Movado: Dividend Under Pressure Unless Increaed Investment Spend Can Spur Growth

Sep. 11, 2024 1:05 AM ETMovado Group, Inc. (MOV) Stock
Individual Trader profile picture
Individual Trader
17.77K Followers

Summary

  • Movado's shares surged in 2020-2021 but have struggled since; The dividend was reinstated in 2021 and remains generous despite recent declines.
  • Technical analysis shows a worrying trend with shares breaking below the long-term ascending trend line, driven by negative growth and poor earnings outlook.
  • Using the Dividend Discount Model, Movado's valuation is $19.40 per share, slightly above the current price, but the cost of equity exceeds return on equity.
  • Despite a strong balance sheet and no debt, the small margin of safety and unfavorable technicals suggest waiting for further developments before investing.

Young unrecognizable woman trying a wristwatch in jewelry store

Zorica Nastasic/E+ via Getty Images

Intro

We wrote about Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) on two occasions in 2020 as we awaited a long-term buying opportunity in the international watch distributor. The company attracted us at the time because

This article was written by

Individual Trader profile picture
Individual Trader
17.77K Followers
Investing & Trading Opportunist

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About MOV Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MOV

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MOV
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News