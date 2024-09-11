amgun/iStock via Getty Images

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) is currently seeking to expand more aggressively abroad and into commercial security solutions. However, its growth rates at this time are a contraction from historical levels, and its valuation multiples have failed to contract accordingly. As a result of this and my peer analysis, I consider the stock to have a vulnerable valuation at this time with a significant potential for near-term downside, albeit slight. I believe management is intelligent, and the company will continue to succeed, but there are growing risks related to AI capabilities in big tech that I believe Alarm.com will need to begin to seek partnerships with to help it remain relevant over the long term.

Operational Analysis

Alarm.com is a technology company that specializes in cloud-based services for home automation, security, and remote control. This includes a platform that allows customers to automate security systems, cameras, doorbells, lights, thermostats, locks, and garage doors, among other elements. Its platform is also adaptable to a variety of leading devices and systems and acts as the hub of the intelligent home ecosystem, with major security brands like Qolsys, 2GIG, DSC, and Interlogix compatible with Alarm.com's platform.

Alarm.com

Alarm.com partners with thousands of service providers globally, including telecom and home security companies, and it focuses on B2B sales rather than selling directly to consumers, avoiding direct retail competition, for example, with Google (GOOGL) (GOOG) Nest and Amazon (AMZN) Ring. Cleverly, it is the service providers who pay Alarm.com's cloud-based software platform fee on a recurring basis, and the service providers then resell these services to end-users, such as homeowners and businesses. This seems like a dream business model that is hard to execute, but it is working. In 2023, SaaS and license revenue accounted for 65% of Alarm.com's total revenue; in Q2 2024, SaaS and license revenue increased by 11%.

Future growth drivers include global expansion, growing commercial interest, and upselling strategies, among other elements. The company currently operates in over 60 countries, but its international presence is still very limited, with its operating revenue predominantly sourced in North America. Therefore, there is a lot of room for management to expand overseas, which provides investors with a good reason to hold Alarm.com stock long-term. Furthermore, the commercial segment is very compelling, with this market estimated to be worth $32B. To capitalize on this market, Alarm.com has acquired a majority stake in OpenEye, allowing Alarm.com to offer best-in-class video surveillance-as-a-service ('VSaaS'); it has also acquired Shooter Detection Systems, meaning Alarm.com's portfolio now also includes gunshot detection technology. Both of these acquisitions position the company to provide advanced security solutions to high-end commercial markets, including government buildings, schools, and airports, which have much higher budgets than the average household and a big global market for management to tap into.

Alarm.com

Valuation & Peer Analysis

Alarm.com faces a lot of competition; however, it is not worth comparing the company to Amazon, Google and other larger technology conglomerates that also compete in home security, as the relative valuation and growth rates specifically tailored to security operations will not be meaningfully revealing. Instead, there are three publicly traded direct competitors and partners that, I believe, are worth including in a valuation & peer analysis:

Resideo (REZI) is a spin-off from Honeywell (HON), providing smart home products and security systems primarily for residential use.

ADT (ADT) is an established security and automation solutions company for both residential and commercial markets. It is also a partner of Alarm.com.

Clear Secure (YOU) focuses on identity verification and secure access solutions, which overlap with Alarm.com's security technology operations.

Data by YCharts

ADT is notably larger than Alarm.com and the other peers in my set, but I believe it is useful to incorporate to show a competitor that is more established than Alarm.com in both residential and commercial markets and which could, therefore, present growth inhibitions for Alarm.com from market consolidation and economies of scale. This is the case even though ADT is currently one of Alarm.com's largest customers, which I explain in my risk analysis below.

Company Forward PE Non-GAAP Ratio Calendar 2025 Non-GAAP EPS Growth Estimate Forward PS Ratio Calendar 2025 Revenue Growth Estimate Alarm.com 26.80 4.00% 3.00 5.30% Resideo 7.80 21.40% 0.40 7.00% ADT 10.20 22.50% 1.30 5.50% Clear Secure 24.00 20.80% 3.70 14.90% Click to enlarge

From the above table, Alarm.com appears richly valued to me, especially considering that Resideo is showing deep value in its PS ratio and has a 2025 revenue growth estimate that is higher than Alarm.com's, while Alarm.com's PS ratio is 3. Furthermore, ADT, Clear Secure, and Resideo all have far higher non-GAAP EPS estimates for 2025, despite Alarm.com's forward PE non-GAAP ratio being almost equal to Clear Secure's and over double that of ADT and over three times that of Resideo.

Furthermore, Alarm.com's growth rates are currently a contraction from historically, with an 11.30% five-year average forward revenue growth rate, but it is only 5% right now. Furthermore, its five-year average on diluted EPS growth is 5.80%, but it is currently lower, at 3.30%.

Therefore, one would expect a significant contraction in its PS ratio compared to historically and a moderate contraction in its PE non-GAAP ratio compared to historically. Alarm.com has a five-year average forward PE non-GAAP ratio of 37.40, but it is currently lower, at 26.70. Furthermore, its forward PS ratio as a five-year average is 4.50, but it is currently lower, at 3.00.

In other words, Alarm.com's revenue growth has contracted by 55.75% from the five-year average, but its PS ratio has only contracted by 33.30%. This is arguably not sufficient, and it suggests the market is overvaluing the stock or over-optimistic about the company's current position. Its EPS growth has contracted by 43.10% from its five-year average, but its PE ratio has contracted by 28.60%, indicating further market optimism that might be unjustified. To add further caution, the growth estimates on consensus do not expand drastically for 2026 and beyond.

Alarm.com EPS Growth Estimates (Seeking Alpha) Alarm.com Revenue Growth Estimates (Seeking Alpha)

Based on my analysis, I expect Alarm.com's valuation multiples to contract further over the coming years. If the PE non-GAAP ratio falls to 24 in 2025 and the company hits the December 2025 EPS estimate of $2.15, the stock will be worth $51.60. The current stock price is $55.20, indicating the potential for near-term downside.

Revenue Concentration & Share Dilution Risks

While Alarm.com is working to diversify itself, it also has concentrated revenue from a few large service providers, including ADT, which I also included in my peer analysis. Based on a report by Nanalyze, ADT has represented 15% to 20% of Alarm.com's revenues in recent years. A change to Alarm.com and ADT's agreement, including as a result of technological obsolescence for Alarm.com as AI proliferates, could mean that ADT loses a significant amount of its operating revenue quite quickly. This is a significant downside risk that shareholders should be aware of. Also, ADT has a strategic partnership with Google, so there is a risk that it might shift more of its business to a platform developed in unison with big tech, especially as big tech consolidates AI capabilities, providing further weight to this idea that Alarm.com could be made technologically redundant if it is not careful. I believe to mitigate this risk, Alarm.com would benefit from seeking big tech partnerships to strengthen its own security ecosystem. This is also why it is so important that Alarm.com focuses on global and commercial expansion, as this should help it diversify strategically to reduce revenue concentration risk.

On a financial basis, Alarm.com issued $425M in convertible senior notes in May 2024, which are unsecured obligations. There is the option for initial purchasers to buy an additional $75M, bringing the total to $500M. These notes bear an interest rate of 2.25% per annum and are due in 2029. As the notes can be converted into cash, shares of Alarm.com's common stock, or a combination of both, the conversion of the notes into equity could dilute existing shareholders' holdings by increasing the total number of shares outstanding. This could create stock market volatility during an already vulnerable time in its valuation multiples with contracted growth rates compared to historically. Management has offset this risk by allocating approximately $75M from the proceeds of the convertible notes offering to repurchase its common stock. Furthermore, Alarm.com has entered into capped call derivative instruments to help offset the dilution risk. This is essentially akin to the company purchasing a call option on Alarm.com's own stock—it allows the company to buy back shares at a predetermined price if the stock price exceeds the conversion price of the notes, limiting the number of new shares issued upon conversion.

Conclusion

I consider Alarm.com to be a very strong company, but I do not believe that it is worth buying its stock right now. Its growth rates have slowed down, and its valuation multiples have failed to contract accordingly. As a result, I believe the stock could be moderately overvalued in the near term. Despite the potential for near-time stock price contraction, management is clearly strong, with an intelligent international and commercial expansion strategy, which, I believe, is likely to benefit long-term shareholders. I am bullish on this company long-term, but I believe there are better entry points on the horizon. Therefore, my rating is a Hold.