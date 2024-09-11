ArtistGNDphotography

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) is taking a page from AutoZone (AZO) playbook. Continue to run a business with a strong balance sheet, generate high free cash flow, and use an abundant of that cash flow to buy back shares at fair prices. Management has been executing on this strategy.

Roughly 40% of the shares outstanding have been retired over the last 3 years. The business is being transformed from a non-value added co. selling housing materials like lumber to value added with mill work and truss systems being prefabricated before getting to job sites.

Short History

Post GFC (Global Financial Crisis) for home builders and suppliers was like the Cretaceous-tertiary Extinction for Dinosaurs. It was a graveyard. FirstSource made it through and with that came a prosperous future.

Industry consolidation has been their strategy over the last two decades. In 2015 major consolidation within the industry occurred with FirstSource purchasing ProBuild for $1.63 billion. That purchase quickly increased its revenue base and brought scale; 2015 revenue for FirstSource was $3.56 billion and in 2016 it was $6.36 Billion.

Again, in 2021, another major move happened to them merging with BMC. Now they are the largest U.S. supplier of building products, with 570 locations across 48 of the 50 states.

Capital Structure

As an industry consolidator, investors should expect to see Goodwill as a major item on the balance sheet. Last quarter $3.6 billion was reported as goodwill along with some other major line items of accounts receivable $1.48 billion and inventory $1.29 billion. Inventory is the lifeblood of FirstSource, so let's look at a basic calculation like inventory turnover, which can provide a data-point of what's happening.

The higher the number the better, as this equation is sales divided avg. inventory. Currently, it is close to its all-time high, indicating strong sales.

The bulk of FirstSource's working capital requirements is inventory. So, let's review historical patterns of inventory growth to revenue. In 2023, the company had $17.097 billion in sales compared to $8.6 billion in 2020, sales growth of $8.54 billion compared to only $443 million in inventory growth. This highlights a switch as value-added services are generating sales, making them a less capital intensive business.

Debt has been a mechanism to use for capital allocation, especially for acquisitions. Debt sits at $3.82 billion as of June 30, 2024. EBITDA on a trailing twelve-month basis was $2.7 billion, providing a 1.4x multiple. Debt maturities are favorable, with 2030 being the first year any major amounts come due.

With the maturity and cash generation, the business seems to have the problem servicing the debt, but I would like to see them deleverage the balance sheet to create a more durable business.

Competitive Advantages

Even with operating in an economic sensitive industry, companies can show signs of having an economic moat. As investors, we must think long-term for those structural advantages to work for the owners.

The average return on equity has been 36.5% over the last 5 years. The Return on total capital is close to 15%. Both metrics indicate above-average returns for the capital invested.

These returns have been fostered through efficiency, scale, technology and a strong management team to a local business on a national scale. With scale comes better negotiating power for supplies and marketing efficiencies.

Management wants to increase wallet share and streamline processes for home builders. Digital solutions they are working on include:

Streamlined design in a dynamic, 3D digital model.

Online collaboration, providing stakeholder alignment, and visibility throughout the project.

Seamless connection from design through material procurement and construction.

Management has highlighted some real-world examples of this.

With management wanting to continue with industry consolidation, let's look at some data-points if they have been as efficient as they would like.

The graph above highlights two things. Management has been able to keep customers after acquisitions as revenue has continued to grow. The additional scale has led to incorporating high margin services and better pricing terms, which is indicated by looking at 2016-2018 EBITDA margins hovering to 5%, 2024 margins are now 15%. This is a positive data-point as the historical financial data is in line with what management wanted to achieve.

From 2020 to 2023 $7.9 billion of operating cash flow was generated and $4.96 billion of free cash flow. This equates to a 63% conversion rate.

The conversion rate is favorable. Within this time period $6.19 billion was used for share repurchases. The repurchases allowed a 37% reduction in shares outstanding and FCF per share to grow 91%. Good timing of reducing the share count as FCF was growing at a good pace in unison.

FirstSource has shown that with scale and a proper sales organization, the competitive advantage can be large. Helping customers solve problems and being able to provide proper supplies is valuable to home builders. Large big box home supply stores are competitors, but unless they get the proper support and high-quality products, they will be mostly servicing end customers for remodels and one off jobs.

Valuation

Market Cap (9/4/24): $19.6 Billion

Enterprise Value: $23.9 Billion

FCF yield: 7.72%

The market is currently giving a predictability premium. The Mag 7 has an average FCF yield somewhere around 3%. FirstSource's yield in over 100% higher. This could be justified with the growth rates differential, industry dynamics, and profit margins. As investors, we need to be thoughtful and rational. The yield is attractive when compared to a risk-free rate of 4-5%, Mag 7 yields and even a peer analysis of Home Builders and building product industrials.

The average yield for the peers above is 5.14%. FirstSource almost has a 3% higher yield compared to the peers. All data-points show a mispricing of the underlying security.

Other Factors and Risks

Homes are a necessity. People will always need shelter, and owning a home is the dream. Technology risk is minimal.

Tax Favorability: The residential home builders and suppliers have benefited from mortgage interest rates being tax-deductible for home buyers. Lately, it might not have been the case, depending on your standard deduction and how much interest you've paid. From a historical standpoint, it is a favorable tax advantage for home buyers.

Interest Rate Sensitivity: Residential home sales are sensitive to interest rates, as this is a major determining factor of affordability.

Market position: Single Family construction building materials is estimated to be a $110 billion industry. Management estimates they have 11% market share. They also have a 2% market share of Multi-family construction.

Tailwinds

Homes have been underbuilt over the past 14 years due to the GFC.

Low-interest rate lock-in. Interest rates have been going up the last year creating homeowners to really think if they want to sell when they got in at the right time locking in a lower interest rates 5–10 years before.

Ownership

The Board of Directors and Management own 1.8% of the shares outstanding. As of the latest Proxy filing, David E. Rush owns 115,779 shares, equating to $19 million.

Final Thoughts

If management continues to buy back shares, expand EBITDA margins, continue market consolidation, and thoughtfully manage their balance sheet, the company shows a positive future for shareholders. All these aspects create compounding effects to positive FCF per share growth and create a perception of FirstSource becoming a durable business.