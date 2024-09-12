NoDerog

Introduction

With my mother entering the memory-care wing of her retirement complex, I took over control of her finances as her POA. Her only directly owned account is her IRA at Fidelity Investments. The account holds three Fidelity mutual funds, one of which is the Fidelity Contrafund (MUTF:FCNTX). This fund has a long track record of outperforming the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY). I will compare the holdings of both to maybe get a clue why that is.

FCNTX's track record warrants a Buy rating for a fund trying to provide Alpha when comparing it to SPY.

Fidelity Contrafund review

Data by YCharts

Seeking Alpha describes this mutual fund as:

The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies operating across diversified market capitalization. The fund employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. It seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index. Fidelity Contrafund - Fidelity Contrafund was formed on May 17, 1967 and is domiciled in the United States.

Source: Seeking Alpha - FCNTX

FCNTX has $141b in AUM and comes with an expense ratio of 39bps. The yield is very dependent on the annual capital gains payout.

The Contrafund Monthly Factsheet describes the fund's investment approach as:

Fidelity Contrafund is an opportunistic, diversified equity strategy with a large-cap growth bias.

Philosophically, we believe stock prices follow companies' earnings, and those companies that can deliver durable multi-year earnings growth provide attractive investment opportunities.

As a result, our investment approach seeks firms we believe are poised for sustained, above-average earnings growth that is not accurately reflected in the stocks' current valuation.

In particular, we emphasize companies with "best of breed" qualities, including those with a strong competitive position, high returns on capital, solid free-cash-flow generation and management teams that are stewards of shareholder capital.

We strive to uncover these investment opportunities through in-depth bottom-up, fundamental analysis, working in concert with Fidelity's global research team.

Holdings review

The sector allocations show that FCNTX is weighted toward two of the hottest sectors recently, Technology and Communications.

seekingalpha sectors

Even with almost 400 positions, the fund is heavily concentrated in its Top 10 holdings: 56+%.

seekingalpha.com holdings

FCNTX has about 7% of its assets dominated in currencies other than the USD, exposing it to some currency risk unless they have offsetting currency futures.

Distributions review

This fund's payout history basically means investors should expect little in dividend payouts, but does have a history of capital gain distributions.

undresearch.fidelity FCNTX

Comparing FCNTX to SPY

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) is considered by many the ETF to benchmark other Large-Cap funds against, thus its choice for this comparison. Since this is only a one-time analysis, the big assumption is it repeats over time. Both FCNTX and SPY have low turnover ratios and SPY's holdings are dictated by the S&P 500 Index, which they have no control over: FCNTX can adjust as often as they like. All that said, the current sector differences are as shown next.

Fidelity; compiled by Author

So while FCNTX has 46% in its top two sectors, which are among the market leaders in 2024, the allocations differ widely from what SPY has in those sectors. Financials and Consumer Staples both have weights that differ by almost 4% also.

Looking at the current allocations by type and size, we also see how FCNTX's strategy favors Growth over Value, with a preference for Large-Cap stocks.

advisors.vanguard compare tool

The next chart shows the Top 9 stocks held by both and how FCNTX's weights vary from what the Index imposes on SPY.

advisors.vanguard; compiled by Author

Except for two stocks, the order differs and one can see how much more concentrated at the top FCNTX is versus SPY; all factors that can cause performance differences.

Over the past decade, FCNTX added return to investors over SPY.

FCNTX (purple); SPY (blue) (fundresearch.fidelity)

While impressive, each fund had the better calendar year about half the time. There were four years when the CAGR difference topped 10%; three favored FCNTX.

As the next table shows, this freedom to invest where the manager sees opportunities (who has changed since 1990) has provided Alpha with no increase in Beta.

PortfolioVisualizer

As measured by StdDev and Maximum Drawdown, FCNTX is more volatile than SPY, with another site giving FCNTX a 1.04 Beta, not the 1.00 PortfolioVisualizer lists.

Conclusion

FCNTX's track record warrants a Buy rating for a fund trying to provide Alpha when comparing it to SPY. Investors need to understand FCNTX's results are dependent on the manager and his team's skills to outperform SPY, which doesn't happen yearly, but when it has, it was impressive. When some well-performing Fidelity funds changed managers in the past, performance suffered, as when Peter Lynch retired from managing their Magellan fund.

Portfolio strategy

I like both funds but for different purposes. Holding an index-based fund like SPY provided allocation to Large-Cap US stocks that I view as a "Core" holding from which to build a portfolio off of. I view FCNTX as one of those "add-on" funds that hopefully add Alpha to the portfolio. Despite what the Beta might indicate, the FCNTX strategy of making a large allocation to a handful of stocks adds risks that holders need to be aware of. Having a percentage in such funds makes sense, with each investor deciding when they reach their SWAN (sleep well at night) level.