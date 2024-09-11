Assessing A Mixed Labor Report

Neuberger Berman profile picture
Neuberger Berman
2.98K Followers

Summary

  • The much-anticipated August labor report released on Friday was mixed but below consensus expectations.
  • Nonfarm payrolls rose by 142,000 in August, missing the 165,000 consensus and down from July’s revised 89,000.
  • In the household survey, employment rose by 168,000 after a 67,000 increase in July.
  • We continue to anticipate a September start to rate cuts, and believe it likely that there will be three straight 25-basis point cuts this year, with the neutral rate settling at around 3.50% over time.

Technology is a part of every modern meeting

PixelsEffect/E+ via Getty Images

By Mory Keita

Last week’s numbers failed to reassure investors that an aggressive rate cut is coming.

The much-anticipated August labor report released on Friday was mixed but below consensus expectations.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by

This article was written by

Neuberger Berman profile picture
Neuberger Berman
2.98K Followers
Neuberger Berman, founded in 1939, is a private, independent, employee-owned investment manager. The firm manages a range of strategies—including equity, fixed income, quantitative and multi-asset class, private equity and hedge funds—on behalf of institutions, advisors and individual investors globally. With offices in 23 countries, Neuberger Berman’s team is more than 2,100 professionals. For five consecutive years, the company has been named first or second in Pensions & Investments Best Places to Work in Money Management survey (among those with 1,000 employees or more). Tenured, stable and long-term in focus, the firm has built a diverse team of individuals united in their commitment to delivering compelling investment results for our clients over the long term. That commitment includes active consideration of environmental, social and governance factors. The firm manages $323 billion in client assets as of March 31, 2019. For more information, please visit our website at www.nb.com.For important disclosures: https://www.nb.com/disclosure-global-communications  Contact Us: Advisor Solutions (877) 628-2583 advisor@nb.com RIA & Family Office (888) 556-9030 riadesk@nb.com

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ACTV--
LeaderShares® Activist Leaders® ETF
AFMC--
First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF
AFSM--
First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF
ARKK--
ARK Innovation ETF
AVUV--
Avantis US Small Cap Value ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News