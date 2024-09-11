Linde: TSMC Phoenix Facility Starting To Contribute Profits

Sep. 11, 2024 3:28 AM ETLinde plc (LIN) Stock
Hunter Wolf Research profile picture
Hunter Wolf Research
1.62K Followers

Summary

  • I reiterate a ‘Buy’ rating for Linde with a one-year target price of $520 per share, driven by double-digit EPS growth and effective cost management.
  • Linde reported 3% growth in underlying revenue and 6% growth in adjusted operating profits, with strong pricing and productivity despite flattish volume growth.
  • High-quality project backlog, including semiconductor manufacturing facilities and green energy initiatives, positions Linde for near-term business growth and profitability.
  • Despite weak industrial production and growth challenges in China, Linde’s consistent capital allocation and cost pass-through model support sustained earnings growth.
Industrial factory in Delaware with Linde North America Gas Supplier

krblokhin

I presented my ‘Buy’ thesis for Linde (NASDAQ:LIN) in March 2024, highlighting their double-digit EPS growth and effective cost management. Linde released its Q2 result on August 2nd, reporting 3% growth in underlying revenue and 6% growth

This article was written by

Hunter Wolf Research profile picture
Hunter Wolf Research
1.62K Followers
More than 15 years of professional investment experience in global equities across all sectors. My investment style is fundamental, bottom-up, long-term, and quality growth-oriented. I am seeking companies specializing in niche markets, with strong growth potential, a solid management team, a sound capital allocation policy, and, most importantly, reasonable valuation. I do not chase quarterly results, nor do I follow the herd mentality. I do not use short-term stock performance as the measure of a company's quality. I am targeting to achieve a 15% annual return in my portfolio. I typically construct my portfolio with 15-20 stocks, focusing on diversification of holdings, risk management, macro-driven sector weights, and disciplined trading and valuations as key factors.Disclosure: Lighting Rock and I are working in the same investment team. I am writing here independently.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LIN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About LIN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on LIN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
LIN
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News