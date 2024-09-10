InnovAge Holding Corp. (INNV) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Sep. 10, 2024 7:17 PM ETInnovAge Holding Corp. (INNV) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
149.1K Followers

InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:INNV) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call September 10, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Ryan Kubota - Director of IR
Patrick Blair - President & CEO
Benjamin Adams - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Jason Cassorla - Citi
John Stansel - J.P. Morgan Securities
Jared Haase - William Blair

Operator

Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the InnovAge Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Ryan Kubota, Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Ryan Kubota

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon and thank you all for joining the InnovAge 2024 Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year-End Earnings Call. With me today is Patrick Blair, President and CEO; and Ben Adams, CFO. Today, after the market close, we issued a press release containing detailed information on our fourth quarter and annual results. You may access the release on the Investor Relations section of our company website, innovage.com.

For those listening to the rebroadcast of this call, we remind you that the remarks made herein are as of today, Tuesday, September 10th, 2024, and have not been updated subsequent to this call. During our call, we will refer to certain non-GAAP measures. A reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures can be found in our earnings press release posted on our website.

We will also be making forward-looking statements, including statements related to our full fiscal 2025 year projections, future growth prospects, and growth strategy, our clinical and operational value initiatives, Medicare rate increases, census headwinds, the status of current and future regulatory actions, and other expectations. Listeners

