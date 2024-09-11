JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Nexans (OTCPK:NXPRF) (OTCPK:NEXNY) may not be widely known by the investment community, but the French company is one of the largest designers, manufacturers and distributors of electricity cables. Its offerings include high-voltage, low-voltage and medium-voltage cables, which means it is covering the entire electricity transportation and transmission spectrum. The company operates in excess of 60 plants where almost 30,000 employees serve customers in excess of 40 countries.

In a way, Nexans is a call option on the electrification of the society. This doesn’t mean everyone will be driving EVs, but it goes without saying the demand for power and electricity will only increase in the next few years and decades as a higher percentage of the world population will gain access to what we consider basic needs. And Nexans, as one of the largest suppliers of cables, will play an important role.

Nexans has its primary listing on Euronext Paris where it is trading with NEX as its ticker symbol. The average daily volume in Paris is approximately 132,000 shares, which clearly makes Paris the preferred trading venue for Nexans. The current market cap is approximately 5.1B EUR.

The first half of the year: stronger than expected

The company reported a revenue increase of just over 5% in the first half of this year as the total revenue came in at 4.22B EUR. The cost of sales increased at a slightly slower pace, which helped Nexans to boost its gross profit by approximately 78M EUR, which is about 15%. Of course, as the income statement below shows, some of the other expenses increased as well, as Nexans had to deal with a 19M EUR increase in the SG&A expenses, but this didn’t prevent the operating income to jump by approximately 34% as the net operating income came in at 291M EUR.

The net finance expenses increased, as did the income tax, but the bottom line still showed a net profit of 176M EUR of which 174M EUR was attributable to the common shareholders of Nexans. This represented an EPS of 3.98 EUR which of course compares very favorable to the 3.02 EUR per share recorded in the first half of last year.

As I tend to focus on the ability of a company to generate free cash flow when I look at its financial performance, it goes without saying I was curious to see how Nexans dealt on this front. As you can see below, the total operating cash flow was 307M EUR on a reported basis, but this includes a 6 M EUR working capital investment while it understates the taxes by 15M EUR as the amount of taxed paid was lower than the amount of taxes owed.

Additionally, we should deduct the 50M EUR in interest expenses as well.

This means the adjusted operating cash flow was approximately 248M EUR. The total capex was approximately 191M EUR, which means the adjusted free cash flow was just 57M EUR. That is of course substantially lower than the reported net income, but as you can see above, the total amount of capex was 191M EUR, which is 91% higher than the depreciation expenses of 100M EUR.

So instead of dismissing an investment in Nexans due to the optically low free cash flow result, it’s important to have a look how the cash was actually spent.

Fortunately, the company is exceptionally transparent about this. As shown below, approximately 105M EUR of the capex is seen as strategic capex. This also includes the capacity expansion of the Halden subsea high voltage plant, which is now fully operational. The company also continues to invest in smaller production expansions and is now also increasing its production of medical cables.

This means the underlying free cash flow is approximately 162M EUR. The image above shows 189M EUR but keep in mind the company does not take the interest expenses into account. As you can see below, it uses the 344M EUR in operating cash flow and does not take the full impact of the normalized tax payments into account. That’s why the company’s net free cash flow is slightly higher than the number I will use as I am trying to use a normalized overview.

This means the underlying net free cash flow (using my calculation, including the normalized tax payments and excluding the working capital investment) was approximately 3.7 EUR per share.

The company has now also upgraded its full-year guidance to a normalized free cash flow of 275-375M EUR (up from 200-300M EUR). This still provides a pretty wide range, and using the midpoint of 325M EUR, the full-year free cash flow result would come in at around 7.4-7.5 EUR per share.

Investment thesis

Thanks to its very robust cash flow performance, Nexans is able to continue to grow through M&A as well. Earlier this year, it closed the acquisition of La Triveneta Cavi at an enterprise value of 520M EUR. This represents an EBITDA multiple of just 5.6 before synergies and just around 4.6 times the post-synergy EBITDA. The acquisition was funded by debt. Considering Nexans is trading at a valuation of north of 7 times EBITDA, I consider the new acquisition a good move.

I currently have no position in Nexans as I clearly missed the very strong share price performance earlier this year. That being said, at a current share price of 117 EUR, the net free cash flow yield is still approximately 6.5% and as Nexans’ growth projects will come online, the net free cash flow will likely increase.

In a case like this, I usually write some out of the money put options but I haven’t made a decision yet. A P96 expiring in December could be written for an option premium of just over 2.50 EUR per share and that is an attractive premium while waiting for a good entry point.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.