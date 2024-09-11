Harris Associates Global All Cap Strategy Q2 2024 Commentary

Market Environment
Global equities finished higher quarter-over-quarter, with five of eleven Global Industry Classification Standards sectors posting positive returns. Information Technology and Communication Services contributed most as Nvidia (NVDA), Apple (AAPL) and Alphabet (GOOG,GOOGL) each increased over 20% during the three months. More cyclical sectors, including Consumer Discretionary and Industrials, were the largest detractors from performance. By country, the United States was the stand-out contributor to market returns, while a pull back from all-time highs in Japan and political uncertainty in France detracted from market performance.
Portfolio Performance
The portfolio’s return was -3.26% (net) for the reporting period. This compares to the MSCI World Index that returned 2.63% for the same period.
Top contributors
- Alphabet was a top contributor during the quarter. The stock price rose after the U.S.-based communication services company reported first-quarter operating income growth of 31% versus the prior year. We believe that management’s cost reduction initiatives will improve operating efficiency and lead to faster earnings growth. In addition, we expect that the company’s new AI-powered features showcased at the recent Google I/O conference will increase the value of its products to users. At the current share price, we continue to see upside to our estimate of Alphabet’s intrinsic value.
- Lloyds Banking Group (LYG) was a contributor during the quarter. The U.K.-headquartered diversified bank reported first-quarter results that were relatively in line with our expectations. Capital generation was solid, in our view, and Lloyds reiterated that it intends to increase capital distributions to reach a common equity tier ratio of 13.5% by the end of 2024. Although we modestly decreased our estimate of intrinsic value following the release, we continue to believe that Lloyds offers attractive upside.
- Prosus (OTCPK:PROSY) was a contributor during the quarter. The Netherlands-headquartered broadline retail company is a discounted way to invest in Tencent, which is one of the largest technology companies in China. The market reacted favorably to Tencent’s strong earnings prospects as well as positive signs that its gaming business has bottomed. We continue to believe that an investment in Prosus is the most optimal way to gain access to Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY), one of the most valuable internet companies in the world.
Top detractors
- CNH Industrial (CNH) was a detractor during the quarter. This U.S.-headquartered manufacturer of agricultural and construction equipment announced that CEO Scott Wine will be replaced by Gerrit Marx, CEO of Iveco Group, effective July 1, 2024. Wine has made significant contributions to CNH Industrial in the areas of product, technology, and cost efficiency and we were disappointed to see him leave the business. We met with both Executive Chair Suzanne Heywood and Wine in April and gained insight into the management change. CNH Industrial also slightly reduced guidance for 2024 when reporting first-quarter results due to a weaker agricultural equipment market. This reduction was consistent with our forecasts and does not impact our view of the long-term profitability potential of the business. We believe that CNH Industrial’s position within the structurally attractive agriculture equipment market will improve in the coming years. As a result, we continue to believe the stock is compelling.
- IQVIA Holdings (IQV) was a detractor during the quarter. Although the U.S.-headquartered health care company’s stock price fell following the release of first quarter results, the fundamentals were in-line with consensus expectations. Forward-looking indicators in the clinical trial business continue to be favorable, and management foresees gradual improvement in the technology and analytics solutions segment in the second half of this year and a stronger rebound next year. We believe IQVIA should sustain above-average long-term growth even though it trades at a discount to other life sciences and data and information services companies.
- Daimler Truck Holding (OTCPK:DTRUY) was a detractor during the quarter. The German commercial vehicle manufacturers company reported strong first quarter results, in our view, though the share price traded down. The release noted that headwinds in Europe are increasing and sell side research revealed that investors are most concerned about the Mercedes-Benz Group division amid weak European demand. Post results, we are not making any fundamental changes to our thesis and modestly increased our estimate of intrinsic value following the release.
Portfolio Positioning
We initiated the following position(s) during the period:
- Etsy (ETSY) is a global marketplace for unique and creative goods that connects millions of buyers and sellers across the world. We first became interested in Etsy in 2017 when Josh Silverman took over as CEO and began transforming the company from a borderline nonprofit into a higher margin, faster growing enterprise. The Covid-19 pandemic accelerated the company’s already strong fundamental results as millions of new customers flocked to the platform, but like many other Covid-19 beneficiaries, Etsy has since fallen deeply out of favor. In our view, investors today are too focused on the timing of Etsy’s return to growth and are ignoring the company’s positive long-term outlook. We believe the macro environment for Etsy’s product categories will eventually improve and Etsy is poised to benefit. At the same time, we believe Etsy’s continued push into international markets can provide a solid source of revenue growth for the long-term. After the recent selloff, we were able to purchase shares at a discount to our estimate of intrinsic value.
We eliminated the following position(s) during the period:
Outlook
Whereas investors attempt to determine the price of an asset using fundamental analysis, then buy low and sell high, a trader uses analysis to predict price movement. Although traders have greatly influenced current market conditions, we believe the result has been more opportunity for investors. Though we are frustrated with our recent performance, based on today’s valuations, we remain fully confident on what we can deliver in terms of future performance for our clients.
