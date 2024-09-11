Harris Associates Japan Strategy Q2 2024 Commentary

Market Environment
Japanese equity markets increased modestly in local terms during the second quarter. The Bank of Japan maintained positive interest rates following its decision last quarter to enact its first rate hike since 2007. We view this as a meaningful step toward normalizing the country's monetary policies, as we continue to believe the hyper accommodative policy by the Bank of Japan is unsustainable over the medium and long term. Real gross domestic product was revised downward, showing a 2.9% contraction in the first quarter of the year. The yen lost value against the dollar, finishing the period near 161 USD/JPY.
The portfolio's return was -6.59% (net) for the reporting period. This compares to the MSCI Japan Index (Net) that returned -4.27% for the same period.
- Recruit Holdings (OTCPK:RCRRF) was a contributor during the quarter. The Japanese human resources company's stock price rose following the release of fiscal fourth-quarter results and full fiscal year guidance which bested both our expectations as well as consensus expectations. Overall, we believe there were a lot of positives in these results that support the margin structure we expect. Notably, in June, Recruit Holdings completed its up-to-YEN 200 billion stock buyback. We raised our estimate of intrinsic value following the release of results and continue to believe Recruit offers attractive upside.
- Olympus (OTCPK:OCPNF) was a contributor during the quarter. The Japanese health care equipment company's stock price rose following fiscal fourth-quarter results. The company also announced an up-to-YEN 100 billion stock buyback, which will run from May 13 through December 31. We continue to believe Olympus offers attractive upside.
- Sumitomo Mitsui Financial (SMFG) was a contributor during the quarter. In May, the Japanese bank announced it will conduct a three-for-one stock split, which will be effective October 1. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial will also launch an up-to YEN 100 billion buyback, scheduled to run through July 31. Lastly, the company reported its fiscal full-year net income attributable of YEN 962.95 billion. We continue to believe Sumitomo Mitsui Financial offers attractive upside.
- Sugi Holdings (OTCPK:SGIPF) was a detractor during the quarter. In June, the Japanese drug retail company's stock price fell following the release of fiscal first-quarter results that missed consensus expectations. Despite the miss, fiscal first-quarter results are outpacing our expectations for the full year. We met with President Katsunori Sugiara and continue to appreciate his performance in the CEO role. We remain confident in the long-term prospects of Sugi Holdings.
- Toyota Motor (TM) was a detractor during the quarter. In June, the Japanese automobile company's stock price fell following the release of January's investigation results regarding model certification applications. The market further reacted unfavorably to Toyota North America's reported May U.S. sales and Toyota Motor's May global production. Lastly, Mitsubishi UFJ and Sumitomo Mitsui announced plans to "dramatically" reduce or divest stakes in Toyota Motor. Despite these developments, we continue to believe in the long-term value opportunity of Toyota Motor.
- TIS Inc (OTCPK:TISNF) was a detractor for the quarter. The Japanese information and communication company reported fiscal full-year results with operating profit in line with our expectations. Software orders declined during the period, mainly driven by a reduction in scope for two large projects, which weighed on revenue and profitability. Positively, in June, TIS Inc announced the completion of JPY 6.5 billion in share repurchases. We met with management during the quarter and continue to believe TIS Inc is a good business with secular tailwinds and a management that has delivered in the past. However, we will continue to monitor growth in the order book and loss-making contracts.
- Misumi Group (OTCPK:MSUXF) produces factory automation ('FA') and die set components through a combination of fabless and internal manufacturing, while also distributing branded thirdparty FA components and industrial supplies. By standardizing customer procurement and leveraging its extensive supply chain, Misumi Group created the broadest offering in the marketplace, expedited delivery times and increased quality reliability. Supplementing manufactured offerings with third party FA components and industrial supplies over a decade ago created a one-stop shop for FA and die set customers that we believe is unmatched today. Although increased competition and decreased demand in China have weighed on Misumi Group's share price, we believe longterm prospects remain attractive as the company's scale and unique offering positions it to gain share from a long tail of small competitors. We were able to purchase Misumi Group shares at a discount to our estimate of intrinsic value and are excited about the company's improving fundamental outlook.
JSR (OTC:JSCPY)
We remain positive about the portfolio where, for a few exceptions, fundamentals have performed in line to better than our expectations. Due to the weak yen, generally speaking, export-oriented companies have benefitted more than domestic oriented companies. As a result, valuation levels for domestic-oriented businesses are more attractive today, and this is where the portfolio is overweight. While it is a challenging environment for the portfolio as we own the opposite of what is in favor, we believe this is where the value resides in the market today, and we remain disciplined with our approach.
