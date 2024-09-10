Alexander Farnsworth/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Remember my first coverage on Handelsbanken (OTCPK:SVNLF) (OTCPK:SVNLY) was now almost 5 years ago. There are risks to this bank - no company is entirely without risk - but the upside that this bank has is extremely solid overall - and in this article, I'm going to update for 2Q24. Since my last article, the bank has slightly outperformed, though I would go ahead and characterize this outperformance as a rounding error because it's less than 1% of the S&P500. More importantly, since my last positive article, which you can find here, the company has outperformed the S&P500 and is up over 25% since last October about 12 months ago.

That's when I last added to this company in both of my portfolios and while I should and could have sold in the highs early this year (more than I did), it goes to show you that valuation is key - and knowing your levels enables you to outperform.

So let me show you Handelsbanken's current "levels" and near-term outperformance potential.

Handelsbanken - What I like about the company here

The primary appeal of this bank remains its extremely conservative operations, with one of the lowest credit loss ratios in the entire world. One of the primary risks to the bank, and probably the only real significant risk that I would even consider valid, is the company's overreliance and exposure to mortgage and real estate.

A bubble or problems in the Swedish housing market, in mortgages, hits this bank especially hard. This in turn is weighted against by a housing market in Sweden that, like in many places in Europe, suffers from chronic undercapacity.

Handelsbanken it provides investors with over 5% safe yield - over 8% on my cost basis with the extra dividends included, and this with a good upside has ensured, at this time and in my investment, that I beat, and have beaten the market with this investment.

The company is also extremely well-positioned to take advantage of the current trends, with growing NII and good fundamentals because Sweden has been in ZIRP for a very long time before this rate hike - almost 12 years. That means that for a long time, Swedish banks have been forced to subsist on a "diet" of only fee-based income because NII hasn't been anything to write home about, and this is what has characterized not only this

As of about a year now, this is over - and fee-based income has come back.

As with everything, the appeal of banks and of Handelsbanken goes in cycles. We're currently in a part where the company Is decently appealing - but not the best "BUY". The company's best price was when we were talking about a double-digit, sub-90-SEK native share price, but this is something that's changed since my last article/s.

My own investment avenue has been the combination of covered calls, some CSPs (Cash-secured puts) at attractive levels, and mostly maintaining the position that I have. As of September now, I still have some covered calls running, but no longer have CSP's running, and as of the latest quarterly, we're seeing good reasons for why you should keep a/your position, or if possible, buy the bank when it drops.

2Q24 saw the company maintain a 15%+ RoE, with a C/I ratio of below 42%, a CET-1 ratio of almost 19%, which marks it over 350 bps above the SREP requirement, and earning a run rate of over 33B SEK in operating profit. NII was up 1%, fees and commissions added another 5%, and Handelsbanken once again showed its quality with two major positives in its operational results.

First, expenses dropped by 2% despite the inflation and increased costs that we see elsewhere. Secondly, the company is almost the only bank that has repeatedly managed a negative net credit loss ratio. For this quarter, it was negative 0.02% for the quarter - and the bank has managed to keep it negative at 0.01% for the Jan - Jun period for this year so far - again a major upside.

There was a certain positive FX component for the NII KPI here - but Handelsbanken also managed to increase margins. Here you can see the evolution of the bank's fee/commission income levels as we move from ZIRP into Non-ZIRP. This was also one of the key reasons why I invested far more heavily into banks, especially this bank, going into this environment.

Handelsbanken IR

Credit losses "peaked" in the Nordics during the GFC - but they never reached the same catastrophic levels we saw in the rest of the world. In the Nordics, they peaked at around 1% for comps like Swedbank (OTCPK:SWDBF), Nordea, SEB, and others. Do you know how high they were at Handelsbanken during one of the worst environments in over 40 years?

Handelsbanken IR

Below 0.25%. The company has only improved on this KPI since then, as you can see with now-negative net credit loss ratios for the period. Handelsbanken remains extremely conservatively capitalized with a good CET1, and the company expects the ratio not to be impacted, even with dividends - it's still coming in 400 bps above required levels, according to expectations.

For the period of Jan - Jun the company expects 5.2 SEK of dividends, which would imply a dividend of 8-10 SEK for the full year of 2025 (dividend paid for 2024), which would keep the dividend at the very high 8%+ level we've been seeing, and which would keep my YoC at my cost basis at over 9%. If this turns out to be true, then there might even be an argument for investing in the bank right now.

There is no reason not to expect further near-term positives from Handelsbanken going into both 3Q and 4Q because the company is quite literally growing and improving in all markets.

Handelsbanken IR

Higher incomes, lower costs, and net credit loss reversals are all contributing to a major improvement once again for Handelsbanken.

It's why I am happy that 3.5% of my total combined commercial and private portfolio is firmly exposed to Handelsbanken, and the only way I see this exposure going is up. It's one of the best banks I invest in and one of the few banks I would be willing to go to 5% in.

But am I willing to do this at this valuation after 2Q24?

That's what we're going to look at next.

Valuation - Handelsbanken is not cheap here, but there's an upside

SHB.A is the native ticker we're looking at here - and while initially, things look poised for a good upside, we need to consider the impact of the reversal in the rate cycle. The company has everything that you'd want in terms of fundamentals. In fact, the company clearly announced the portion of earnings that it considers "allocated" to its dividend this year, implying that next year will be very solid, and it's possible that my yield on cost will soar to well above 11%.

This of course spells a positive trend not only for 2024 - but potentially for 2025 as well, since that will be the 2024 dividend, and I don't see a massive reversal in the rate cycle or the bank's fortunes next year. There will be lower earnings - even forecasts are spelling a 7% decline for 2024-2025, but even that will allow the bank to conservatively pay out over 10 SEK/share if they keep to their stated dividend goals, making it a 10% yield.

For the valuation, it's trickier. Handelsbanken has a long history of trading between 70-115 SEK, and very rarely beyond this. At any time, it's been a very good idea to sell the company's shares when things have gone "above" this, and I belong to the people who take this approach. That's why I have covered calls at 135 SEK, very long-dated ones. And at 135, if the bank goes there, I will happily sell my shares within that timeframe.

But when can we buy Handelsbanken if we look at current results?

A couple of...let's not call them facts, but let's call them "likelihoods", based on the correlation with the rate cycle and what I expect from Handelsbanken here. I expect that 2023 will be the peak for the company's earnings. I believe the full year 2024 will result in a slight earnings decline - a bigger one in 2025, and planning out in 2026 (when the rate cycle adjustment is finished, lowering NII and leveling the playing field for these banks). The end of this is currently expected to bring in earnings of about 11 SEK/share, which would imply between 7-9 SEK in dividends, following the company's dividend strategy following the right-sizing of Oktogonen (You can read previous articles for that one) and the lower importance this structure now has.

Handelsbanken remains AA-rated, one of the highest-rated banks in the entire world. It's also very low-valued, at less than 8x P/E - but this is not unique for this bank, or any bank, which can trade fairly low.

What we also need to, in my view, admit, is that because the bank's earnings will fall, and the dividends will fall going into 2025-2027 - I believe this firmly - is that the valuation should move correspondingly in the same direction.

On a 5-10-year basis, 9-10x P/E is the normalized multiple for this bank. For 2026E, this would imply around 115 SEK in share price - which not surprisingly is within the framework of where I expect the bank to trade.

At times, surges can make this company be overvalued - that's a great time to sell. At times, we can also move violently down below 80 SEK - a great time to buy this company, which is exactly what I did last time around it traded at that point.

For now, I say that Handelsbanken is a decent income investment. It's not fantastic, and because the long-term return is around 12% per year here, I cannot give the company a "Buy". For the short term to 2024E, the company's RoR is over 15% though, so if we want to split hairs, this could be a short-term hold for the income (but this is not really how I invest).

For that reason, I maintain my "Hold" here, but I want to make it clear that I believe you should keep an eye on this bank for everything that it offers, and anyone who owns the bank should really consider whether they'd want to sell here - I certainly am not selling.

Thesis

Handelsbanken is a theoretically attractive and fundamentally appealing bank with a sound set of capital safeties, an 11%+ yield (but it's been paid for this year), and overall one of the more conservative banks in the entire Swedish banking market. It's also one of my largest financial holdings, and I frequently sell both puts and calls on the bank.

At a triple-digit price inching closer to 110 SEK, I believe this bank no longer offers enough safety and conservative appeal to make it a "buy" here. I am, in fact, moving to a "HOLD" as of this article, even if I am raising my PT.

I raise the bank to a conservative PT of SEK 100/share, which at this point means the bank is a "HOLD". This update is for the 2024E period as of September of this year.

Here are my criteria and how the company fulfills them (italicized).

This company is overall qualitative.

This company is fundamentally safe/conservative & well-run.

This company pays a well-covered dividend.

This company is currently cheap.

This company has a realistic upside based on earnings growth or multiple expansion/reversion.

This investment currently lacks the fundamental appeal and upside that I look for in a major investment for the long term. Because of that, I say that this is a "Hold".

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.