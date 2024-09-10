HAKINMHAN

Background

Tellurian (NYSE:TELL) is a struggling startup and the owner of the unbuilt, but fully permitted Driftwood liquid natural gas export project on the US Gulf Coast. I have covered Tellurian on two previous occasions.

In early September 2022, I concluded TELL was severely overvalued at $3.85/share. TELL subsequently fell almost 40% to $2.35/share towards the end of that same month.

I then published a second analysis on September 30 of 2022 arguing that TELL was a buy based on the net present value of the fully permitted Driftwood project. Unfortunately, I was too early. Nearly two years later (July 21, 2024), after shares fell as low as $0.36, Woodside Energy agreed to acquire Tell for $1.2B including debt. The acquisition offers TELL common shareholders $1.00/share and is subject to shareholder approval.

The Investment Thesis

Based on the current stock price of $0.92, the acquisition price of $1.00, and the proposed completion by the end of the fourth quarter of this year, a 31% annualized return is determined as follows.

Assumptions

Current price - $0.92 Merger Value - $1.00 Purchase Date - September 11, 2024 Merger Closing - January 1st, 2025

Calculations

($1.00 - $0.92) / $0.92 = 8.7% return over 112 days

100% -((100% + 8.7%) ^ (365 / 112)) = 31% annualized return

For those of us who missed out on NVIDIA's (NVDA) 1 YR return of almost 120%, 31% may be small consolation. However, 31% is substantially greater than S&P 500's one year return of 21%.

Risks

The obvious risks are somewhat straightforward and include two possibilities. The buyer, Woodside Energy (WDS) is not a qualified buyer or TELL's shareholders do not approve the deal.

Let's look at Woodside first. Woodside is a global energy company with a market cap over $30B and almost $2B cash on hand. Woodside recently announced new sale and purchase agreements with Korea Gas Corporation and CPC Corporation (Taiwan) for the long-term supply of LNG. At the same time, Woodside's Browse natural gas project appears to be struggling with regulatory approval. It appears as though Woodside is a motivated buyer with sufficient funding.

TELL's shareholders are the second concern. TELL Executive Chairman Martin Houston argued in favor of the sale.

Following our strategic repositioning in December, our new leadership has strengthened Tellurian’s position and advanced Driftwood LNG. Woodside’s offer reflects this progress, providing a significant premium to our share price. After careful consideration of Tellurian’s opportunities and challenges, the Board and senior management weighed an immediate and significant cash return against the risks and costs associated with the timeline to FID and determined that this offer is in our shareholders’ best interest.

TELL filed a Definitive Proxy Statement announcing a special meeting of shareholders on October 3, 2024 to vote on the merger agreement with Woodside. The possibility of shareholder rejection of the merger remains and, in part, accounts for the current spread between share price and merger price.

Market Skeptics

Notable skeptics of the deal include Seeking Alpha analyst Tyson Halsey, a long time TELL bull, and the advisory group United First Partners (UFP).

On July 30th, Mr. Halsey argued the $1.00 offer grossly undervalues Tellurian's potential by as much as $3.00/share. While acknowledging Tell's struggles, he highlights both the growing LNG market and Tell's potential cash flows. Lastly, he advocates that shareholders demand a higher price and/or find another buyer.

The UFP position is not absolutely clear but describes the deal as a bailout and a possible short opportunity. UFP identifies Woodside's provision of up to $230M interim financing to support Driftwood LNG site activities as a possible argument to reduce the offering price.

Investor Takeaways

I am currently holding as much as 5% TELL in multiple portfolios including my own short term trading account and managed family accounts. I am comfortable with the risks associated with the shareholder vote and other uncertainties.

I recommend investors buy TELL at or below $0.92 in quantities appropriate with regards to their own risk tolerance.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.