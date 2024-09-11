Genuine Parts Company: Don't Miss Out On This Quality Dividend Grower

Kody's Dividends
Summary

  • Genuine Parts has hiked its dividend each year since the Eisenhower administration.
  • The company's growth prospects appear to be intact for the foreseeable future.
  • Genuine Parts enjoys a BBB credit rating from S&P on a stable outlook.
  • Shares look to be trading at a 13% discount to fair value.
  • Genuine Parts could be set up to generate 31% cumulative total returns by the end of 2026.

NAPA Auto Parts Warehouse. NAPA Auto Parts has over 6,000 locations and is a NASCAR sponsor I

A NAPA auto parts warehouse.

jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

One of the most appealing advantages of the dividend growth investing strategy is the ability to bypass market volatility. What do I mean?

Regardless of what the market is

This article was written by

Kody's Dividends
Hi, my name is Kody. Aside from my four to five weekly articles here on Seeking Alpha, I am also a contributor to Sure Dividend, Dividend Kings, and iREIT on Alpha. I have been investing since September 2017 and interested in dividend investing since about 2009.Since July 2018, I have ran Kody's Dividends. This is a blog that is documenting my journey towards financial independence using dividend growth investing as the means to transform the dream of financial independence into a reality. It's also the inspiration of my pseudonym here on Seeking Alpha.By God's grace, I owe everything to my blog for introducing me to the Seeking Alpha community as an analyst. That's my story and I hope you enjoy my work examining dividend growth stocks and the occasional growth stock!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GPC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

