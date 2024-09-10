Fahroni

Shares of Methanex Corporation (MEOH) have moved sharply lower after investors digest its plans to grow its business further, fortifying its position as the global leading methanol producer. An announced deal with OCI Global looks a bit pricey, as a steep price and debt incurred, make investors, in my view, rightfully cautious here.

While I am naturally inclined to such share price declines, I am taking a cautious approach here, as a commodity-like business adds significant debt, making me very cautious to get involved.

Methanex — Methanol

Methanex is a Canadian producer of methanol, an essential ingredient in everyday life, as an essential chemical building block used in hundreds of consumer and industrial products used, often used in products which are used daily.

Its unique chemistry, scale, ease of transport and cost advantage, make it a difficult to replace ingredient in a wide range of applications. These include building materials, high-tech applications, clothing & textiles, automotive, medical & pharmaceuticals.

Methanex is the largest methanol provider in the world, and with a team of near 1,500 workers it has over 9 million tonnes in annual operating capacity, sufficient to generate about $4 billion in annual revenues.

A Volatile Business

Over the past decade, shares of Methanex have mostly traded in a $15-80 range. Shares moved up towards the higher end of the range around 2014 and 2018, and traded down around 2016 and the pandemic related period. Since 2021, the trading range has narrowed a bit, with shares largely moving between $30 and $50 per share.

The same volatility has been seen in the financial results as well, with revenues having mostly come in between $2 and $4 billion over this ten-year window. Absent of small losses during 2016 and the pandemic, operating margins have ranged anywhere between flat and about 20%.

Despite the volatile results, the company has managed to buy back about 30% of the shares over this period, providing for some growth on a per-share basis, although volatile growth.

For the year 2023, the company produced 6.6 million tons of methanol, up nearly 9% from the year before. Sales volumes of its production were up around 5% to nearly 6.5 million tons, as total sales volumes (including purchased sales volumes, among others) surpassed 11 million tons.

With prices down, the company posted a 14% fall in sales to $3.7 billion, as this weighed on profitability with EBITDA down a third to $622 million, and adjusted earnings cut more than in half to $153 million, equal to $2.25 per share.

Growing Its Scale

On top of the non-inspiring results, the company was in the process of starting up its Geismar 3 plant. Full production ramp-up was seen in February, with the capacity of the plant running at 1.8 million tons. This is a major achievement, as the pant comes at a cost of around $1.25 billion. With a lower emission profile, the factory will provide a meaningful contribution to cash flows, despite 2023 averaged realized prices per tonne down 16% to $333.

The capital intensive nature of the business makes that net debt was reported at $1.8 billion, that is excluding operating lease obligations. With 68 million shares trading around the $40 mark, the company was awarded a $2.7 billion equity valuation, or $4.5 billion enterprise valuation. This values the business at reasonable multiples, at just over 7 times EBITDA reported in 2023, and about 18 times adjusted earnings. Of course, this was ahead of the anticipated ramp-up of Geismar 3 in 2024.

In February, the company announced a delay of the Geismar 3 methanol plant in Louisiana. While total capital costs will not exceed $1.30 billion, commercial production could be delayed until the third quarter, a massive six-month delay.

By July, the company provided some upbeat news, as the Geismar 3 plant started commercial production, ahead of schedule. After reporting average realized prices at $343 per tonne in the first quarter, the company saw prices up to $352 per tonne in the second quarter. It was good news that Geismar 3 came online, as outages at other plants hurt production volumes to date.

Revenues for the first half of the year were down 7% to $1.84 billion, explainable by lower volumes, with adjusted earnings down forty-three cents to $1.27 per share. With net debt down to $1.7 billion and the share count down to 67 million shares, the enterprise value of the firm fell towards $4.4 billion at $40 per share.

A Massive Deal

Early in September, the company announced a big deal, adding to the anticipated growth as the result of the opening of Geismar 3. The company has reached a $2.05 billion deal to acquire OCI´s Global international methanol business. The deal, among others, involves two facilities in Beaumont, Texas, and will increase global methanol production by around 20%, while adding ammonia assets as well.

The deal is expected to add $275 million in adjusted EBITDA based on methanol prices around $350 per tonne, suggesting a 7.5 times multiple has been paid, but this includes a $30 million anticipated cost synergy target.

Deal terms involve a $1.15 billion cash component, which will increase net debt to around $2.9 billion. The deal furthermore calls for the issuance of 9.9 million shares valued at around $450 million based on an unaffected share price of $45 per share, with another $450 million in debt and leases assumed.

This makes that pro forma net debt will come down to around $3.3 billion. With adjusted EBITDA seen around $850 million, leverage is seen around 4 times, although that the company targets swift deleveraging below 3 times EBITDA here.

A roughly $2 billion price tag is equivalent to nearly half of its current enterprise valuation, while production will only increase by around a quarter. While some ammonia production will be added as well, and another idled plant will be acquired, the deal feels a bit on the rich side. It also seems a bit rushed, as the company was set to benefit from the Geismar 3 launch here.

What Now?

Shares of Methanex fell some 7% and change upon the deal announcement. A more than $3 fall in the share price reduces the market value of the firm by around a quarter of a billion (including the to be issued shares), in response to the $2.05 billion deal.

It is this relatively more expensive purchase price, which makes me cautious about Methanex Corporation shares here, on top of the regular concerns and troubles which investors have to navigate in investing in commodity-like and plant businesses. These include a constant need for repairs, maintenance, weather impact, commodity-alike features, debt assumed, among others.

While the deal concerns make an investment in a firm like Methanex hard enough, it is a relatively expensive deal. The incurred debt, increases the anticipated volatility and risks even more. This makes me cautious, as I see no reason to get involved with the shares, not even after the recent pullback in response to a substantial deal.