Joa_Souza

Investment Thesis

I recommend buying Braskem (NYSE:BAK) shares after the release of 2Q24 results, which, although below market expectations, showed good signs of operational improvement for the company.

Although the company still has problems with financial expenses and net losses, Braskem achieved excellent cost control in 2Q24, which combined with a 33% appreciation potential makes me confident in the thesis.

Review Of Braskem's 2Q24 Results

Braskem released its 2nd quarter results on August 8th, and as we can see, they were below market expectations.

Earnings (Investing)

Next, I will do a detailed analysis of each segment of the result. Enjoy reading!

Revenues - Stable

Braskem achieved revenue of $3.65 billion (+2% y/y and +1% q/q). Basically, the better spreads for polyethylene, naphtha and ethane, especially in Brazil and Mexico, more than offset the lower utilization rates, as we can see below.

Revenues (IR Company)

As for the outlook, I believe that revenue will be greatly influenced by global demand for petrochemicals. I also expect an additional boost from the completion of an ethane import terminal in Mexico, which should be completed by the end of 2024.

Costs, Expenses, and Margins - Good Control

Braskem reported a 3% annual reduction in COGS, while SG&A expenses remained stable. As a result, the recurring EBITDA margin was 9% (+2% q/q and +5% y/y).

Costs, Expenses and Margins (IR Company)

It is worth noting that the EBITDA margin was negatively impacted by the environmental disaster that occurred in Rio Grande do Sul. As for the outlook, despite the sequential improvement in the EBITDA margin, it is still below the ideal level to cover interest expenses, and I still do not see triggers for a more dynamic improvement in global demand for resins.

However, even with this adverse scenario, I am positive about the company's excellent cost control, and this corroborates my investment recommendation, especially when we get to the valuation chapter.

Debt - May Take A While To Decrease

The company's net debt increased to $5.5 billion in 2Q24, although leverage decreased to 7.2x EBITDA. The company also had a cash burn in 2Q24, in part due to disbursements of close to $100 million due to the geological event in Alagoas, one of the risks I explain in my report on the initiation of coverage.

Debt (IR Company)

In my view, the geological event will demand more compensation from the company, which should slow down the process of reducing net debt, consequently putting pressure on the net result.

Capex - Reduced

Braskem invested $13 million in the quarter, mainly in its Mexican assets. I believe the company should remain on a low investment path until it resolves its cash flow issues.

Net Income - Or Would It Be Net Loss?

In the last line of its results, Braskem reported a net loss of $716 million, a worsening compared to 2Q23, when it reported a loss of $156 million. The result was impacted by financial expenses and exchange rate variations.

Net Income (IR Company)

I see Braskem with pressured results in 2024, with an improvement only occurring in 2025, however I believe that the market has already priced all of this and even more when I analyze the valuation.

Valuation - Very Cheap

In a cyclical company in the petrochemical sector, the best indicator to analyze valuation is the EV/EBITDA multiple, and I will compare Braskem with its competitors LyondellBasell (LYB), Covestro (OTCPK:COVTY), DuPont (DD) and Westlake (WLK).

EV/EBITDA (Koyfin)

When we analyze the EV/EBITDA for the next 12 months, we have a sector average of 8.7x EBITDA, a potential appreciation of 33.8% for Braskem shares, which trade at a projected multiple of 6.5x.

It is worth noting that Braskem's competitors are also dealing with the same demand difficulties and challenges that operating in a cyclical sector brings; however, this margin of safety corroborates my recommendation to buy the shares.

Potential Threats To The Bullish Thesis

The first risk is that the thesis is definitely not a consensus. While my recommendation is to buy the shares, Seeking Alpha's tools indicate holding the shares, as we can see below.

Quant Rating and Factor Grades (Seeking Alpha)

Finally, I would like to reiterate my report on the start of coverage, and remind you that there is little visibility on the size of the compensation that the company will still have to pay for the geological events in Alagoas. The thesis is complex and investors should be careful and diligent in their analysis.

The Bottom Line

Braskem reported mixed results in 2Q24. Despite a still difficult industry scenario and demand restrictions, Braskem managed to maintain its revenue level and still achieve good cost control.

The investment thesis is for cyclical companies, and in my view, this is a good entry point into a company that has global assets and has a very attractive valuation compared to its peers.

Based on this analysis, I recommend buying Braskem shares. In my opinion, investors should be patient, given the potential for share appreciation. It seems to me that the risk/return ratio is very attractive.