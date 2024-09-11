John Lamb

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) has been growing over the past year, with the share price increasing by over 150% since the beginning of the year.

In this article, I will take a deep dive into their recent performance, which has been quite impressive over the past few quarters.

Additionally, I will take a closer look at the various pressures and challenges that the company is currently facing, including intense competition and higher taxes in the North American market.

In the Outlook section, I will provide the rationale behind my buy rating. For now, I’ll start with a brief company overview for those readers who are new to this stock.

Company Overview

RSI is an online betting company operating primarily in the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. They offer online casinos and sports betting, both online and in retail locations.

They operate under several brands, including BetRivers and PlaySugarHouse in the US and Canada, and RushBet in Latin America.

RSI divides its operations into three business segments: real-money online gaming, retail sports betting, and social gaming. I considered including below a breakdown of the revenue per operating segment from their latest annual report.

Segment 2023 ($ millions) 2022 ($ millions) 2021 ($ millions) Online Casino and Sports Betting 674.06 576.57 480.07 Retail Sports Betting 12.85 11.71 3.83 Social Gaming 4.25 3.93 4.21 Total 691.16 592.21 488.11 Click to enlarge

Given that they operate in different countries, I included below a table with the revenue per geographical area.

Region 2023 ($ millions) 2022 ($ millions) 2021 ($ millions) United States and Canada 611.87 539.89 452.61 Latin America (including Mexico) 79.29 52.33 35.50 Click to enlarge

Ownership-wise, according to the latest 14A, the aggregate ownership of common stock across all 11 directors and executive officers is 5.3% for class A stock, and 85.1% for class V stock.

In my view, this is a decent amount of skin in the game, which is something I highly favor in a company.

Recent Performance

Let's start first with the headwinds.

The first one is a highly competitive market, especially in North America, where big players like DraftKings, FanDuel, and BetMGM engage in aggressive marketing and promotional strategies, making it difficult for smaller operators to maintain market share without significant customer acquisition costs.

Another pressure is the rising promotional spending by these larger operators, who can afford to offer higher bonuses and discounts, potentially luring RSI’s existing customers.

Nonetheless, I am not overly concerned about the competitive landscape and aggressive marketing strategies given that promotional expenses decreased by 10%, while the overall monthly active users (MAUs) increased by 24% in the North American segment and by 79% in Latin America.

Despite the 79% surge of MAUs in Latin America, in my view, profitability remains a concern. The average revenue per monthly active user (ARPMAU) in Latin America declined YoY from $38 to $37, while in North America it increased from $358 to $380.

The difference in ARPMAU between these two regions is about tenfold. This is a significant amount, although considering that discretionary spending in Latin America is significantly below the US and Canada, this difference makes sense and doesn't make me overly concerned.

What makes me more concerned, however, are regulatory and tax risks. An example is the new graduated tax rate on gaming operations introduced in 2024 in Illinois. This is expected to have an impact of $2 million annually, which could increase if the revenue grows in this state.

I am concerned about this, as other states could start implementing a similar tax rate, further increasing the tax burden for RSI.

Additionally, regulatory uncertainty in emerging markets like Brazil poses risks. Brazil could be a good growth opportunity for RSI if they decide to enter, although this seems to be a grey market, with unclear and unstable regulations.

Aside from these headwinds, I see the Q2 2024 results as mostly favorable.

Revenue jumped by 34% YoY, totaling $220 million for the quarter. Net loss was reduced from $16.7 million in Q2 2024 to just $0.3 million in Q2 2024.

As already mentioned, despite a 10% decrease in promotional expenses, the total MAUs increased in both geographical regions, with a 6% increase in the revenue per monthly active user in North America. In my view, this is the definition of operational efficiency, especially when considering that larger competitors have significantly more budget to spend on promotions and aggressive marketing campaigns.

Outlook

A quick look at the daily chart below shows that the share price has been consolidating around the $9.5 resistance level.

Trading View

In my view, this seems to be a reliable resistance level, considering that this was a support back in 2021 and early 2022.

A quick glance at some of the metrics from the income statement shows a very favorable trend over the past year, with operating income, net income, and EBITDA growing consistently.

Trading view

Another positive factor is the lack of debt, and a staggering $194 million in unrestricted cash and cash equivalents. I have to admit, I’m impressed by the strength of their balance sheet.

In regard to their cashflow statement, free cash flow has been positive for the past 4 quarters. As of Q2 2024, free cash flow stands at $19.9 million, which is a decent amount to reinvest in the business, considering that they don't pay any dividends.

These factors alone motivated my buy rating. However, I personally haven't bought any shares in the company due to the lack of insider buying activity and share buybacks.

My investment style is highly sensitive to insider transactions. Therefore, I am a bit concerned about the recent selling activity by the CEO, CFO and COO between March and August.

The theory says that selling activity is less relevant than buying activity, however, in my own skin, I have seen enough cases to invalidate this hypothesis.

Therefore, my rating for this stock is a Buy. For those who value insider buying activity, I recommend keeping this company on your watchlist.

Conclusion

To conclude, while I see some headwinds coming from a highly competitive market in North America, I believe RSI is capable of continuing its growth trajectory and breaking the $9.5 resistance level before the end of this year.

That said, I remain cautious about regulatory and tax risks, particularly with the new tax rate in Illinois, which could spread to other states.

I remain impressed with their ability to increase monthly active users while decreasing the promotional and marketing budget by 10% YoY. Also, the 34% increase in revenue within a highly competitive market is a positive indication of management's initiatives to drive growth.

Therefore, I maintain a Buy rating for this stock and I will keep an eye for insider buying activity before I open a long position in the company.