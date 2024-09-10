Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) Baird 2024 Global Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

Sep. 10, 2024 5:52 PM ETNovavax, Inc. (NVAX) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
149.1K Followers

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Baird 2024 Global Healthcare Conference September 10, 2024 3:10 PM ET

Unidentified Company Representative

I'd like to thank you all for joining us for Novavax Corporate presentation certainly for Baird for having us here again this year. This is always such a great forum and it coincides with the beginning of the vaccination season for COVID vaccines.

We're going to talk a lot about our technology today, but really important announcement just very recently with the authorization in the U.S. of our COVID vaccines in pharmacies delivered last week and shots in arms expected this week. So very happy to give that update to all and a great example of how our technology matters every day.

So just a reminder that today, I'll be making forward-looking statements and, of course, encourage everyone to review our SEC filings and also be referencing, some non-GAAP measures as well as outlined here.

Before I go into too much on the Company overview, my goodness, just amazing transformation of this company over the last few years. And so, we're really going to focus today on how that validated technology is going to be driving value in the coming years today and the coming years.

To that end, we're focused on four exceptionally important value drivers. Number one, the Sanofi transaction that we announced earlier this year in May. Number two, our late-stage pipeline, flu and CIC, that are going to read out mid next year. Number three, deriving more value from this proven technology through additional partnerships and deals. And four, our new early-stage pipeline that we'll be rolling out earlier this year or later this year. All of which done with a more lean and agile platform, therefore, creating value in a more capital efficient manner.

So, it all begins with

Recommended For You

About NVAX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NVAX

Trending Analysis

Trending News