Suriyapong Thongsawang

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) has seen a 30% decline in its share price since June this year. However, I believe there is an interesting opportunity for a long position in this stock at the moment.

In this article, I will review the recent performance of the company, with an emphasis on the headwinds and pressures that the company is currently experiencing.

In my view, the decrease in their fleet utilization rate has been driven by nonrecurring events, and I expect this rate to recover during the next quarters. This, in addition to a healthy balance sheet and insider buying activity, led to my buy rating.

I will discuss my rationale in the Outlook section below. For now, I will begin with a brief company overview section for those readers new to this stock.

Company Overview

Dorian LPG is a shipping company, incorporated in the Marshall Islands and headquartered in the US, specializing in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas.

They operate a fleet of 25 Very Large Gas Carriers (VLGCs) including owned and chartered vessels, with a total carrying capacity of around 2.1 million cubic meters.

I considered mentioning that most of their ships are deployed in the Helios Pool, a commercial pool where vessels are chartered to energy companies like ExxonMobil, Chevron, and Royal Dutch Shell.

For those who are unfamiliar with how the Helios Pool works, this system allows the company to share revenues and expenses with other shipowners, providing a steadier and more predictable income.

Dorian operates exclusively in the VLGC segment, transporting liquefied gases, mainly propane and butane, across international waters. Back in 2023, management highlighted their plans to expand into ammonia transport, by acquiring vessels capable of carrying both LPG and ammonia.

So far, they ordered a newbuild VLGC/Ammonia carrier, with a cargo capacity of 93,000 cubic meters, expected to be delivered in Q2 2026 from Hanwha Ocean.

I considered including below a table to better understand the different revenue streams.

Fiscal Year Ending March 31 Helios Pool Revenue (%) Time Charters Revenue (%) Other Revenue (%) 2024 95% 4.6% 0.3% 2023 94% 5.8% 0.6% 2022 90% 8.2% 2.0% Click to enlarge

Author's compilation from latest 10-K

As mentioned above, their vessels are deployed in the Helios Pool, and, as shown in the table above, they have been reducing time charters to focus mainly on the Helios Pool.

In regards to the ownership of the company, the latest 14A shows that the aggregate ownership of common shares across all 10 directors and executive officers is 13.4%, with the chairman and CEO, John C. Hadjipateras, owning 11.5% alone.

Recent Performance And Risks

I like to start dinner with dessert, so I will cover first the headwinds, pressures, and risks that, I believe, could break my bull thesis.

Fleet utilization dropped from 98.0% in Q1 2024 to 90.4% in Q1 2025​. As a side note, I mean FY 2024 and FY 2025.

The drivers behind this decline included congestion and bottlenecks in the Panama Canal, and terminal delays in the US Gulf due to maintenance issues at terminals, and delayed exports due to Hurricane Beryl.

During May and June, demand for transit slots exceeded availability in the Panama Canal, mainly due to water levels in the lake Gatun at historical minimums due to severe droughts. The Panama Canal Authority restricted the number of vessels that could cross the canal, leading to disruptions that caused vessels to be idled for longer periods, reducing available charter days.

Another pressure comes from volatility in the freight rates, mainly due to the disruptions mentioned above. As an example, in May freight rates spiked to $80 per metric ton, but then declined to $74 per metric ton in June 2024 as external pressures eased.

In the long term, I am concerned by another pressure that could impact freight rates; the entry of new VLGC in the market. The main reason I am concerned about this is because demand might not grow at the same rate as the new supply of VLGC.

In 2023 alone, 56 new VLGCs have been added to the global fleet, increasing the total number of vessels by 16%. In 2024, the global fleet is expected to grow by another 4%, so this adds up to a 20% increase in just 2 years.

Looking at the evolution of freight rates over the past few years (see image below), this raises some concerns about a potential lag in demand following the increase in VLGC supply.

Avancegas

Despite Pressures And Headwinds, Q1 2025 Was Mostly Positive

TCE rates increased by 8% YoY, reaching $55,228 per operating day. This led to an increase in revenue, despite lower fleet utilization rates. Total revenue was up by 2.5% YoY, reaching $114.4 million.

Also, despite an increase in vessel operating expenses (from $10,383 per day in Q1 2024 to $10,717 per day in Q1 2025), net income has remained relatively flat at $51.3 million, which is 0.7% below Q1 2024.

Additionally, earnings per diluted share stood at $1.25, beating Q1 2025 EPS estimations by 13%.

Their balance sheet saw an improvement compared to the last quarter, with a 25% increase in cash and cash equivalents, totaling $353.3 million.

Finally, I believe the company has good financial flexibility, with a weighted average cost of debt at 4.7%, below current market rates, and a net debt-to-total book capitalization ratio of just 14.2%.

Outlook

Let's start first with the share price. A quick look at the weekly chart below shows a bull run starting in 2022, and a price consolidation since January 2024 between $35 and $50.

Trading View

Currently, the share price seems to be close to a support level around the $35 price mark, following a 33% decline since June this year.

This decline makes sense, as freight rates have decreased significantly during this period, as shown in the chart from the previous section.

In regards to their income statement, there has been a clear downward trend since Q3 2023 for total revenue, operating income, net income, and EBITDA.

Trading View

However, when looking at their balance sheet, over the past three quarters there has been a decrease in net debt, and an increase in total current assets, including cash and equivalents.

trading view

So, they are not growing, but they are paying down their debt, and accumulating cash reserves, which is something that my investment style favors.

In regard to the cash flow statement, the company had positive free cash flow over the past 7 quarters, with $40 million in the latest quarter.

They have been paying a special dividend of $1 in the past 2 years, usually 4 times a year, which acts similarly to a quarterly dividend.

Seeking Alpha

I like that this is a special dividend, rather than a recurring quarterly one, as it gives the company flexibility to adjust or even stop paying it without significantly scaring off shareholders, which can lead to panic selloffs.

Although their recent focus is on this special dividend, they have a share buyback program. Even though no buybacks were made in Q1 2025, Dorian has repurchased to this date 75,000 shares under the 2022 common share repurchase program.

The main factor that raised my interest in this stock was an insider buying transaction by the CEO back in January this year. John Hadjipateras bought $212,900 worth of shares at an average cost basis of $42.58.

My investment style favors these types of transactions, especially after a selloff. If we look closer to the start of this year, the share price dropped by 30% during the month of January.

To me, this indicates that the CEO believes in the company, and its ability to perform well in the near to midterm. Additionally, the support at the $35 price level could indicate a good entry point for a long position.

However, despite my buy rating, I haven't started a position in the company at the moment. I have to recognize that the main reason is due to the low cash reserves in my portfolio, but also because I want to monitor the current freight prices and see an improvement before I decide to open a long position in this stock.

Conclusion

To conclude, I believe Dorian presents an interesting opportunity for a long position despite the current headwinds that the company is facing.

In my view, the main drivers that lowered their fleet utilization rate are nonrecurring, one-off events. Therefore, with the Panama Canal Authority easing off the limits that caused a global shipping bottleneck in May this year, I am confident that utilization rates will increase for the upcoming quarters.

I highly favor the insider buying activity by the CEO and the share price proximity to the $35 support level. Additionally, the company has a healthy balance sheet and positive free cashflow. Therefore, my rating is Buy, but I recommend closely monitoring freight rates and shipping demand in the upcoming quarters.