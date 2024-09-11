anamejia18/iStock via Getty Images

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) (OTCPK:MOVAA) reported the company’s Q2 results on the 5th of September, sending the stock down -15% - the company’s extensive marketing efforts and spending haven’t started paying off as wanted yet, and Movado had to lower its FY2025 outlook as a result.

In my previous, June 19th article on the stock, “Movado: Brand Weakness Is More Than Temporary”, I initiated the stock at a Sell rating due to Movado’s clearly underperforming watch brands and weak licensed sales & upcoming license expiration risks. After the article was published, Movado’s stock has now lost -26% compared to an S&P 500 return of -1%.

Movado's Q2 Report Was Taken Badly for a Reason

Movado’s Q2 report was mixed, but very weak overall. The quarter’s financials came in at a fair level compared to expectations, but with a weakened FY2025 outlook, Movado’s future remains even more uncertain than previously.

The Q2 revenues of $159.3 million, down -0.7%, beat Wall Street’s consensus by $8.8 million but came below the company’s own expectations as Movado’s CEO Efraim Grinberg related to broad macroeconomic weakness. The company communicated the increased marketing spend to have still started paying off, especially as the Movado Bold Quest series, seemingly mirroring the previously successful Tissot PRX series from competitor Tissot, had gotten a clearly positive reaction. Overall, the sales performance was still weak in my opinion, represented by the small year-on-year decline. Macroeconomic effects have also clearly affected the market, underlined by the luxury watch market’s falling watch market values, but Movado’s positioning in mainly a lower price range and the increased marketing efforts should have resulted in better sales.

LVMH’s (OTCPK:LVMHF) watch & jewelry sales declined -3% organically in H1, being quite in line with Movado even though Movado spent a significantly increased amount in marketing in especially Q2.

The increased marketing spend clearly weakened Movado’s earnings in Q2 – operating expenses increased by $3.7 million into $83.3 million despite lower sales and compensation expenses, leading to a shallow operating income of just $3.0 million and an EPS of $0.16, missing Wall Street’s consensus by $0.03 despite the higher sales. The gross margin also declined 1.5 percentage points into 54.2%, seemingly in part due to the lower-priced Movado Bold Quest series. While the company even related to a market share gain in the quarter in the Q2 earnings call, the increase in marketing spend has so far caused quite little sales upside despite pressuring earnings.

The weak Q2 financials were mostly known beforehand, but Movado also revised its FY2025 guidance down considerably in the report being a very negative factor – the company now expects sales of just $665-675 million in FY2025, down -0.4% year-on-year at the mid-point, compared to a previous $700-710 million sales range. The new operating income was also revised into $23-26 million compared to $32-35 million previously, with $20 million in FY2025 earnings pressure coming from the increased marketing spend.

Although the watch industry is clearly seeing more challenging times, the revised guidance is still worrying, as sales aren’t now expected to pick up even from the increased marketing. As such, the market’s clearly negative reception seems quite justified.

The New Movado Brand Ambassador Campaign Needs to Pay Off

As part of the increased marketing spend, Movado has recently launched its marketing campaign. The “When I Move You Move” campaign launch features five brand ambassadors, being Ludacris, Christian McCaffrey, Jessica Alba, Tyrese Haliburton, and Julianne Moore.

With likely a good amount of capital being spent on the marketing campaign, the campaign needs to pay off, as the Q2 report’s operating income decline clearly showed. Still, the campaign’s relevance is at question as for example, Ludacris and Jessica Alba seem to have lost cultural relevance from 2000s and 2010s; the campaign is a notable risk in Movado’s strategy as earnings have greatly suffered from the higher marketing, but results are still largely unknown. Overall, the Movado brand’s Google search volumes seem to have stabilized in year-over-year comparisons, but the Google searches are still far away from showing sustained growth so far. The campaign also only addresses one of Movado’s brands.

Updated Valuation: Capital Allocation Still Makes MOV Unattractive

I updated my discounted cash flow [DCF] model. After the weakened FY2025 outlook, I now take an even more conservative approach to the sales – after FY2025, I expect sales to stay stagnant. I also price in a scenario where the higher marketing spend persists to upkeep the revenues – for the EBIT margin, I expect a sustained 3.2% level compared to a decline into 4.5% in my previous DCF model.

The cash flow conversion should be quite good, but I also factor in stock-based compensation, as Movado is effectively spending cash flows on share buybacks to offset dilution caused by the compensation.

The estimates put Movado’s fair value estimate at $16.31, 13% below the stock price at the time of writing – I believe that the stock is still an unattractive investment case in a base scenario. The cash of $198.3 million plays a significant role in the valuation, and as such, the underlying enterprise value downside is more.

Movado also has kept an excessive amount of cash on its balance sheet throughout the company’s history with constantly very high reserves, and considering the excess cash and investments as 70% working capital and 30% as free capital, the stock would have a 45% downside instead of 13% – I believe that the capital allocation strategy still makes the stock a highly unattractive investment case in the base scenario.

CAPM

A weighted average cost of capital of 8.62% is used in the DCF model, down from 9.55% previously. The used WACC is derived from a capital asset pricing model:

I again estimate no debt used in Movado’s long-term financing. To estimate the cost of equity, I use the 10-year bond yield of 3.72% as the risk-free rate. The equity risk premium of 4.11% is Professor Aswath Damodaran’s estimate for the US, updated in July. I have kept the beta estimate at 1.07. With a liquidity premium of 0.5%, the cost of equity and WACC both stand at 8.62%.

An Upside Scenario Exists

While I remain pessimistic on Movado’s stock, a bullish scenario is still possible for the stock as well – if the marketing campaign does pay off, and Movado is also able to move its licensed brand sales into the right direction after the macroeconomic struggles subside, the current valuation could signify an attractive investment case. I still believe the bullish scenario to be unlikely, though, as investors haven’t yet seen any signs of an earnings turnaround or significant sales growth from the higher marketing expenses.

Takeaway

Movado has now increased its marketing spend considerably, but the Q2 report doesn’t give strong hits of a successful turnaround – sales still slightly declined despite a higher spend, and combined with weaker profitability, the FY2025 outlook was pushed down quite dramatically. The Movado brand’s new brand ambassador campaign, seemingly taking a good amount of capital, needs to pay off with a brand turnaround for the stock to remain attractive. As downside still exists in my base scenario, also considering the company’s conservative capital allocation that includes very high cash reserves, I remain with a Sell rating for Movado Group.