GameStop: Likely Turning Into An Investment Company, Initiate With 'Strong Sell'

Sep. 10, 2024 6:06 PM ETGameStop Corp. (GME) Stock
Hunter Wolf Research profile picture
Hunter Wolf Research
1.62K Followers

Summary

  • GameStop Corp. faces strong competition from game publishers and big retailers, making a turnaround of its core business unlikely. I initiate a “Strong Sell” rating with a $14 target price.
  • CEO Ryan Cohen has reduced costs and improved profitability but faces challenges in growing GameStop's revenue amidst declining physical retail relevance and rising digital distribution.
  • GameStop's liquidity is stable with $4.204 billion in cash, but ongoing store closures and competition will likely lead to continued revenue decline and operational challenges.
  • Potential upside risks include a meme stock-driven short squeeze, successful investments by Ryan Cohen, or a buyout to take GameStop private.

GameStop

RiverNorthPhotography

Under CEO Ryan Cohen's leadership, GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) is attempting to turn around the unprofitable merchandise. While I think Ryan Cohen has done a great job reducing costs and improving profitability, the gaming hardware and software retail market is

This article was written by

Hunter Wolf Research profile picture
Hunter Wolf Research
1.62K Followers
More than 15 years of professional investment experience in global equities across all sectors. My investment style is fundamental, bottom-up, long-term, and quality growth-oriented. I am seeking companies specializing in niche markets, with strong growth potential, a solid management team, a sound capital allocation policy, and, most importantly, reasonable valuation. I do not chase quarterly results, nor do I follow the herd mentality. I do not use short-term stock performance as the measure of a company's quality. I am targeting to achieve a 15% annual return in my portfolio. I typically construct my portfolio with 15-20 stocks, focusing on diversification of holdings, risk management, macro-driven sector weights, and disciplined trading and valuations as key factors.Disclosure: Lighting Rock and I are working in the same investment team. I am writing here independently.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About GME Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GME

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GME
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News