higher borrowing cost of 5-8%. Its current cost is 2%, which is low compared to its downside potential. I'd likely look to sell IBIT if it rises over $35 or if Bitcoin rises close to $65K.

Lastly, if we see a widespread stock market decline and recession, I think Bitcoin may fall so much that people lose hope in it. To me, nothing supports its value beyond artificial scarcity. The same cannot be said for stocks and commodities. Still, at this point, it is likely too early to make such extreme predictions. Realistically, if cash allocations rise again as they did during the 2022 bear market, Bitcoin may stabilize. Thus, I would likely close my short on COIN and my potential short on IBIT if cash allocations rise to 20% or the Federal Reserve reenacts QE. Given Bitcoin does not correlate with rate-sensitive assets, I do not believe rate cuts will impact it in any material way.