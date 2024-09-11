Precious Metals Royalty And Streaming Companies: The August Report

RHJ Source: Own Processing

Precious metals royalty and streaming companies represent a very interesting sub-industry of the precious metals mining industry. They provide some leverage to the growing metals prices, similar to the typical mining companies; however, they are less risky in comparison to them. Their incomes are derived from royalty and streaming agreements. Under a metal streaming agreement, the streaming company provides an upfront payment to acquire the right to future deliveries of a predefined percentage of metal production of a mining operation. The streaming company also pays some ongoing payments that are usually well below the market price of the metal. They can be set as a fixed sum (e.g., $300/toz gold) or as a percentage (e.g., 20% of the prevailing gold price), or a combination of both (e.g., the lower of a) $300/toz gold and b) 20% of the prevailing gold price). The royalties usually apply to a small fraction of the mining project production (usually 1-3%), and they are not connected with ongoing payments. They can have various forms, but the most common is a small percentage of the net smelter return ("NSR"). The NSR is calculated as revenues from the sale of the mined products minus transportation and refining costs. To better track the overall performance of the whole sub-industry, I created a capitalization-weighted index (the Precious Metals Royalty and Streaming Index) consisting of 11 companies (in June 2020, expanded to 15). Later, based on the inquiries of readers, I also introduced an equal-weighted version of the index. Until March 2021, both indices included the same companies and were calculated back to January 2019. However, some major changes occurred in April 2021. Due to the boom of the royalty and streaming industry and the emergence of many new companies, the indices experienced two major changes. First of all, the market capitalization-weighted index was modified to include only the 5 biggest companies: Franco-Nevada (FNV), Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM), Royal Gold (RGLD), Osisko Gold Royalties (OR), and Sandstorm Gold (SAND). The combined weight of these 5 companies on the old index was around 95%, therefore, the small companies had only a negligible impact on their performance. The values of the index were re-calculated back to January 2019, and between January 2019 and March 2021, the difference in the overall performance of the old and the new index was only 2.29 percentage points. The second change is related to the equally weighted index that was expanded to 20 companies.

The biggest fish in the precious metals R&S pond remains Wheaton Precious Metals with a market capitalization of slightly more than $28 billion. The gap between Wheaton and second-placed Franco-Nevada has widened up to approximately $4.5 billion. At the bottom of the ranking remains Star Royalties (OTCQX:STRFF), with a market capitalization of $15.5 million. Several changes occurred in the ranking when compared to July. Triple Flag Precious Metals (TFPM) outgrew Osisko Gold Royalties and moved to fourth place. And Orogen Royalties (OTCQX:OGNRF) outgrew both Gold Royalty (GROY) and EMX Royalty (EMX).

The precious metals R&S stock market segment experienced mixed results in August. Nine out of the tracked companies recorded share price growth, one remained flat, and six of them recorded losses. The biggest gains were recorded by Orogen whose share price grew by nearly 22%. The growth occurred in two waves, at the beginning and at the very end of the month. The first one can be attributable to a new discovery at the Ermitano mine, reported on July 31. The second one occurred shortly after Orogen released its Q2 financial results. Empress Royalty (OTCQX:EMPYF) experienced a nearly 20% growth, fuelled by the news regarding the Tahuehueto silver stream. On the other hand, the biggest loss recorded Gold Royalty. Its share price declined by more than 9%. However, there is no specific news to be blamed. Shares of the company have been in a downtrend since May, when the company made a $30 million equity financing.

August was a relatively positive month for precious metals, as the share price of the SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD) grew by 2.09%, while the share price of the iShares Silver Trust ETF (SLV) declined only by 0.15%. This resulted in the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) gaining 1.82%, and the VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ) losing 0.43%. The precious metals R&S companies recorded very similar numbers, when the Precious Metals R&S Index declined by 0.34%, and the Precious Metals R&S Equally Weighted Index grew by 1.82%.

The August News

The news flow was quite rich in August, mainly due to the Q2 earnings season. However, also several interesting deals took place. The biggest one is Franco-Nevada's $210 million acquisition of a 1.8% NSR royalty over the Yanacocha mine.

Franco-Nevada (FNV) announced that it sold 110,264 toz of gold equivalent in Q2, generating revenues of $260.1 million, operating cash flow of $194.4 million, and net income of $79.5 million. The revenues are in line with Q1, but 22% lower than in Q2 2023, due to the decline in attributable production volumes, caused mainly by the Cobre Panama mine closure. The operating cash flow experienced a nearly 9% quarterly increase, however, a 26% annual decline. The net income declined by 45% compared to Q1 and by 57% compared to Q2 2023. What is positive, the new president of Panama declared that the government, together with international experts, will conduct a strict environmental audit of the Cobre Panama mine. This gives some hope that the mining activities could be restarted in the future. Franco-Nevada ended Q2 with cash of $1.439 billion and debt-free. The company also declared a dividend of $0.36 per share, which will be paid on September 26, to shareholders of record as of September 12.

On August 13, Franco-Nevada announced the acquisition of a 1.8% NSR royalty on Newmont's (NEM) Yanacocha copper-gold mine. The mine should produce 290,000 toz gold this year. The royalty covers a large area with known reserves and resources of over 47 million toz of gold equivalent. Franco-Nevada agreed to pay $210 million plus a contingent payment of $15 million for this valuable asset.

Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) reported attributable production of 147,059 toz of gold equivalent and sales of 124,099 toz of gold equivalent in Q2. The revenues of $299.1 million were in line with Q1, but nearly 13% higher than in Q2 2023. The operating cash flow amounted to $234.4 million which means growth of 6.8% and 15.8% respectively. However, the net income experienced a 25.4% quarterly and a 13.5% annual decline. The decline is attributable mainly to the "Global minimum tax expense related to Q1-2024 earnings" which amounted to $24.8 million. Wheaton ended Q2 with cash of $540.2 million and virtually debt-free.

The company also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.155 per share. It was paid on September 4, to shareholders of record as of August 21.

Royal Gold (RGLD) announced that it sold 74,500 toz of gold equivalent, generating revenues of $174.1 million, an operating cash flow of $113.5 million, and a net income of $81.2 million. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenues grew by 17% and net income even by 72%, while the operating cash flow declined by 18%. And while the operating cash flow remained similar to the one recorded during the same period of last year, the revenues increased by 21% and net income by 28%. Royal Gold ended Q2 with cash of $74.2 million, and debt of $50 million, as a $100 million debt repayment took place in Q2. The company also announced that back in July, it acquired additional royalties on B2Gold's (BTG) Back River gold district, for $51 million.

On August 20, Royal Gold declared a quarterly dividend of $0.4 per share. It will be paid on October 18, to shareholders of record as of October 4.

Osisko Gold Royalties (OR) reported Q2 revenues of $48 million, operating cash flow of $38.2 million, and net loss of $15.4 million. The loss is attributable to the nearly $50 million impairment charge related to the Eagle gold royalty. As the mine failure occurred only on June 24, Osisko will start feeling the full impact on attributable production and revenues only in Q3. The Q2 revenues were 6% higher than in Q1, and nearly 4% higher than in Q2 2023. Similar improvements can be seen also in the operating cash flows. Osisko ended Q2 with cash of $58.6 million and debt of $85.1 million. The Q2 was the fourth consecutive quarter of debt reductions. However, it will come back up in Q3, due to the Cascabel gold stream acquisition announced back in July.

The company also declared a quarterly dividend of C$0.065 ($0.048) per share. It will be paid on October 15, to shareholders of record as of September 30.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (TFPM) recorded revenues of $63.5 million in Q2. It is 10.4% more than in Q1, and 20.9% more than in Q2 2023. The operating cash flow grew by 27% and 20.8% respectively. However, the net income collapsed to -$111.4 million, due to impairment charges of approximately $142 million, related to Pumpkin Hollow and Moss gold and silver streams. Both operators, Nevada Copper (OTCPK:NEVDQ), and Elevation Gold Mining (OTCQB:EVGDQ), went bankrupt. Triple Flag ended Q2 with cash of $24 million and debt of $21.9 million. Triple Flag also announced that it will meet its 2024 sales guidance of 105,000-115,000 toz of gold equivalent, and that it is on track to grow it to 135,000-145,000 toz by 2028.

The company also decided to raise its quarterly dividend from $0.0525 to $0.055. The dividend will be paid on September 16, to shareholders of record as of August 30.

On August 7, Triple Flag announced the acquisition of a 3% gold stream on Allied Gold's (OTCPK:AAUCF) Agbaou and Bonikro mines. The Agbaou stream will be reduced to 2% after the delivery of 29,000 toz gold, and the Bonikro stream will be reduced to 2% after the delivery of 39,300 toz gold. The ongoing payments will equal to 10% of the prevailing spot gold price. The two mines should be producing around 180,000-200,000 toz gold per year in total. Triple Flag agreed to pay $53 million for the two streams. The transaction was completed on August 14.

Sandstorm Gold (SAND) reported Q2 revenues of $41.4 million, or 3.3% less than in Q1 and 16.9% less than in Q2 2023. The operating cash flow of $34.4 million means a 6.2% improvement to the previous quarter but an 18.3% decline when compared to the same period of last year. However, the net income of $10 million is much better than the Q1 loss of $4.2 million, as well as the Q2 2023 net income of $2 million. Sandstorm ended Q2 with cash of $17.9 million and debt of $388 million. Although the debt remains high, it declined by more than $50 million in Q2, and it is nearly $140 million below its Q3 2022 peak level.

Gold Royalty (GROY) recorded revenues of $1.8 million, operating cash flow of $1 million, and net loss of $2.2 million. While the revenues were lower compared to the $2.9 million recorded in Q1, the operating cash flow grew from $0.3 million to $1 million. On the other hand, the company is yet to experience its first profitable quarter. But the long streak of quarterly losses might be coming to an end, due to the recently acquired Vares copper stream, and growing Cote mine production. Gold Royalty held cash of $3.9 million and its debt stood at $48.7 million as of the end of Q2.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming (MTA) reported its Q2 financial results too. The company recorded revenues of $0.9 million, which is less than in Q1 ($1.3 million), as well as in Q2 2023 ($1 million). Although the operating cash flow was -$0.4 million, it is an improvement to the Q21 value of -$2.3 million. However, in Q2 2023, the operating cash flow amounted to $0.8 million. The net income remained in red numbers, at -$1.5 million. Similar to Gold Royalty, Metalla is yet to experience its first profitable quarter. Also in this case, better times should be just around the corner, as the Cote mine keeps on ramping up, and the Tocantinzinho and LaGuitarra mines poured their first gold only recently. Metalla ended Q2 with cash of $9.1 million, and debt of $12.7 million.

EMX Royalty (EMX) recorded revenues of $6 million in Q2, which is in line with Q1, and 77% more than in Q2 2023. However, the operating cash flow slipped to -$0.5 million, and net income to -$4 million. As of the end of Q2, the company held cash of $26.4 million and debt of $33.7 million. EMX reiterated its 2024 guidance of 11,000-14,000 toz of gold equivalent.

On August 8, EMX sold the Norwegian Sulitjelma project to Alpha Future Funds for $50,000 and a 2% NSR royalty.

On August 9, EMX completed the $35 million debt refinancing with Franco-Nevada. EMX obtained a senior secured term loan facility that bears an interest of SOFR+ 300-425 basis points, based on the net debt/adjusted EBITDA ratio. The loan will mature on July 1, 2029. The proceeds were used to repay the old debt of $34.42 million.

Vox Royalty (VOXR) recorded revenues of $2.8 million in Q2. It is in line with Q1 and 27% better than in Q2 2023. The operating cash flow climbed to $2 million which compares very favorably to the $1.2 million recorded in Q2 and $1.1 million recorded in Q2 2023. What is less positive, the net income remained negative, at -$0.3 million. Vox ended Q2 with cash of $7.8 million, and debt-free. Vox also declared a dividend of $0.012 per share that will be paid on October 11, to shareholders of record as of September 27.

On August 13, Vox provided some portfolio updates. The most important news is that the Red Hill deposit is being considered "a strategic regional opportunity" by Northern Star Resources (OTCPK:NESRF). The deposit should be an important part of its plans to expand the KCGM annual gold production to 650,000 toz by 2026, and to 900,000 toz by 2029. Vox holds a 4% Gross Revenue Royalty over the majority of the deposit and expects annual cash flows of around $10 million.

Trident Royalties (OTCQB:TDTRF) reported Q2 revenues of $2.65 million, which is 20% more than in Q1, and 13% more than in Q2 2023. However, this information doesn't matter much, as the company is being acquired by Deterra Royalties (OTCPK:DETRF). Shares of the company were delisted as of September 3.

Sailfish Royalty (OTCQX:SROYF) generated revenues of $1 million in Q2 setting a new record high. The operating cash flow amounted to $0.5 million which is a notable improvement to -$0.6 million recorded in Q1 and to -$0.4 million recorded in Q2 2023. The net income grew from $0.1 million in Q1 to $1.1 million in Q2. The Q2 was Sailfish's third consecutive profitable quarter. As of the end of Q2, Sailfish held cash of $2.5 million, and its debt amounted to $4 million.

Orogen Royalties (OTCQX:OGNRF) recorded revenues of $1.4 million, operating cash flow of $0.6 million, and net income of $0.4 million in Q2. While revenues reached a new high, the operating cash flow declined slightly compared to the previous quarter. On the other hand, this was Orogen's eighth consecutive profitable quarter. Orogen ended Q2 with cash of $15.6 million and no debt. Orogen also reported that AngloGold Ashanti reported some exceptional drill intersections from the Expanded Silicon Project over which Orogen holds a 1% NSR royalty. The best intersection was 10.53 g/t gold over 144.5 meters.

Elemental Altus Royalties (OTCQX:ELEMF) reported Q2 revenues of $3.4 million which is slightly better compared to Q1 and 31% better compared to Q2 2023. The operating cash flow of $0.4 million was 100% higher compared to Q1 but 43% lower compared to Q2 2023. The net income remained in red numbers at -$0.1 million, however, it means an improvement to the Q1 -$1 million, as well as to the Q2 2023 -$1.6 million. Elemental held cash of $6.4 million and its debt amounted to $19.7 million as of the end of Q2.

On August 6, Elemental announced that Capricorn Metals (OTCPK:CRNLF) initiated an expansion study for the Karlawinda gold mine. The mine throughput should be expanded from 4.5 Mtpa to 6.5-7 Mtpa. The expansion study should be completed by the end of this year. Elemental holds a 2% NSR royalty over Karlawinda which generated $4.6 million in 2023.

Star Royalties (OTCQX:STRFF) recorded revenues of $0.3 million, operating cash flow of -$0.3 million, and net income of -$0.6 million in Q2. The numbers remain unimpressive, as Star Royalties' most valuable asset is the 45.9% interest in Green Star Royalties which doesn't provide any regular cash flows. Star Royalties ended Q2 with cash of $2.4 million and debt-free.

Empress Royalty (OTCQX:EMPYF) announced that Luca Mining (OTCQX:LUCMF) completed the construction at the Tahuehueto mine whose capacity should grow from 450 tpd to 800 tpd. Empress owns a 100% silver stream on Tahuehueto production.

The September Outlook

The first trading days of September indicate that the gold price has probably peaked (at least for now). Adding to it declining broader stock market, so it is no surprise that the precious metals R&S companies haven't been doing well so far. If the gold and stock markets continue in their current direction, September will be a negative month for the precious metals R&S stock market segment, regardless of the company-level news.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.