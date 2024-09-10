Harris Associates U.S. Large Value Strategy Q2 2024 Commentary

Market Environment
U.S. equities finished higher quarter-over-quarter. Outsized returns from the Information Technology and Communication Services sectors drove market performance with Nvidia (NVDA), Apple (AAPL) and Alphabet (GOOG,GOOGL) each increasing over 20% during the three months. Utilities also posted positive returns as the sector emerged as the latest potential beneficiary of the rise of artificial intelligence. More cyclical sectors, including Financials and Industrials, were the largest detractors from performance, despite only declining approximately 2% and 3%, respectively.
Portfolio Performance
The portfolio's return was -4.11% (net) for the reporting period. This compares to the Russell 1000 Value Index that returned -2.17% for the same period.
Top contributors
- Alphabet was a top contributor during the quarter. The stock price rose after the U.S.-based communication services company reported first-quarter operating income growth of 31% versus the prior year. We believe that management's cost reduction initiatives will improve operating efficiency and lead to faster earnings growth. In addition, we expect that the company's new AI-powered features showcased at the recent Google I/O conference will increase the value of its products to users. At the current share price, we continue to see upside to our estimate of Alphabet's intrinsic value.
- Goldman Sachs (GS) was a contributor during the quarter. In April, the U.S.-based investment services firm reported first quarter results with better-than-expected revenue, strong operating leverage and lower credit costs driving the upside. Most of the revenue beat came from trading and investment banking. While these were industry-wide themes, Goldman Sachs outperformed peers. The company also repurchased shares during the quarter, and we believe its capital return outlook is improving given Basel III requirements may be less onerous than initially expected.
- Oracle (ORCL) was a contributor during the quarter. The U.S.-headquartered software company's stock price rose following the release of fiscal fourthquarter results with the market's enthusiasm stemming from strong demand for Oracle cloud services. Notably, Oracle announced new partnerships with both Google and OpenAI. We sold out of our position during the period as it approached our estimate of intrinsic value.
Top detractors
- IQVIA Holdings (IQV) was a detractor during the quarter. Although the U.S.-headquartered health care company's stock price fell following the release of first quarter results, the fundamentals were in-line with consensus expectations. Forward-looking indicators in the clinical trial business continue to be favorable, and management foresees gradual improvement in the technology and analytics solutions segment in the second half of this year and a stronger rebound next year. We believe IQVIA should sustain above-average long-term growth even though it trades at a discount to other life sciences and data and information services companies.
- Centene (CNC) was a detractor during the quarter. The U.S.-headquartered health care company's stock price fell despite no material fundamental changes. Notably, the federal government intends to redo this year's quality ratings of private Medicare plans, which will impact bonus payments to insurers in the following year. We continue to believe in the long-term prospects of Centene.
- Global Payments (GPN) was a detractor during the quarter. In May, the U.S payment technology firm's stock price fell following the release of first quarter earnings that were in line with consensus. The negative reaction in the stock seemed related to margins, as margin compression in the merchant business could be a sign of pricing pressure. While we acknowledge there are reasons to worry about market share and pricing pressure, we met with management in June to address these concerns. We came away from the meeting encouraged and remain confident in the upside potential of Global Payments.
Portfolio Positioning
We initiated the following position(s) during the period:
- Corebridge Financial (CRBG) is one of the largest providers of retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. Corebridge's extensive distribution network and long-standing relationships with large financial institutions have helped it maintain a high market share position for decades. In our view, the market values Corebridge as a variable annuity company despite its more diversified and less risky earnings profile relative to peers. In addition, we believe the recent reduction in AIG's significant ownership stake removes an overhang in the stock price. The combination of these factors provided the opportunity to invest in Corebridge at a discount to other non-variable annuity peers and our estimate of intrinsic value.
- Nasdaq (NDAQ) is a global technology company that provides platforms and services for capital markets and other industries. Over the past decade, under the leadership of CEO Adena Friedman, Nasdaq has transformed from a traditional equity exchange into a collection of fast-growing, high-quality software and data businesses with the majority of revenue coming from non-exchange segments. Although Nasdaq's transformation has been a success for shareholders, its recent acquisition of Adenza led some investors to question management's capital allocation discipline. We believe the share price reaction more than compensates for the risk that Nasdaq overpaid for Adenza. More importantly, the experience seems to have catalyzed a renewed focus on organic growth, debt paydown, and capital return. Despite Nasdaq's potential for faster than average growth, high mix of recurring revenue, and impressive operating margins, the stock trades at a P/E multiple in line with the broader market. We were pleased to purchase shares in this excellent business for an average price.
We eliminated the following position(s) during the period:
Outlook
Whereas investors attempt to determine the price of an asset using fundamental analysis, then buy low and sell high, a trader uses analysis to predict price movement. Although traders have greatly influenced current market conditions, we believe the result has been more opportunity for investors. Though we are frustrated with our recent performance, based on today's valuations, we remain fully confident on what we can deliver in terms of future performance for our clients.
|
Past performance is no guarantee of future results. The investment return and principal value of this portfolio and any particular holdings may fluctuate. Portfolio holdings are subject to change without notice.
The specific securities identified and described in this report do not represent all the securities purchased, sold, or recommended to advisory clients. There is no assurance that any securities discussed herein will remain in an account's portfolio at the time one receives this report or that securities sold have not been repurchased. It should not be assumed that any of the securities, transactions, or holdings discussed herein were or will prove to be profitable.
The information, data, analyses, and opinions presented herein (including current investment themes, the portfolio managers' research and investment process, and portfolio characteristics) are for informational purposes only and represent the investments and views of the portfolio managers and Harris Associates L.P. as of the date written and are subject to change without notice. This content is not a recommendation of or an offer to buy or sell a security and is not warranted to be correct, complete or accurate. Data is in terms of U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated.
Certain comments herein are based on current expectations and are considered "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements reflect assumptions and analyses made by the portfolio managers and Harris Associates L.P. based on their experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments, and other factors they believe are relevant. Actual future results are subject to a number of investment and other risks and may prove to be different from expectations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements.
The Russell 1000® Value Index measures the performance of the large-cap value segment of the U.S. equity universe. It includes those Russell 1000® companies with lower price-to-book ratios and lower expected growth values. This index is unmanaged and investors cannot invest directly in this index.
©2024 Harris Associates L.P. All rights reserved.
Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.