VIOO: It Is Still Not Late To Join The Party

Ploutos Investing profile picture
Ploutos Investing
7K Followers

Summary

  • VIOO's small-cap stocks are poised for growth with expected earnings increases of 20.9% in 2025 and 17.4% in 2026, benefiting from a lower rate environment.
  • Despite underperforming large-cap peers due to higher volatility, VIOO's current forward P/E ratio of 14.5x suggests an attractive valuation.
  • The Federal Reserve's potential rate cuts and receding inflation will likely lower refinancing costs and stimulate economic activity, favoring VIOO's portfolio.
  • Investors should consider accumulating VIOO shares now, as there is still significant room for price appreciation before net earnings and revenue revisions peak.

Financial term Small Capitalization Stocks on gray and red finance background from graphs, charts. Trend Up and Down, Flat. 3D render

Vladimir Zakharov

Introduction

We last covered Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) in October 2023. At that time, we noted VIOO’s attractive valuation, but we cautioned VIOO’s higher volatility and downside risk, especially in a high rate environment. Now that it has

This article was written by

Ploutos Investing profile picture
Ploutos Investing
7K Followers
I am a value focused investor. Stocks rise and fall for many different reasons that we often cannot predict. Eventually, it is those companies with a wide moat and the ability to generate cash flow that prevail. Therefore, my investment focus is to find value stocks that are able to generate cash flow, with sustainable dividends and provide growth over time. I focus my attention on analyzing large-capped dividend growth stocks, REITs and ETFs. I aim at providing a quarterly update and insights on stocks I follow. Please feel free to browse the articles that I wrote and provide any comments.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About VIOO ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on VIOO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VIOO
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News