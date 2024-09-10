MercadoLibre, Inc. (MELI) Goldman Sachs Communacopia and Technology Conference - (Transcript)

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Goldman Sachs Communacopia and Technology Conference Call September 10, 2024 12:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Martin de Los Santos - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Irma Sgarz - Goldman Sachs

Irma Sgarz

Good morning. Welcome, everyone, again. My name is Irma Sgarz. I cover Latin American Internet and Retail over at Goldman. I'm very pleased to be here once again for the second time with Martin de Los Santos, CFO of MercadoLibre.

Welcome, Martin. Back to the conference.

Martin de Los Santos

Thank you, Irma. Thank you for having me. Welcome, everybody.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Irma Sgarz

So last year when we sat down on the stage, you had just taken up your new role as CFO of MercadoLibre. When you look back over this last year, what are some of the surprises and what are some of the challenges that you look back on?

Martin de Los Santos

I think the most important thing that we highlight is the growth opportunities that we see ahead of us throughout our ecosystem. As I was running the credit business for the past seven years, there's a lot of growth opportunity in credit. But now that I'm seeing other areas of the ecosystem, I'm very excited about things that are going on. In Q2, our commerce business grew 36% in Brazil, 30% in Mexico. But still the penetration of credit is very, very low in Latin America. It's 14% penetration of retail. It's 86% that is done offline. And we continue to drive that volume online in Latin America compared to maybe 20 you know high 20s in the US, high 30s in China. So it's plenty of growth there for us. Our advertising business is growing very strongly, grew by more than 50% year-on-year for the past 16 quarters. But still if you see the penetration of advertising in our platform is only 2% of GMV compared to five

