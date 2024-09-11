Bjoern Wylezich

Dear readers/followers,

While Vonovia (OTCPK:VONOY) (OTCPK:VNNVF) hasn't been my most impressive performer to date, or even after my last article back in 2023, it's shown solid recovery nonetheless. After all, if you followed my articles and my ratings, it's likely that you saw the company as favorable in terms of valuation when it touched below €20/share. That's when I bought most of what I still own in the company - and if we look at this, the recovery is now coming.

In fact, it's inarguable to me that we're currently in a period of valuation recovery. It's the first time in over 2 years that we're finally back above a 15x P/E normalized for this company, and this is cause for both highlighting and maybe even a bit of celebration.

I believe it confirms that eventually, companies with good valuations and fundamentals do recover.

That being said, the upside for Vonovia is no longer as high as I expected it to be when I started writing about it. At that time, I theorized about valuations in the €50s and €60s for the native share, VNA. Let me be crystal clear, that I do not believe such a scenario exists. Not any longer.

But that doesn't mean we can't enjoy our good returns, and make a decision as to what to do about the proceeds, the profit, and the thesis.

In this article, I will show you mine.

Vonovia - Recovery has come in 2024 - and more is possible

When I wrote about Vonovia last, this BBB+ rated company was trading at fairly low valuation multiples - but the trough was in early 2023 and late 2022 when we could see pricing below the €18/share mark, and a yield above 5% at that time.

That is very different from what we have today. Because the company has right-sized the dividends to its earnings, its yield even today is now less than 3%. This is the first strike against this company, despite a solid credit rating, good debt and leverage numbers, and an otherwise good market position.

However, if I believe that the company won't outperform and that growth is, in fact, going to be unlikely or based mostly on continued premiumization - why would I invest?

There is no reason to.

The latest results for Vonovia we have at this time are the 1H24 - and they give us a good picture of how Vonovia is working these days. Really, for the best basic rundown of Vonovia, I'm referring you to my previous articles on the business.

Remember that when I last wrote about the company, we were talking about disposals and valuations for the portfolio. This has continued to date, and Vonovia is continuing to carve into its FFO by disposing of assets. €1.5B has been disposed of YTD, and the company has a target a €3B disposal target for 2024, which will result in significant capital release during the coming period.

Vonovia IR

This is compounded further by a continued decline rate in EPRA NAV or portfolio value. Unlike some of the French REITs (which is where I am now putting capital to work), this company is still seeing its values and income decline for these reasons. This is in turn weighed up by current rent growth numbers and momentum.

It's fair to call the issues in the German and other "Vonovian" markets structural. There is an underlying supply/demand imbalance that continues to drive things here, and Vonovia continues to expect rent growth rates of upwards of 4%. This is where my problem lies. Because the fundamentals in the German market and Mietspiegel can be likened to an almost regulatory sort of scrutiny and control, the company is betting here that its disposals and declines will be weighed up by uncertainty.

Remember this because it comes into play during the valuation section.

Furthermore, I question the company's wisdom in selling now. The company argues that deferred CapEx/maintenance makes the sales at gross yields of 4-5% palatable. But Gross yields are pre-tax and other expenses - and their argument that disposal transactions were made within the line of FV - that's the devalued current EPRA NAV, which I argue doesn't necessarily reflect the long-term value.

I have nothing against disposals, but I believe the company is acting rashly.

One point where I do agree is that I now believe company portfolio valuations have reached their trough levels. The standing portfolio is now valued at 23.6x in-place rent, which equals 4.2% gross and 3.2% net yield. The underlying trends for the rental market are also positive. These things, again, are positive here.

Vonovia IR

The company's fundamentals also remain good, with 3.8% organic rent growth which is close to target, collection rates of 99.6% (the company owns hundreds of thousands of units, so there's bound to be some collection issues), and occupancy just south of 98%. All of these numbers make sense, even if the net yield and profitability are now on the low side. Rental KPIs are for the most part good.

Vonovia IR

The long-term expected upward trajectory for the business is ascribed to higher reletting, the recovery of Berlin as a market with a revisionary potential of upwards of 50%, and a wide continued disparity between gross initial yields and later numbers. The structural imbalance of supply and demand continues to be the core of the thesis here.

While I was willing to accept this as almost the sole argument at €15-€25/share, I'm no longer willing to do so post-disposals now that the valuation and share price have breached €31/share for the native. The ratings and finances are not the problems, the LTV is good (47.3%, just 2.3% above the target), with interest coverage of over 3.5x, and 99% fixed debt. The average cost of debt is among the lowest for real estate companies in the world at 1.8% with average maturities of 7 years. Safety is not the issue - the upside is.

Let me show you the "valuation problem" of this business.

Valuation for Vonovia - What I like here has been fulfilled - now it's focus on operational outperformance, and I doubt Vonovia can do this

My main problem with Vonovia is the combination of asset disposals with rent expectations and the value that arises from the normalized portfolio as well as the context of the fundamental challenges of the German and European rental markets. There are many moving parts here, many of which could easily have gone against the company.

The forecast accuracy reflects this. Unlike most good REITs, this company has no forecast accuracy worth depending on. 44-56% of the time, analysts miss their mark for this company (Source: Paywalled FAST Graphs Link).

Also, because of the disposals, relying on historical multiples for how this company should trade in terms of price is an absolute non-starter to me. You may argue that long term, we have 17-19x P/E for Vonovia - but that's when the company still provided noteworthy growth. With this recent set of results and forecasts, growth beyond inflation or even beyond single digits in the low to mid-range will be hard to come by.

So you could argue that at 17.6x, the company continues to have a double-digit upside to a high implied FV of around €42/share, 11.42% per year until 2026.

I would take a different tact. Discount the company for lack of growth, for disposals, and for the risk taken if invested further into at this time. Let's talk 12-15x P/E. That gives us a low range RoR of negative 2% per year or below, depending on growth, and a high range of 4.55% per year at 15x P/E. And that's with the meager dividend of below 3% yield at a time when my risk-free savings rate is still 3.95% is still in effect. It's not all that favorable.

Not when you compare it to the risks taken.

So, in many ways, this investment did not materialize the upside that I envisioned. But given what the company has been forced, or decided to do, I believe the return on my investment here - which is close to 70% from the trough when I invested, has been fairly solid. I don't own all of my original position, but I own about 75% of it, which, I believe, can be sold at this valuation at a decent profit for reinvestment into something better.

Vonovia Upside (FAST Graphs)

Some may say that Vonovia might go a lot higher. And indeed, one of my problems has been exiting investments too early. But with the company's future prospects, I do not believe this to be an issue here - and regardless, there are companies with yields well in excess of this one, with upside well more than this one, that I would much rather invest in. For that reason, I consider it a good time to rotate here - and may do so in the coming week as the market opens.

I'm cutting my PT for Vonovia, and if you're going to hold any position in this company you still have, I would have a very good reason for doing so.

The thesis for the company is now as follows:

Thesis

This is the largest, most significant real estate company in all of Europe is at a great discount looking at every single perspective you could possibly consider.

I've been investing in Vonovia for over 2 years at this point, and accelerated my investment as the company saw trough-level valuations below €18/share. I've already sold some of it, and I'm considering selling more.

Based on its fundamentals and valuation, I once viewed Vonovia as one of the most appealingly valued real estate companies in all of Europe. Coupled with its credit rating of BBB+, this made it a "BUY" to me. Now, however, the company has reached parts of its operational goals, and I say that it is no longer attractive to me.

My target PT is €35/share. I have changed my PT to reflect the new targets, the new portfolio, the lower yield, and what upside I believe the company has

Here are my criteria and how the company fulfills them (italicized).

This company is overall qualitative.

This company is fundamentally safe/conservative & well-run.

This company pays a well-covered dividend.

This company is currently cheap.

This company has a realistic upside that is high enough, based on earnings growth or multiple expansions/reversions.

With a right-sized dividend and an upside that at best touches 5-9% each year inclusive of the dividend at a fair value P/E of 15x, the company no longer fulfills my criteria. I'm considering profit rotation of the last portion of my stake, and moving the capital into other investments. I'm a "HOLD" here.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.