Braskem Q2: Mixed Results, Cheap Valuation

Sep. 11, 2024 6:04 AM ETBraskem S.A. (BAK) Stock
Multiplo Invest profile picture
Multiplo Invest
414 Followers

Summary

  • I recommend buying Braskem shares post-2Q24 results, which showed operational improvement despite missing market expectations and ongoing financial challenges.
  • BAK's revenue remained stable at $3.65 billion, with excellent cost control leading to a 9% recurring EBITDA margin.
  • Valuation is attractive with a potential 33.8% appreciation, trading at 6.5x EV/EBITDA against an industry average of 8.7x.

Braskem factory in Bahia

Joa_Souza

Investment Thesis

I recommend buying Braskem (NYSE:BAK) shares after the release of 2Q24 results, which, although below market expectations, showed good signs of operational improvement for the company.

Although the company still has problems with financial expenses and net

This article was written by

Multiplo Invest profile picture
Multiplo Invest
414 Followers
More than 5 years of experience in equity analysis in LatAm. We provide our clients with in-depth research and insights to help them make informed investment decisions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About BAK Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BAK

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BAK
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News