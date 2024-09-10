Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) Bank of America 2024 Global Real Estate Conference (Transcript)

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Bank of America 2024 Global Real Estate Conference September 10, 2024 12:45 PM ET

Company Participants

Don Wood - CEO
Dan Gee - CFO
Leah Andress Brady - VP, IR

Conference Call Participants

Jeffrey Spector - Bank of America

Jeffrey Spector

Roundtable session with Federal Realty Investment Trust. I hope everyone had a good networking lunch, a little bit of coffee as we emerge for the afternoon sessions. To my right is Don Wood, CEO; and Dan Gee, CFO. And then Leah, IR. Leah is back from maternity leave. So good to see you. Thanks for coming. And it's Don's birthday today, so happy birthday.

Don Wood

Thanks [Multiple Speakers].

Jeffrey Spector

There we go.

Unidentified Company Representative

Everybody does need to know that.

Jeffrey Spector

I got to warn people. We got to be nice today. So again, thanks for joining our afternoon session. Kicking off here with Federal Realty. For those in the audience that maybe don't know the company as well. Don is going to provide some opening remarks on the company where it stands today, and then we want to make this as interactive as possible. So if you have any questions, just raise your hands and we'll get things started. So I'll pass it on to Don.

Don Wood

Thanks, Jeff. And really thank you guys for taking time this afternoon to be here. When I look around the audience and again, I don't know who's on the webcast, forgive me for going back and giving a little bit of history of the company for those of you who do know us well. But I don't think everybody does. So Federal is a shopping center REIT. And we've been around -- one of the oldest REITs in the country, been around since 1962. Pretty interesting in that period of time, which is now, whatever

