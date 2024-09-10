JasonDoiy

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCPK:HTHIY) (OTCPK:HTHIF) [6501:JP] stock is still rated as a Buy. HTHIY's Return On Invested Capital or ROIC has the potential to expand by +1.3 percentage points to 10% in the current fiscal year. The stock's EV/EBIT multiple can possibly expand by +25% in the event that the company's ROIC improves to the targeted 10% based on my valuation analysis.

The previous April 20, 2024 article was focused on the preview of Hitachi's Q4 FY 2023 (YE March 31, 2024) financial results.

Investors can trade in the company's shares on the OTC (Over-The-Counter) market and the Japanese equity market. The three-month mean daily trading values for Hitachi's Japanese and Over-The-Counter shares were $400 million and $12 million, respectively, as per S&P Capital IQ data. The company's Japan-listed shares can be traded with US stockbrokers such as Interactive Brokers.

Increase In ROIC Could Drive A Re-Rating Of Hitachi's Valuations

Hitachi has the potential to trade at a higher valuation multiple based on the assumption of a further improvement in its ROIC.

The company's ROIC expanded by +1.1 percentage points from 7.6% in FY 2022 to 8.7% in FY 2023. At its 2024 Investor Day (transcript sourced from S&P Capital IQ) in June this year, HTHIY was optimistic of registering a ROIC that will "exceed" 10% "excluding foreign exchange effects" for FY 2024 (April 1, 2024 to March 31, 2025).

McKinsey & Company has established a link between ROIC and EV/NOPAT in its book "Valuation: Measuring and Managing the Value of Companies" with what it calls the key value driver formula. The key value driver formula is adapted from the perpetuity discounted cash flow model. According to McKinsey's key value driver formula, a fair EV/NOPAT or EV/EBIT multiple can be calculated by dividing (1 - Perpetuity Growth Rate/ROIC) by (Weighted Average Cost Of Capital - Perpetuity Growth Rate).

Assuming a 10% ROIC, a +3% Perpetuity Growth Rate, and a 7% Weighted Average Cost Of Capital or WACC, Hitachi is deserving of a 17.5 times EV/EBIT valuation ratio based on McKinsey's key value driver formula. I have adopted a 10% ROIC assumption, considering the company's FY 2024 target. Hitachi's WACC is assumed to be the same as that for the broader US market at 7%, as Hitachi is engaged in multiple businesses. A +3% Perpetuity Growth Rate assumption is used, which is typically seen as the long term annualized growth rate for mature economies.

As a comparison, Hitachi is now trading at a consensus forward one-year EV/EBIT metric of 14 times as per S&P Capital IQ. My target EV/EBIT multiple of 17.5 times is +25% higher than Hitachi's current EV/EBIT metric.

HTHIY has a good chance of improving its ROIC to 10% or better in the current fiscal year with its moves to expand NOPAT (Net Operating Profit After Tax) and optimize its invested capital base, as detailed in the subsequent two sections.

Growing Net Operating Profit After Tax

The company expects to grow its NOPAT by increasing the revenue contributed by the high EBITA margin Lumada business and enhancing operating efficiencies by leveraging on AI.

On HTHIY's corporate website, Lumada is described as a business offering "advanced digital solutions, services, and technologies for turning data into insights to drive digital innovation." Hitachi's overall EBITA margin for FY 2023 was 9%, while its Lumada business achieved a comparatively higher 15% EBITA margin in the most recent fiscal year.

The company earned 27% of its FY 2023 top line from the Lumada business., and Hitachi has guided for the revenue contribution of Lumada to grow to 29% in FY 2024. HTHIY has set a goal of raising the top-line contribution for this business to 40% for the long term as per its 2024 Investor Day disclosures.

In Q1 FY 2024 (April 1, 2024 to June 30, 2024), Lumada's revenue jumped by +17% YoY, which was much better than the company's overall top line contraction of -5% YoY for the latest quarter. Hitachi revealed in its first quarter results presentation that it has entered into alliances with technology giants like Microsoft (MSFT) and rolled out new digital solutions relating to facilities management. These are moves that HTHIY has made to grow the Lumada business at a faster pace going forward.

Separately, Hitachi expects to utilize AI to lower the company's operating expenses and boost its NOPAT.

At the 2024 Investor Day, HTHIY indicated that it can "improve (operating) efficiency by around 30%" that translates into a significant "cost reduction" in areas like "software engineering" using Generative AI.

To sum things up, HTHIY is targeting a +210 basis points expansion in the company's overall EBITA margin to 11.5% in FY 2024 with the Lumada business expansion and expense optimization driven by AI. This will put Hitachi in a good position to meet its FY 2024 ROIC target of above 10%.

Shrinking The Invested Capital Base

Apart from growing NOPAT, Hitachi can improve its ROIC by making its invested base smaller via divesting its non-core assets and investments.

HTHIY announced in late July that it has entered into an agreement to sell its 40% interest in Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning Holding for JPY 195 billion. In the past, Hitachi distributed its brand of air conditioning equipment via Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning Holding. Once this transaction is completed, HTHIY intends to sign a deal to have the buyer of the 40% interest in Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning Holding pay licensing fees for the use of the Hitachi brand. This serves as an example of how Hitachi can shrink its invested capital base and improve its future ROIC.

In its 2024 Investor Day presentation slides, Hitachi revealed that the company is looking at its "low profit, low growth businesses" for potential "portfolio restructuring" opportunities.

More importantly, the excess capital generated by such asset monetization initiatives can be recycled into other value-accretive capital allocation moves. At its latest Q1 FY 2024 earnings call, Hitachi noted that it is considering the allocation of divestment proceeds from the Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning Holding stake sale and other disposals to "growth investment like M&A" and "shareholder return" such as "buyback."

In a nutshell, Hitachi is in the process of identifying businesses which are contributing a modest amount of NOPAT relative to their assets, and the company's ROIC can be boosted by divesting these businesses to make its invested capital base smaller.

Risk Factors

There are two key risks that could affect Hitachi's future ROIC.

A slower-than-expected expansion of HTHIY's high EBITA margin Lumada business will translate into a much weaker improvement in the company's overall ROIC.

Hitachi's ROIC expansion might be more limited, if the company is unable to shrink its invested capital in a meaningful way with its asset sales and divestments.

Bottom Line

Hitachi has levers at its disposal to improve the company's ROIC. I see Hitachi's EV/EBIT multiple re-rating to 17.5 times based on the assumption that its ROIC increases to 10% in the future.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.