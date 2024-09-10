Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference (Transcript)

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference September 10, 2024 3:25 PM ET

Company Participants

Kevin Scott - CTO Microsoft

Conference Call Participants

Kash Rangan - Goldman Sachs

Kash Rangan

Excellent, excellent. Thank you very much. A real delight to be able to host the CTO of Microsoft, Kevin Scott, as our next speaker. I'm sure the discussion is going to be fascinating.

I'm told that, Kevin, this is -- this maybe the first time ever at an investor conference, a Chief Technology Officer of the world's, I think still the most valuable company -- and I'll let Kevin jump into his intro in a second, but I have to share with you that a little known piece of trivia.

If we're talking about generative AI in such a big way and if this thing has become such a mainstream thing, it was a magical meeting that was perhaps facilitated between Sam Altman and Satya Nadella by none other than my guest here. So we owe our interest in generative AI and how it's become such a mainstream thing to Kevin. So, Kevin --

Kevin Scott

Certainly not entirely.

Kash Rangan

In some part. So tell us a little bit about your background and how you got to be the CTO of Microsoft, and we have some questions to jump into.

Kevin Scott

Yes. It's sort of a circuitous journey. But like the short story is grew up in the '70s and '80s in rural Central Virginia. I was super lucky to come of age when the personal computing revolution was happening, like I said, a computer science, I thought it was going to be a college professor for a really long time. And then I left academia. I dropped out of my PhD program and joined this startup called Google in about a year before their IPO.

