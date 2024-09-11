Meinzahn

Here at the lab, we were optimistic about the Exchange players thanks to their counter-cyclical nature in a volatile environment (VIX Is A 2023 Key) and a supportive higher asset allocation towards EU-depressed markets. Today, we are back to comment on Deutsche Börse (OTCPK:DBOEY) (OTCPK:DBOEF). In 2024, following the SimCorp acquisition, we reiterated our buy rating thanks to a positive contribution to DB's earnings growth trajectory. In addition, the company has always had a conservative approach related to its outlook, and combined with an ongoing buyback and a lower P/E ratio vs. its historical past, we decided to increase DB's target price estimates.

Aside from a Clear Upside Towards Horizon 2026 Strategy, we report the following:

The company guided a full-year 2024 revenue and EBITDA of €5.6 billion and €3.2 billion, respectively. That said, given Deutsche Börse's tendency to issue a conservative outlook, we might anticipate higher guidance as the year progresses."

No sooner said than done, in Q2, Deutsche Börse increased the yearly guidance (Fig 1). In number, the company indicated that H1 2024 had reached better-than-expected results and raised its Fiscal Year 2024 guidance for net revenues to €5.7 billion (up from a previous estimate of > €5.6 billion) and for EBITDA to >€3.3 billion (up from an earlier estimate of > €3.2 billion). Looking at our rating, DB almost reached our target price (Fig 2), so today, taking advantage of a comprehensive sector overview and the latest trading figures, we decided to update our estimates.

Q2 Earnings Results

The company’s Q2 2024 revenues were €1.45 billion, up 8% year over year and 0.7% higher than consensus expectations. In our previous coverage, we guided €600 million in top-line sales from SimCorp with an EBITDA increase of €220 million. Looking at the M&A, SimCorp’s net revenue reached €133 million in the quarter, confirming our next trailing twelve months estimates. Still related to the Investment Management Solutions division, the software segment benefited from new clients and renewals and reached €304 million in sales. The other two segments, Trading & Clearing and Fund Services, also aligned with our forecast. Going to the DB costs basis, the company's operating costs were 1.5% higher than expected. That said, if we exclude a €15 million break fee from EEX/NDAQ and a €10 million negative write-off from software costs, DB's underlying expenses would have been 2% lower than our internal estimates. Looking at the consensus expectation, the company beat analysts on the EBITDA margin with 59.5% results compared to Wall Street estimates at 59.0%. Revenue growth on the back of solid volumes supported the company's performance. We also report strong results for non-Net Interest Income. The company’s performance increased DB's net profit by 9%, with an EPS of €5.42.

Our Take and Valuation

The company is in the first year of its new strategic plan, which was released in November 2023. Looking at the results, we see support in DB's delivery against its strategic targets. Starting with a negative note, the EU stopped the Nasdaq Nordics deal almost a month ago. For this reason, the company booked a net €15 million one-off break-up fee. That said, the CEO sees continuous M&A opportunities outside the EU, especially in the commodity business. At the Lab, we calculated that the Nasdaq Nordics operation would have only been a minor bolt-on deal. Despite the dividend payment, the company leverage fell to 1.7x in Q2, so additional funds exist to operate new acquisitions. On a positive note, there are three considerations. Businesswise, the company convincingly addressed two common pushbacks:

SimCorp acquisition is already delivering, thanks to high growth in North America. In detail, during the Q&A analyst call, the company reported one major client win, which is a Canadian pension fund. In addition, SimCorp's new integrated flagship product has been rolled out. The pipeline was supportive even in summer, which is typically low seasonally for SimCorp. This should support DB's earnings growth trajectory; SimCorp's results also supported new data points in the company's annual recurring revenue (ARR) growth. Non-net interest income was up in the quarter and grew year-to-date. SimCorp delivered a plus 14% on yearly comparison and accelerated by 2% on a quarterly basis. SaaS ARR in the North American region was up by +27%. This performance underpinned the excellent momentum of the segment, and looking at the North American market, where there is ferocious competition, will likely provide investor reassurance.

With our previous financial forecast, we apply no changes to our 2024 numbers. We estimated sales and EBIT of €5.8 billion and €2.85 billion, respectively, arriving at an EPS of €10.5. Therefore, the company's updated guidance will not translate into an EPS upgrade. In our last analysis, the company was trading at a P/E of 18.5x, and with our target price set at 20x, DB might see fully priced. That said, rolling forward our valuation and considering an H1 EPS achievement of €5.42, we decided to provide a next twelve-month target price. Applying a net profit growth (aligned with the company's histoical average of 8%) and considering new products like crypto trading and the expansion of repo offerings, we arrive at a net profit projection of €1.95 billion and an EPS of €11.34. Still using Deutsche Börse's historical 5-year P/E of 20.01x, we increased our valuation to €226 from €210 per share ($24.9 in ADR).

Risks

DB1 is exposed to several risks, and we have already reported the most important (Fig 4). The most significant risk is regulatory, including implementing new regulations. This year, the EU stopped DB's new Nordics acquisition, forcing the company to pay a breakup fee. Additionally, we report the following downside:

Market risk as derivative and equity growth impact the bottom line. Counter-party risks being a clearinghouse. When customers default, the company could be exposed to credit risk and not receive sufficient variation margins to protect itself; If the macroeconomic environment continues to deteriorate, there could be a negative impact on the IPO and lower listing fees.

Conclusion

The company's valuation reached our target price; however, we believe there is no price for its growth trajectory. SimCorp's acquisition is already progressing well, and we believe the management will be opportunistic. With a solid balance sheet and an ongoing buyback, our buy rating is confirmed.

