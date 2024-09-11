Orbon Alija/E+ via Getty Images

Investment thesis:

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) reported 2Q25 earnings last month and the stock was up 6% the day after, confirming my positive sentiment on the company post-outage. The stock outperforms the S&P 500 on the one-month chart, up 16.3%, versus the S&P 500, up 2.82%, as seen below. I pushed my positive outlook on CrowdStrike after the outage pullback, upgrading the stock to a strong buy. This quarter’s results lead me to believe there is more upside for CrowdStrike after the outage triggered sell-off; CrowdStrike continues to be a leader in the endpoint security market, with over 18% of the overall market share, well positioned with Microsoft (MSFT) and within the AI boom.

I maintain my buy after this quarter’s results confirmed my belief that the company would report “better top-line growth,” with revenue grew 32% year over year to $963.8 million, beating consensus by $5.5 million. Non-GAAP EPS came in at $1.04, which was also above expectations by $0.07. Obviously, it's not all rainbows and butterflies. The company adjusted its full-year guidance due to the incident’s impact on customer confidence and expected lawsuit costs; management now expects revenue to be in the range of $3.89 billion- $3.9 billion for FY25, down from the previous outlook of $3.97 billion- $4 billion, and versus consensus of $3.95 billion. I think the market already priced in the bad news from the outage in the weeks that followed, which is why a revision was not all too surprising.

YCharts

In my last article on CrowdStrike, I anticipated “net retention rates growth and top-line beating expectations for FY25, driven by new customers and multiple module deals combining eight or more modules.” And what do you know? Deals with eight or more models were up 60% year over year, and around 50% of all customers with over $100,000 in ending ARR opted to adopt at least eight models, up 10% from a year ago quarter—more on this quarter’s results below.

The graph below is from IDC Worldwide Modern Endpoint Security Market Shares, 2023, further affirming CrowdStrike's strong positioning in the security market.

IDC World Wide Modern Endpoint Security Market Shares, 2023.

July 19 incident: “will never be lost on me”

Management addressed the elephant in the room at the very beginning of the earnings call. CEO George Kurtz expressed his gratitude to customers and partners who, through this quarter’s results, showed continued trust and support for CrowdStrike. In his own words, Kurtz vowed that the “magnitude of the July 19 incident will never be lost on me and my commitment to make sure this never happens again” and discussed the company’s immediate response to bring back devices online for many customers within hours. I discussed the steps in my last article on CrowdStrike, so feel free to read more about them here. This included enhancing content visibility and control, content QA enhancements, and external review and validation. I don’t want to waste too much time on this, but I believe this quarter’s results show CrowdStrike’s resilience and highlight the Falcon platform’s high regard in the cybersecurity space.

Why I remain more or less unfazed by the incident:

The July 19th incident coincided with the last two weeks of the quarter for CrowdStrike, and these weeks usually close a “meaningful portion” of their sales. Due to the magnitude of the incident, these deals were delayed into the next few quarters, with the majority of them still remaining in Crowd's pipeline. In fact, CrowdStrike came through with two wins post-incident which included 1. an eight-figure deal where LogScale next-gen SIEM came in to replace two legacy SIEMs, which lowered cost for the customer by over 60% while maintaining and even increasing functionality, and 2. a seven-figure win with leading AI company that has started utilizing LogScale next-gen SIEM around over a year ago; management believes that by winning the totality of their SIEM business, along with Falcon data combined with third-party data, this customer also witnessed improvements in their TCO “relative to their legacy SIEM.”

The incident didn’t affect internal morale, in my opinion, and CrowdStrike’s mission remains unchanged, with its Falcon conference as the “largest selling event of the year,” to be held on September 18th. The latter has over 5,000 security and IT executives and over 95 partners. Since they built Falcon Flex, new customers have made over $700 million in deal value. One huge customer for CrowdStrike that has been there for over five years is a Fortune 500 insurance firm that the company accelerated recovery for immediately after the incident, leading the customer to accelerate consolidation and raising expectations for their ARR growth from $2.2 million to over $5 million. I believe all these wins show the stickiness of the Falcon platform. I expect this to continue into 2HFY25, despite the market's initial intense reaction to the incident.

I believe the Falcon platform is superior to the alternatives offered by competitors mainly due to the 1. latest MITRE (PH) results where Falcon had 98% coverage versus the next-gen competitor at 79%, 2. Falcon’s mean time for detection is 4 minutes, and the competitor's is 47 minutes and 3. CrowdStrike’s architecture only requires 100 megs of storage, versus the competitor at 3 gigabytes of storage in the Windows environment. Speaking of which, the company silenced rumors of Microsoft (MSFT) dropping CrowdStrike’s services, which were causing unnecessary investor panic. It said they’re a player who will “help and work with Microsoft as they think about adding other mechanisms to allow the ecosystem to flourish.”

Here is what Q2 results and outlook tell me:

Results:

This quarter’s results, in my opinion, highlight CrowdStrike’s overall success in the face of adversity. I don’t want to sound like a broken record, but I’ll let the numbers speak for themselves. Ending ARR was up 32% year-over-year and came in at $3.86 billion, $218 million of which accounted for the new net, up 11% from a year ago quarter and in line with guidance. This quarter was the second-largest quarter in terms of new net customer adds, expansion of the business, and new net ARR from all cylinders: identity, LogScale, and cloud. Although the incident had apparent effects on the closure of certain deals, management expects to close them in the coming quarters. Deals in this quarter came in line within expectations prior to the incident and made up over $60 million. Retention and adoption rates were also strong, reflecting that the Falcon platform remains of value to customers, who also seem to have continued trust in CrowdStrike. I’m honestly only basing this on the numbers: Subscription customers with five modules came in at 65%, six modules were 45%, and seven or more made up 29%. Deals with eight or more modules, which I expect to be CrowdStrike’s bread and butter, increased 66% from a year ago quarter. P&L came in ahead of expectations, and revenue grew 32% year over year to $963.9 million. Subscription revenue was also up 33% from a year ago quarter, reaching $918.3 million.

Outlook:

For the short term, the company is expecting commitment packages to result in a temporary “muted spell dollar values and temporarily higher than typical levels of contraction due to elongated subscription terms,” which will impact net new ARR and subscription revenue by $60 million and professional service revenue by “high single-digit million dollars in the back half of FY’25.” I’m not too worried; I believe these commitment packages will come through in the longer term and will lead to higher levels of adoption and strategic partnerships.

I believe the market has almost priced in all the headwinds from the July 19th incident. The next few quarters seem to be more focused on customers and ensuring safety against the rising risk of cyberattacks, and I believe 3Q25 and FY25 guidance reflect exactly that. Third quarter revenue is to come in the range of $979.2 million- $984.7 million, up 25% from a year ago quarter. This includes the $30 million impact from the customer commitment package. Non-GAAP income is expected to come in the range of $166.7 million- $170.8 million, and non-GAAP net income in the range of $201.2 million- $205.2 million. For fiscal year 2025, CrowdStrike is now expecting total revenue to come in at $3.98 billion- $3.90 billion, down from prior expectations of $3.89 billion- $4.01 billion and lower than the consensus at $3.95 billion. EPS is expected to come in at $3.61 and $3.65 per share, compared to prior expectations of $3.93- $4.03 per share. I think CrowdStrike will see some near term challenges as it works through the incident's impact on its financial performance, but the longer-term tailwinds remain intact. The magnitude of the incident was huge and continues to be so, but to me, the glass is half full. The fact that the incident had such an impact is further proof of how integrated and crucial the company is to the cybersecurity space.

Valuation

CrowdStrike currently has a market cap of $62.81 billion and a price of $256 per share. The company is expensive at current levels, as its valuation prices in potential future gains. CrowdStrike has an average brokerage recommendation of 1.31, meaning it has a range of Buy and Strong Buy according to 42 brokerage firms. The stock trades for sales and free cash flow at 18 and 57 times, respectively. This is not cheap, but CrowdStrike is also generating decent growth in sales and cash profits. Operationally speaking, total non-GAAP operating expenses came in at $529.1 million, making up 55% of revenue, and slightly lower than a year ago quarter at 56%. And while others are having to resort to layoffs, CrowdStrike is hiring and has grown its total headcount by 22% from a year ago quarter. I believe this indicates the health of the company’s long-term vision for its product. Non-GAAP operating income was up 46% from a year ago quarter and came in at $226.8 million, and operating margin was up 24% year over year. GAAP net income came in at $47 million and grew over five times from a year ago quarter. Record total gross margin was up 78% from a year ago quarter, which makes around 80 basis points, and record subscription gross margin was up 81%, making around 90 basis points from the same period. What’s reassuring is that this quarter had free cash flow, up 44% year over year, to make 28% of total revenue and reach $272.2 million, which is in line with previous estimates. This means the company exceeded the Golden Rule of 40 and is now a Rule of 60 on the free cash flow basis. I remain optimistic about CrowdStrike and believe 3Q and FY25 reflect realistic goals, which I’ll get to in a minute.

What’s Next?

The company might suffer for the next one to two quarters, but I am more concerned with its long-term growth potential. I believe CrowdStrike will continue to have a double-digit share in a ballooning cybersecurity market. This does come with heightened competition, with rivals SentinelOne (S) and Palo Alto Networks (PANW) raising their annual revenue guidance. However, I would advise investors not to underestimate the company's growth potential. In Q2, gross retention was 98%, and dollar-based churn came in lower year over year in the five weeks as of Friday, according to management. I continue to watch Falcon Flex, which deals with eight or more modules, as I think these two will enable financial outperformance in 2025 in spite of the dark cloud around the July incident.