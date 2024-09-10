Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference (Transcript)

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
149.1K Followers

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference September 10, 2024 11:50 AM ET

Company Participants

Barry Hytinen - CFO

Conference Call Participants

George Tong - Goldman Sachs
Santiago Suinaga - Infrastructure Masons

George Tong

Let's go ahead and get started. Good morning, everyone, and welcome. I'm George Tong, I'm the Business Services Analyst at Goldman. And I'm really pleased to be joined by Barry Hytinen, CFO of Iron Mountain. Barry, thank you for joining us.

Barry Hytinen

Thanks, George. It's great to be here.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - George Tong

So let's start with strategy. Over the years, Iron Mountain has transformed its business to build out several high-growth businesses like data centers, asset lifecycle management solutions, digital solutions. Can you talk a little bit more about this strategy and why these businesses are synergistic with Iron Mountain's legacy records information management business?

Barry Hytinen

Yeah. It's a very core part of our strategy. So it's right to highlight it right up-front. So Iron Mountain is a company that has about 248,000 client relationships, and most of them are measured over many years, if not decades of duration.

And so the team a few years ago, say, about seven, eight, nine years ago, Bill and the team started investing in specific areas that they felt could secularly grow and that would be leveraging of our existing client base, how do we get more share of wallet from the existing clients? And so those were -- now there are three, I think, very prominent businesses inside our company that are growing at rates materially faster than the total company. And those are digital solutions and digital has been growing at like a 20% to 25% compound rate for the last many years. And that one cross-sells off of the core very easily because it usually starts with some level of digitization and then, over

Recommended For You

About IRM Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPS
PE
Div Rate
Yield
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on IRM

Trending Analysis

Trending News