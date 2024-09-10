Ford Motor Company (F) Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference (Transcript)

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference September 10, 2024 1:50 PM ET

Company Participants

Navin Kumar - CFO of Ford Pro

Conference Call Participants

Mark Delaney - Goldman Sachs

Mark Delaney

Okay, great. Thank you everybody for joining. My name is Mark Delaney and I lead coverage of Ford for Goldman Sachs. I'm very pleased to have Navin Kumar, the CFO of Ford Pro with us today. Thanks for joining.

Navin Kumar

Thank you, Mark for the introduction. Good morning, everyone. It's great to be here. Just thought I'd spend a few minutes on Ford Pro. So a couple of years ago we took multiple different groups in Ford focused on commercial customers and brought them together to form Ford Pro so that we could take a holistic end-to-end approach with engaging our customers on vehicles, software and physical services.

We've been publicly reporting the segment for the last year and a half. And just want to start with three key things that you're going to see through the fireside chat: First, our customers our commercial customers are fundamentally different from retail customers. They're focused on total cost of ownership and uptime and they want the right vehicle to get the job done. If a vehicle is down, it's costing them business and it's costing them revenue.

Second, we are the market leader in the commercial space. We have over 40% market share in the Class 1 to 7 commercial full size truck and van market in North America. And in Europe, we're the commercial market leader by brand with about 14% share. And if you look around where you live, you look around San Francisco, you will see our vehicles everywhere from ambulances to first response fleets to trucks at construction job sites to the bucket trucks repairing power lines. Often it's going to have

