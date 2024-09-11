Diana Shipping: Buy On 13.6% Dividend Yield And Discounted Valuation (Rating Upgrade)

Bjoern Wylezich

I have covered Diana Shipping Inc. or "Diana Shipping" (NYSE:DSX, DSX.PB) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

Six weeks ago, leading dry bulk shipper Diana Shipping reported mediocre second quarter results with profitability falling short of consensus expectations:

Company Press Releases

That said, adjusted for one-time items, earnings per share would have been in line with Q1/2024.

The company generated $11.2 million in cash from operating activities and finished the quarter with cash and liquid investments of $140.0 million as well as 613.5 million in debt.

Diana Shipping declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.075 per common share which was paid at the end of last month.

Management's conservative chartering approach has been a drag on the company's operating performance in recent quarters as it takes time for unfavorable legacy contracts to roll over to prevailing market rates:

Company Presentation

As a result, Diana Shipping's average daily time charter equivalent ("TCE") rate has remained around $15,000 in recent quarters.

However, the company's average daily TCE rate should increase in the second half of the year mostly due to vastly improved time charter contracts for a number of Capesize vessels.

As of June 30, the average TCE rate for the remainder of 2024 was stated at $17,138 with 26% of available days not yet fixed. Since that time, Diana Shipping has contracted the Capesize carrier G.P. Zafirakis at an almost 60% higher rate ($26,800 vs. $17,000 previously) for a minimum of 23 months. The favorable time charter contract should increase the company's average TCE rate in H2/2024 even further.

With improved TCE rates, cash generation should increase quite meaningfully. Consequently, I do not expect the company to lower or even cancel its generous quarterly cash dividend in the near future even when taking account potential further dilution from last year's warrant issuance.

The combination of weak quarterly results and dilution from warrant exercises has resulted in Diana Shipping's shares underperforming peers by a wide margin so far this year:

Yahoo Finance

With the stock price near multi-year lows, Diana Shipping's discount to net asset value ("NAV") has increased to record highs:

Value Investor's Edge (vessel numbers include newbuild orders)

However, with dry bulk shipping stocks having been hit by recession fears and signs of weak Chinese demand in recent months, even industry leader Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) is now trading at a sizeable discount to NAV while offering a very similar dividend yield.

Clearly, Diana Shipping should trade at a discount to higher-quality names but with shares now changing hands at just 45% of estimated net asset value and considering the company's 13.6% dividend yield, I am upgrading the company's shares from "Sell" to "Buy" with a price target of $3.00 which is based on a NAV discount of 40% and a dividend yield of 10%.

Risks

A hard landing of the U.S. economy and further weakening commodity demand out of China would likely result in sentiment for shipping stocks deteriorating further.

Bottom Line

Diana Shipping's defensive chartering strategy in combination with dilution from warrant exercises has resulted in the company's shares underperforming peers by a wide margin year-to-date.

With the stock price near multi-year lows, Diana Shipping's discount to net asset value has increased to record highs.

While there are higher-quality names in the space, I would expect the company's stock price to benefit from improved profitability and cash generation in the second half of the year.

With Diana Shipping's generous quarterly cash dividend not likely to be reduced in the near term, I am upgrading the company's shares from "Sell" to "Buy" with a price target of $3.00.