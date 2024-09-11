A NAPA auto parts warehouse. jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

One of the most appealing advantages of the dividend growth investing strategy is the ability to bypass market volatility. What do I mean?

Regardless of what the market is doing, I believe a well-diversified portfolio of dividend stocks can provide me with a consistently growing income stream. Certain business models like REITs and utilities could encounter difficulties in a prolonged bear market. But from my perspective, my allocation to these vehicles is qualitative and limited enough to hedge against this risk.

Eventually, I plan to live off dividends. The idea is that this should keep me from being a forced seller of stocks at an inopportune time (e.g., a bear market or correction) to pay bills.

One of the sturdiest companies in my portfolio that can assist with this goal is Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). When I last covered GPC with a buy rating in June, I appreciated the company's 68-year dividend growth streak. I also liked the investment-grade balance sheet. The valuation looked reasonably appealing as well.

Today, I'm reaffirming my buy rating. GPC's second quarter results missed the analyst consensus, but growth should be decent moving forward. The company's payout is safe and positioned to keep growing in the years ahead. Lastly, GPC's valuation relative to fair value remains attractive.

Modest But Steady Growth Ahead

GPC Q2 2024 Earnings Press Release

On July 23rd, GPC released its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30. The company's net sales increased by 0.8% over the year-ago period to $6 billion in the quarter. For more color, this missed the Seeking Alpha analyst consensus by $40 million.

Adjusting for the unfavorable foreign currency translation of 0.5%, GPC's constant currency net sales would have grown by 1.3% during the second quarter.

The company's comparable sales decreased by 0.9% for the second quarter. Slowdowns in both its Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments contributed to this comparable sales decline.

That was more than offset by an overall 2.2% benefit from acquisitions in the second quarter, however. This was primarily due to the acquisition of Motor Parts & Equipment Corporation, completed in May. MPEC is the largest independent owner of NAPA Auto Parts Stores in the U.S., with 181 locations throughout the Midwest.

GPC's adjusted diluted EPS remained even at $2.44 during the second quarter. This came in at $0.15 under the Seeking Alpha analyst consensus for the quarter.

Higher SG&A expenses and interest expenses led to a nearly 10 basis point contraction in GPC's non-GAAP net profit margin to 5.7% in the second quarter. This was countered by a 1% reduction in the diluted share count via share repurchases. That's why GPC's adjusted diluted EPS was flat even as net sales edged higher during the quarter.

GPC's results and the operating environment prompted management to lower its midpoint revenue growth outlook for 2024 from 4% (3% to 5%) to 2% (1% to 3%). The company also reduced its midpoint adjusted diluted EPS guidance from $9.875 ($9.80 to $9.95) to $9.40 ($9.30 to $9.50). The latter figure would account for 0.8% growth over the 2023 base of $9.33.

The FAST Graphs analyst consensus for adjusted diluted EPS of $9.39 mirrors management's projections. The tailwind of contributions from MPEC for the remaining six months of the year should more than compensate for marginally negative comparable sales growth. Share repurchases should also make up for slight margin compression.

This is why I believe such an adjusted diluted EPS growth consensus of 0.7% for 2024 is realistic.

Going beyond this year, GPC has elements working in its favor. The average age of cars and light trucks in the U.S. has reached another record high of 12.6 years in 2024 per S&P Global. This suggests that more people are going to be buying replacement parts to keep their aging vehicles on the road. That should support an improvement in comparable sales growth beyond this year.

GPC also will likely keep executing modest acquisitions as another means to boost its growth prospects. Share repurchases serve as another growth vehicle.

That's why the consensus for 2025 is that adjusted diluted EPS will increase by 7.8% to $10.12. For 2026, another 6.7% growth to $10.80 in adjusted diluted EPS is being predicted.

GPC July 2024 Investor Presentation

Financially, GPC is well-positioned for more acquisitions. The company's debt to adjusted EBITDA was just 1.8 in the trailing 12-month period ended June 30. This is better than the targeted range of between 2 and 2.5 per opening remarks from CFO Bert Nappier per GPC's Q2 2024 Earnings Call.

GPC is also very liquid, with $2 billion in available liquidity as of June 30. This explains how the company possesses Baa1 (BBB+ equivalent) and BBB credit ratings from Moody's and S&P, respectively (unless otherwise sourced or hyperlinked, all details in this subhead were according to GPC's Q2 2024 Earnings Press Release, GPC's July 2024 Investor Presentation that can be downloaded here, and GPC's Q2 2024 10-Q Filing).

Double-Digit Upside To Fair Value

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Since my previous article, shares of GPC have dipped by 6% as the S&P 500 index (SP500) has gained 3%.

This pullback isn't without its merits. Due to the company's lowered guidance for 2024, the FAST Graphs analyst consensus for adjusted diluted EPS has decreased a bit.

Just over three months of my 12-month forward adjusted diluted EPS input has moved from 2024 into 2025. My current weighting is for roughly 71% of 2025 EPS and 29% of 2024 EPS. That yields a 12-month forward adjusted diluted EPS input of $9.91.

For perspective, that's below my previous adjusted diluted EPS input of $10.28. A lower analyst adjusted diluted EPS consensus has offset a greater weighting of 2025 EPS in my most recent fair value estimate.

GPC's current-year P/E ratio of 14.4 remains comfortably less than the 10-year normal P/E ratio of 19.5 per FAST Graphs. My fair value multiple remains unchanged at 15.6, which is two standard deviations less than the 10-year average.

The case could be made that this is slightly conservative. That's because, as I have laid out in recent articles, Morningstar is predicting 1.75% to 2% federal funds rates by the end of 2026. That's in line with the 10-year average of 1.8% per data from Macrotrends.

GPC's 6.3% annual forward adjusted diluted EPS growth outlook of 6.3% is also not far below its 10-year average of 7.4%. Thus, a more optimistic valuation multiple could be as high as 17.5 (one standard deviation beneath the 10-year average).

Plugging in my conservative fair value multiple of 15.6 and adjusted diluted EPS input of $9.91, I compute a fair value of $154 a share. This represents a 13% discount to fair value from the current $135 share price (as of September 10th, 2024). If GPC meets the analyst growth consensus and reverts to fair value, it could deliver 31% cumulative total returns through 2026.

More Mid-Single-Digit Dividend Growth To Come

The Dividend Kings' Zen Research Terminal

GPC's 3% forward dividend yield clocks in moderately above the consumer discretionary sector forward yield of 2.4%. This is enough for a B- grade for forward dividend yield and a C grade overall for dividend yield from Seeking Alpha's Quant System.

GPC's respectable dividend coverage, okay dividend growth potential, and dividend track record add to its intrigue.

The company's adjusted diluted EPS payout ratio is poised to come in at the low 40% range in 2024. That's better than the 60% payout ratio that rating agencies desire from the industry, per The Dividend Kings' Zen Research Terminal.

The dividend is also amply covered by free cash flow. In the first six months of 2024, GPC posted $426.3 million in free cash flow. Against the $272 million in dividends paid, this is a 63.8% free cash flow payout ratio.

That's why I believe that GPC can extend its 68-year dividend growth streak. For context, this blows the sector median of 1 year out of the water. That explains the A+ grade from the Quant System for dividend consistency.

Dividend growth is also expected to be solid in the future. The Quant System anticipates 5.3% annual forward dividend growth, which is about in line with the sector median of 6.3%. If anything, I think the annual forward dividend growth estimate could be selling GPC's potential short by 25 basis points given its dividend coverage and growth profile. At any rate, this is sufficient for a B+ grade in the Quant System for overall dividend growth.

Risks To Consider

GPC is a reliable and well-established business, but it isn't perfect. Since I haven't identified any new risks in recent months, I will take this as an opportunity to reemphasize key risks from past articles.

One risk to GPC is the potential for it to fall victim to a major cyber breach. If this happens, sensitive customer data could be compromised. That could result in significant settlements against the company. Most importantly, it could jeopardize the image of GPC's brands. That could lead to a loss of market share and hamper its growth story.

Another risk to GPC is the fact that 46% of 2023 automotive parts inventories were purchased from 10 major suppliers (page 5 of 128 of GPC's 10-K Filing). If any of these suppliers experienced supply chain disruptions, that could impact the availability of GPC's products offered to customers. This could interrupt the company's operations and result in lost sales opportunities.

One last risk to GPC is increasing efforts from its workers to unionize in recent years. If employees successfully unionized, that could interfere with the company's operations and crimp profit margins.

Summary: Double-Digit Annual Total Return Potential From A Dividend King

GPC isn't a flashy business, but it's dependable. The company's mid-single-digit annual growth potential is respectable. GPC's dividend is secure and has room to keep growing. The company's leverage ratio is moderately better than its targeted leverage ratio range. Finally, shares are undervalued enough that 12% annual total returns by the end of 2026 seem probable. This is why I'm reiterating my buy rating.