Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) Baird Global Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

Sep. 10, 2024 8:00 PM ETGilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
149.1K Followers

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Baird Global Healthcare Conference September 10, 2024 10:50 PM ET

Company Participants

Johanna Mercier - Chief Commercial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Brian Skorney - Baird

Brian Skorney

[Starts abruptly] biotech analysts here. [Technical Difficulty] to have presenting with us next, Gilead Sciences. Thanks for coming today. We really appreciate it. Maybe just to kick things off, I'll kind of ask the general question to give a broad overview of what Gilead does and what areas of development you're focused on right now.

Johanna Mercier

Okay. Great. Hi, everyone, and thanks for having me. So Gilead Sciences historically has really been a virology organization and company, and we continue to drive leadership in virology and namely HIV and we're diversifying at the same time. So we're building out a little bit from an oncology portfolio standpoint as well as inflammation. So we have different pieces to it.

Just to think about HIV, in treatment, we have about 70% of the share in HIV treatment, namely Biktarvy, which is the standard-of-care and we're building a pipeline to support that leadership position in the future as well when you think about weekly orals, monthly orals or even subcu injectables or infusions every six months. And that's the treatment segment.

And then in prevention, you might have heard the PURPOSE 1 data, I’m sure we'll talk about it a little bit. It's the only questions I've gotten today. And the PURPOSE 1 data is showing 100% efficacy with lenacapavir looking at a really incredible molecule that is very versatile, but also a profile of twice yearly subcu, which I think can completely be transformational when you think about prevention of HIV. So that's the HIV area.

And then in oncology, really building it out. We're still in that build mode. We have Trodelvy

Recommended For You

About GILD Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GILD

Trending Analysis

Trending News