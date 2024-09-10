Frank Rossoto Stocktrek/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Towards the end of 2021, I believed it was time to float in the case of shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII). Lumpy sales and margins put pressure on shares, yet based on normalized earnings, a low double-digit earnings multiple looked quite compelling in my book.

With shares trading in the $180s, shares have rallied some 50% (including dividends) to current levels of $270, representing a solid performance in less than three years' time. This is largely backed up by real earnings growth and a partial re-rating, leaving me still happy to hold on to a modest long position, seeing no reason to alter this anytime soon.

Smooth Sailing

Huntington Ingalls came into its current existence after it was spun off from Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) back in 2011. With a history of over 130 years, while employing some 44,000 workers, the company is a giant in shipbuilding and defense applications. The company currently posts revenues of around $11.5 billion per annum, reported across three divisions.

The largest of these is Newport News Shipbuilding, the segment responsible for just over half of sales, with revenues reported at $6.1 billion. Building new ships and maintaining them is not the most profitable segment, with margins reported at around 6% in 2023.

This business is complemented by two largely similar-sized businesses. This includes a $2.7 billion Ingalls business which involves the build-out of amphibious ships, destroyers, and cutters, being a much more profitable business with margins reported at 13%.

The third is the mission technologies business, and while its sales come in at a similar $2.7 billion, segment margins are stuck at 3% and change. These margins look soft, as this segment involves integrated solutions, as well as applications to battlefield decisions and cyberspace, among others.

Picking Up The Trajectory

Back in 2021, the company was on track to generate about $8.2 billion in sales as the company warned of pressure on operating margins, as earnings were trending around $13-14 per share. This resulted in a 13-14 times earnings multiple, but came amidst lumpy sales and margin performance, as the company took on $2.8 billion in net debt (excluding pension liabilities) largely due to a $1.65 billion deal for Alion Science earlier that year.

With a backlog reported around $50 billion at the time, Huntington was certainly not a high-flier. However, it should be able to post stable and growing sales, as well as margins, which in combination with modest valuations should drive long-term performance.

It is exactly this what happened as HII, following a name change, has seen solid 50% returns over the past three years, now trading near the $270 mark, after testing the $300 mark earlier this summer.

These gains were based on continued advancements made by the business. 2023 sales rose by 7% to $11.5 billion, as the bigger achievement was a 38% increase in reported operating earnings, due to 150 basis point margin expansion (to 6.8% of sales), although partially driven by some one-offs. Reported earnings rose to $17.07 per share, with comprehensive income reported even higher amidst positive changes in unamortized defined benefit plans.

Moreover, the company reduced net debt to $2.0 billion, down quite a bit from 2021, providing financial room for further capital allocation decisions. After an order intake of $12 billion and change, it was a backlog of $48 billion, which was largely on par compared to 2021, as frankly, that was a negative here.

Guiding into 2024, the company called for shipbuilding revenues between $8.8 and $9.1 billion and Mission Technologies revenues around $2.7 billion, for total revenues seen between $11.5 and $11.8 billion, with earnings seen roughly similar to 2023 levels as well. Of course, bottom-line numbers remain hard to read into, amidst FAS/CAD adjustments, creating lumpy sales results, something which investors have gotten used to.

A Re-Rating Nearing Completion

Frankly, the results year to date have been rather uneventful, after the outlook for 2024 called for rather flattish developments. In May, the company posted a nearly 5% increase in first quarter sales to $2.8 billion, with the order intake coming in at $3.1 billion. Amidst sound margin performance, the company grew adjusted earnings by a fifth, with earnings reported at $3.87 per share, as the company reiterated the full-year guidance.

In August, the company posted a nearly 7% increase in second quarter sales to $3.0 billion, as accelerating topline momentum was accompanied by a 34% increase in quarterly earnings to $4.38 per share. The company subsequently raised the guidance for Mission Technologies sales by fifty million, which given the small size of the segment hardly has an impact on the overall business.

The same momentum was not necessarily seen in the bookings. The order intake of $3.1 billion surpassed reported revenues by the slightest margin, with the backlog of $48.5 billion being flattish for a while now, but equal to a sizeable 4 years' worth of current revenues.

Net debt ticked up to $2.6 billion amidst soft operating cash flow performance, which was a little disappointing, but still very manageable. With 40 million shares now trading at $270 and earnings trending at $18-$19 per share here, multiples remain very reasonable around 14-15 times earnings. This remains a modest multiple, but I would never expect a full re-rating, as numbers remain lumpy. Moreover, capital spending exceeds depreciation charges by nearly $300 million, which is equal to more than $7 per share, for poor cash flow conversion, as the order intake has been moderately sluggish as well.

What Now?

Having bought a small position in 2021, I find myself performing a balancing act. Shares have re-rated a bit, and have shown organic growth. Amidst all this, I am happy to hold on to a modest long position, but at the same time, I am willing to sell out on rips, at around 16-18 times earnings, largely corresponding to levels around the $300 mark here.

This comes amidst a competitive labor market, which is a big risk for the business, as Huntington requires an experienced workforce, although some signs of slack in the labor force could be helpful here.

Given this, I am patiently sitting on a modest long position, seeing no reason to change this at current levels, at current times.